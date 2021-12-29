Karnataka witnesses covid spike again; 565 of 707 new cases from Bengaluru Urban

  1. Home
December 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Witnessing a spike for the second consecutive day, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327. In a sudden spike in daily Covid cases, the state on Wednesday had reported 566 fresh infections, compared to 356 on Tuesday.

There were 252 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,926, a health department bulletin said. Out of 707 new cases reported on Thursday, 565 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 104 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,223.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.42 per cent. All the three deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 565, Udupi 19, Mysuru 53, Hassan 17, Mysuru 16, Kodagu 12, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,62,962, followed by Mysuru 1,80,266 and Tumakuru 1,21,338. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,720, followed by Mysuru 1,77,741 and Tumakuru 1,20,127.

Cumulatively a total of 5,63,50,280 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,14,686 were done on Thursday alone. 

December 25,2021

melwyn.jpg

After more than a year's legal struggle in Riyadh court, an expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka won the labour case against his previous company, where he was working as an Accountant.  

Melwyn Menezes, hailing from Kalyanapura in Udupi district, was working as an accountant in a company based in Riyadh since for years. Melwyn, along with other employees of the company, was not being paid of his monthly salary and other perks for more than a year. Despite of his repeated requests, the company didn't heed his grievances nor there was any indication of the salary payment. 

Melwyn contacted Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri, a Riyadh-based Social worker & pro-bono lawyer & legal adviser for the help. Mr Padubidri provided him all-out supports & assistance including legal & moral supports. 

Mr Padubidri also advised him to approach the court by appointing a Saudi Advocate to claim the outstanding salaries and other perks. Finally an advocate, Dr. Breik Ayed Al-Qarni, was appointed to represent Melwyn's case in the labour court. 

After hearing of both parties (the court hearings were held to via online) for more than a year, the court ordered the company to pay   Melwyn an amount of Saudi Riyals 1,90, 000. Accordingly, the company deposited the cheque for the said amount & the court handed over it to Melwyn just a couple of weeks ago. 

Meanwhile, he got his sponsorship transferred from the company in question to a new company. 

"Really the court decree gave me an immense pleasure & I am fully content with this; if anyone  is denied of their legal rights by his sponsor or others, then I am very confident that courts in the KSA will definitely provide justice if approached....

"Melwyn thanked Mr Padubidri for his timely help, support & legal advices. Actually, I would have relinquished my claims for the amount by thinking about a lengthy legal procedure in the courts. But it became possible for me to approach the court only with the help & proper advice of Mr Padubidri, so I am very much thankful to him for his all-out supports. So also, to my lawyer Dr. Breik Al-Qarni, who represented my case effectively & efficiently in the court..." Melwyn said after receiving the court decree.

December 19,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 19: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has confirmed that of five cases of Omicron variant detected in district, four have recovered and are healthy.

Health officials who had interacted with the students on Saturday said that all were healthy. As per the initial contact tracing, all the five omicron cases traced in Dakshina Kannada district do not have a history of travelling abroad.

Four students of Jawahar Navodaya School in Kurnad, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

A total of 16 students were tested for Covid-19 at the Vidyalaya. The first positive case was reported on November 15.

A total of 231 samples were tested for Covid-19 and 16 students had tested positive. The district authorities had sent samples for genomic study on December 10, DC informed.

Another case was reported from Srinivas Nursing College in Mangaluru. As many as 19 students were tested positive for Covid-19 on December 9 and samples were sent for genomic study on December 10. The student is also healthy and has no symptoms, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ashok said.

Dr Ashok said that all five students had no travel history to Kerala or international travel. Even their parents did not have any travel history.

December 29,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Seemingly relieved with the backing from executive body of the Karnataka BJP and national leadership, amid speculations about leadership change, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he along with other leaders will collectively strive to bring the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

During the two-days BJP state executive meeting that began on Tuesday, party's National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several leaders are said to have thrown their weight behind Bommai, and warned action against those in the party, indulging in such speculations.

"I thank the BJP leadership, state unit president, office bearers, and the state executive members for showing confidence in our government and motivating us to move forward," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, he along with other leaders will strive collectively to fulfill the expectations of the leadership regarding further strengthening and organizing the party, effective coordination between the party and the government, facing the political challenges and upcoming election together.

"From the beginning itself the high command has been very clear, the clarity that is there at their level has been expressed here by Arun Singh. It is kind of a reconfirmation," he said in response to a question on backing from the high command, despite some opposition from some quarters.

There have been rumours for some time now about a leadership change in the state and Bommai's possible exit from the top job ahead of the assembly polls in 2023. There have also been speculations regarding Bommai's health, concerning his knee ailment, forcing him to clarify on Tuesday that he has the strength to work tirelessly for 365 days without any rest. "I have decided to work a minimum of 15 hours a day...." he had said. Bommai took oath as the Chief Minister on July 28, succeeding his mentor and state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa.

