Karnataka's active covid cases fall below 2 lakh; 9,785 cases, 144 deaths in a day

News Network
June 12, 2021

Bengaluru, June 12: Active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka fell below two lakh, as the state on Saturday reported 9,785 new infections and 144 fatalities, taking the caseload to 27.57 lakh and toll to 32,788.

The day also saw 21,614 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 9,785 new cases reported on Saturday, 2,454 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,398 discharges and 21 deaths.

Cumulatively 27,57,324 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,788 deaths and 25,32,719 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 1,91,796. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.47 per cent.

Out of 144 deaths reported on Saturday, 21 were from Bengaluru Urban, Msyuru (20), Belagavi and Dharwad (10), Ballari (9), Bengaluru Rural and Hassan (8), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,454, Shivamogga 715, Hassan 624, Dakshina Kannada 618, Belagavi 443, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,95,340, followed by Mysuru 1,56,545 and Tumakuru 1,11,503. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,91,260, followed by Mysuru 1,41,300 and Tumakuru 1,02,585.

Cumulatively a total of 3,15,11,642 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,027 were done on Saturday alone.

News Network
June 7,2021

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that 2,410 vehicles have been seized in Mangaluru city police commissionerate jurisdiction for violating lockdown rules during the second wave of Covid-19.

In a tweet, he further said 13,578 cases have been filed over not wearing masks, while 91 cases were registered for failing to maintain social distancing in public places.

As many as 253 cases under NDMA Act and 286 cases under Epidemic Diseases Act have been filed in the district.

The Commissioner said that 92 police officers in city commissionerate jurisdiction have been tested positive during the second wave and 22 active cases are undergoing treatment.

He also appealed to the public to adhere to the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government.

News Network
May 29,2021

Bengaluru, May 29: The Karnataka government on Friday asked the GST council of Narendra Modi government to release compensation of Rs 11,000 crore to the state that is pending for the 2020-21 financial year.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who represents the state in the GST Council, which met today under the Chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requested it to extend the loan facility for compensation to the states to 2021-22 fiscal, his office said in a statement. 

The Minister also discussed the demand that the GST compensation to states be extended beyond 2022. Bommai further said that goods like oxygen equipment, PPE kits and medicines for black fungus should be included in the list of concessional goods.

He also suggested bringing down tax rates on Covid- related goods from 12 per cent to 5 per cent for medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators/generators, pulse oximeters and testing kits till August 31.

News Network
June 1,2021

The supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) under the central quota to Karnataka, to sustain Covid-19 patients on ventilators, has been way less than the demand of 1,200 tonnes daily.

This is despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's letter to the Centre and the Karnataka High Court directive to supply the state's share of oxygen, officials said.

According to the data shared by the authorities, on May 30, the state received half of the requirement — 545.85 tonnes of oxygen with a shortfall of 654.15 tonnes. Besides, it received 791.85 tonnes on May 29, 686 tonnes on May 28, 730 tonnes on May 27, 875.07 tonnes on May 26 and 728 tonnes on May 24.

The eight oxygen-producing units in Karnataka, which are located in different parts of the state, are the major source of medical oxygen though they too are unable to meet the demand.

On May 30, the state manufacturer supplied 425.85 tonnes of oxygen against the target of 830 tonnes daily, 572 tonnes on May 29, 446 tonnes on May 28 and 730 tonnes on May 27.

Apart from the state oxygen-producing units, Karnataka is receiving oxygen from Tata Angul, Jamnagar and Rourkela Steel plant.

During the second wave of Covid-19, which began approximately in the first week of March this year, the daily infections hovered between 40,000 to 50,000.

Due to stringent restrictions from April 27 which will be in effect till June 7, the cases came down drastically. On Monday, the state reported 16,604 fresh infections and 411 fatalities due to Covid-19 whereas there were 3.14 lakh active cases.

However, the demand for oxygen remained high in view of the high number of active cases in the state.

"We still need 1,200 tonnes of oxygen, but we are getting way less than it," an official told PTI requesting anonymity.

According to him, the Chief Minister has written to the Centre to increase the supply of oxygen and the High Court has also ordered the Centre to give Karnataka its share of LMO.

