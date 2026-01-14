Kite string turns killer again: Karnataka biker dies after throat is slit, makes final call to daughter

Bidar (Karnataka): A routine ride turned fatal when a nylon kite string slit the throat of a 48-year-old motorcyclist in Karnataka’s Bidar district, claiming his life in a chilling reminder of the deadly threat posed by banned kite-flying materials.

The victim, identified as Sanjukumar Hosamani, was riding near the Talamadagi Bridge when a taut kite string stretched across the road cut deep into his neck, causing profuse bleeding. Critically injured, Hosamani collapsed from his motorcycle but managed to place a final phone call to his daughter.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows Hosamani drenched in blood, struggling to dial his daughter’s number as life ebbed away.

A passerby attempted to help by pressing a cloth against the wound to stop the bleeding. Locals said an ambulance was called immediately, but it arrived too late. Hosamani succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

Family members have blamed the delay in emergency response for his death, alleging that timely medical assistance could have saved his life.

Following the incident, Hosamani’s relatives and local residents staged a protest at the accident spot, demanding strict action against the use of nylon kite strings and urgent improvements in emergency medical services.

Police have registered a case at Manna Ekhelli Police Station and said an investigation is underway.

Kite flying during Makar Sankranti is a long-standing tradition across many parts of India. While cotton strings coated with powdered glass were once common, they have increasingly been replaced by cheaper and more durable nylon strings. This durability, however, has proven lethal, as nylon can slice through skin with ease.

Commonly referred to as Chinese manjha, these strings pose a grave danger to two-wheeler riders, who often fail to notice the nearly invisible lines stretched across roads and flyovers.

The Karnataka incident is the latest in a series of such deaths reported across the country. Just this week, a 45-year-old man in Indore died after a kite string slit his throat. Delhi has witnessed multiple fatalities in recent years, including the deaths of a 22-year-old businessman in 2025, a biker in 2022, and a seven-year-old child in 2023.

Despite periodic raids and seizures by authorities, the recurring deaths underline serious gaps in enforcement, raising questions about whether current measures are sufficient to prevent further loss of life.