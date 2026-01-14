  1. Home
Kite string turns killer again: Karnataka biker dies after throat is slit, makes final call to daughter

January 14, 2026

Bidar (Karnataka): A routine ride turned fatal when a nylon kite string slit the throat of a 48-year-old motorcyclist in Karnataka’s Bidar district, claiming his life in a chilling reminder of the deadly threat posed by banned kite-flying materials.

The victim, identified as Sanjukumar Hosamani, was riding near the Talamadagi Bridge when a taut kite string stretched across the road cut deep into his neck, causing profuse bleeding. Critically injured, Hosamani collapsed from his motorcycle but managed to place a final phone call to his daughter.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows Hosamani drenched in blood, struggling to dial his daughter’s number as life ebbed away.

A passerby attempted to help by pressing a cloth against the wound to stop the bleeding. Locals said an ambulance was called immediately, but it arrived too late. Hosamani succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

Family members have blamed the delay in emergency response for his death, alleging that timely medical assistance could have saved his life.

Following the incident, Hosamani’s relatives and local residents staged a protest at the accident spot, demanding strict action against the use of nylon kite strings and urgent improvements in emergency medical services.

Police have registered a case at Manna Ekhelli Police Station and said an investigation is underway.

Kite flying during Makar Sankranti is a long-standing tradition across many parts of India. While cotton strings coated with powdered glass were once common, they have increasingly been replaced by cheaper and more durable nylon strings. This durability, however, has proven lethal, as nylon can slice through skin with ease.

Commonly referred to as Chinese manjha, these strings pose a grave danger to two-wheeler riders, who often fail to notice the nearly invisible lines stretched across roads and flyovers.

The Karnataka incident is the latest in a series of such deaths reported across the country. Just this week, a 45-year-old man in Indore died after a kite string slit his throat. Delhi has witnessed multiple fatalities in recent years, including the deaths of a 22-year-old businessman in 2025, a biker in 2022, and a seven-year-old child in 2023.

Despite periodic raids and seizures by authorities, the recurring deaths underline serious gaps in enforcement, raising questions about whether current measures are sufficient to prevent further loss of life.

January 10,2026

Beltangady, Jan 10: Traffic on the treacherous Charmadi Ghat came to an abrupt halt on Friday night after a wild elephant descended onto the roadway between the second and third hairpin bends, triggering over an hour of complete chaos.

The dramatic encounter unfolded around 9.45 p.m. when the elephant reportedly uprooted a tree and positioned itself squarely in the middle of the narrow ghat stretch, calmly feasting while motorists watched in fear. With the massive animal refusing to budge, a long queue of vehicles quickly formed on both sides of the road.

Several motorists cautiously attempted to drive the elephant back toward the forest, but the lone tusker remained unmoved, leaving travellers stranded deep inside the ghat section.

Eyewitnesses stated that the situation became even more distressing as the location had no mobile network connectivity, preventing stranded commuters from contacting authorities or alerting others about the danger ahead.

The standoff finally eased only after the elephant slowly retreated into the darkness of the forest, allowing trapped vehicles to inch forward and continue their journey.

January 6,2026

Chennai: The Madras High Court has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for citing what it termed an “imaginary” law and order concern to delay the implementation of a court order permitting the lighting of the Deepam on the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hills in Madurai.

Upholding an earlier order passed by Justice G R Swaminathan, a division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan of the Madurai Bench dismissed the appeal filed by the state government and reaffirmed that the Deepam could be lit at the site during Karthigai Deepam.

The bench expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to implement the single judge’s directive, even after permission was granted for CISF personnel to accompany the petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, to the hilltop on December 3 to light the lamp. While allowing the ritual, the court clarified that the number of people permitted to climb the hill would be determined by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The state government had objected to the single judge’s order, arguing that allowing people to climb the hill and light the Deepam could trigger law and order issues, as the Sikkander Badusha Dargah is located about 50 metres from the Deepathoon. Meanwhile, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department went ahead with lighting the lamp at the Uchipillaiyar temple at 6 pm, following established tradition.

Rejecting the government’s stand, the division bench said the apprehension of law and order problems was an “imaginary ghost” created by the authorities for their own convenience and criticised the district administration for not complying with the court’s order. The judges observed that instead of raising unfounded fears, the administration should have used the judgment as an opportunity to foster dialogue and harmony between communities.

The court also noted that neither the state government nor representatives of the dargah had produced any evidence to show that agama shastra prohibited the lighting of the Deepam at the site.

The Thiruparankundram hill has historically been a symbol of communal harmony, housing the Subramaniya Swamy temple, the Kasi Viswanathan temple and the Sikkander Badusha Dargah for centuries. However, the site became a flashpoint in February 2025 after protests by Hindu organisations over allegations that Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani consumed meat on the hill. Despite the controversy, local residents continue to live in peace and mutual coexistence. 

January 6,2026

Bengaluru A 34-year-old software engineer from Mangaluru lost her life due to asphyxiation after a fire broke out in her apartment in Ramamurthy Nagar late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sharmila, a native of Kavoor in Mangaluru. She had relocated to Bengaluru about a year ago in search of better career prospects and was residing in an apartment complex at Subramanya Layout.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when Sharmila was alone in the flat, as her roommate had travelled out of town for the weekend. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit in one of the rooms. Within a short span, the apartment was filled with dense, toxic smoke.

As the flames spread, the power supply to the building was cut off, plunging the flat into darkness. Police believe that Sharmila, trapped inside the smoke-filled apartment and unable to find an exit or a source of ventilation, succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The fire caused extensive damage to household items, with beds, curtains and other furniture completely gutted. Personnel from the Ramamurthy Nagar police shifted the body for post-mortem examination, which has since been completed. The mortal remains were later handed over to her family.

A case has been registered, and the police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the suspected electrical failure.

