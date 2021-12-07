Mangaluru: 4 of a family found dead; murder of children by parents suspected

Mangaluru, Dec 8: In an apparent case of murder-suicide, four members of a family were found dead in their house at Morgan’s Gate area in Mangaluru today morning.

The deceased are Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26), their daughter Sapna (8) and son Samarth (4). The family hailed from Sunaga village, Bilagi taluk in Bagalkote.

It is learnt that Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalaxmi was working as a security person.

Sources said that the woman and two children died after consuming while the man hanged himself to death.

Police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident. It is suspected the two children were given poison either by both the parents or by the father before committing suicide.

City police chief N Shashi Kumar visited the spot.