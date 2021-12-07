  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 4 of a family found dead; murder of children by parents suspected

Mangaluru: 4 of a family found dead; murder of children by parents suspected

coastaldigest.com news network
December 8, 2021

suicide.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 8: In an apparent case of murder-suicide, four members of a family were found dead in their house at Morgan’s Gate area in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased are Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26), their daughter Sapna (8) and son Samarth (4). The family hailed from Sunaga village, Bilagi taluk in Bagalkote.

It is learnt that Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalaxmi was working as a security person. 

Sources said that the woman and two children died after consuming while the man hanged himself to death. 

Police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident. It is suspected the two children were given poison either by both the parents or by the father before committing suicide. 

City police chief N Shashi Kumar visited the spot.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 7,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 7: The recent incident of assault on those who tried to prevent cattle trafficking in Shivamogga and video clip of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra slamming the police for being corrupt have proved that cattle theft and illegal transportation have increased during the BJP-rule in Karnataka, said former minister U T Khader.

Addressing media persons, the Mangaluru MLA sought to know whether Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 was introduced just for publicity? 

When there are so many factories exporting beef in the state, then it is natural to transport cattle. Why did the government fail to close it down, he asked. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 5,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 5: The Karnataka health department has increased vigilance on prevailing Covid situation in four districts of the state as the Union government in a letter has warned of rising cases in these districts and urged the state government to initiate action.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the state, said that Tumakuru district has seen 152 per cent spike in Covid cases which have witnessed a jump from 46 on November 19 to 116 on December 2.

Dharwad saw a rise of 21 per cent, Bengaluru Urban 19 per cent and Mysuru 16.5 per cent. The letter says steps have to be taken to contain the infection and reduce the fatality. It also emphasised to adopt test, track, treat and vaccinate method and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

The letter has also directed the state health department to send all positive samples for genomic sequencing quickly. It also talks about enhanced surveillance of international arrivals, monitoring of emerging hotspots, prompt contact tracing and monitoring for 15 days.

The state health department is worried as Covid cases exploded in colleges and educational institutions of these districts. However, swift actions by district authorities have prevented Covid infections from spreading further. Sources say, though in small proportion, increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state has become a cause of worry for the health authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 2,2021

periamurder.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 2: In what comes as a big blow to the ruling CPI(M) the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Periya double murder case, on Thursday implicated former Uduma MLA and party's district secretariat member KV Kunhiraman and four other party workers for the crime.

The CBI had on Wednesday arrested five of its party members in connection with the crime. This was the CBI's first ever arrest in the case after exactly a year from taking over the case from the state crime branch as per the directions of the Kerala high court which was ratified by the apex court.

Three among the five arrested on Wednesday were 'prosecution witness' in the charge sheet filed by the crime branch. The CBI has filed its charge sheet with ten new accused including former MLA and four others. The crime branch which probed the case earlier had in their charge sheet implicated 14 accused in the crime.

The party has been denying any role of its leaders or cadres in the crime.

According to sources, the arrested were the party's Echiladukkam branch secretary Rajesh alias Raju, Reji Varghese, Surendran alias Vishnu Sura, who is a friend of first accused A Peethambaran; Sastha Madhu, paternal uncle of fifth accused Giji and M Hariprasad.

The prosecution case which the local police and the then Crime Branch wing of Kerala had investigated was that a group of people, in connivance with local CPI (M) leaders, hacked to death the two Youth Congress workers in Periya in Kasaragod district- Kripesh and Sarath Lal, on February 17, 2019.

Citing lapses in the investigation by the Crime Branch the parents of the victims had approached the high court seeking a CBI investigation into the case. They alleged that many who were involved in the crime were not listed as accused in the crime. Acting on the petition, a single bench of the court had ordered a CBI investigation on September 30.

Though the state government had appealed against the single bench order, a division bench of the Kerala High court had dismissed the plea by the state government against the order of a single bench directing a CBI probe.

However, the State Government filed its appeal in the apex court against the division bench order upholding its single bench order permitting a CBI probe.

Expressing surprise over the State’s motives behind trying to block the CBI inquiry, the apex court observed shock and anguish over the non-transfer of case diaries to the CBI despite the high court order permitting a CBI investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.