Mangaluru college girl orders this Biryani online in Kasaragod, dies after eating it

Kasaragod, Jan 7: In another case of suspected food poisoning, a 19-year old girl has died after allegedly consuming 'Kuzhimanthi' – a Kerala style biryani dish in from a restaurant in Kasaragod district.

The victim is Anju Sree Parvathi (19), daughter of late Kumaran Nair of Perumbala Acheeram Veedu and Ambika from Thalaklayi in Kasaragod district.

Anju Sree, who was pursuing her degree course at a private college in Mangaluru had reached her house at Thalaklayi for the Christmas vacation.

According to the police, Anju Sree had eaten 'Kuzhimanthi' which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31 and was undergoing treatment since then.

The Kuzhimanthi was consumed by four people including Anjus Sree. Three of them, excluding Anju Sree's brother fell ill and they had availed treatment at a private hospital.

It is learnt that on the New Year eve, the family ordered Kuzhimanthi through an online food delivery app and had the dinner together. Though all of them felt uneasy after having food, the condition of Anju Sree deteriorated and she was rushed to a hospital at Kasaragod. She was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on Friday morning as her health condition worsened. She breathed her last at a hospital in Mangaluru at 5 am on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Anju Sree has been brought to Kasaragod General hospital from where it will be shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram for postmortem examination. The family has lodged a complaint with Melparamba police regarding the incident. Police have registered a case for unnatural death.

This is the second death due to food poisoning reported in the state of Kerala within the past five days. Resmi, a 33-year-old nurse had died after consuming Kuzhimanthi and al-faham in Kottayam on January 3. Around 20 people had fallen ill after consuming these dishes from the same restaurant.

On December 29, around 100 people had complained of food poisoning after consuming food served at a baptism feast in Pathanamthitta district.

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into the incident. The minister has sought a report from the Food Safety commissioner on the recurring incidents of death due to food poisoning.

The food safety department has initiated action against 36 hotels in Kochi city for not adhering to safety norms. The department has ordered closure of 6 hotels and imposed fine on 19 hotels.