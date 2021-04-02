Mangaluru cops arrest 8 for attacking Muslim boy after he was asked by friend to accompany her to Bengaluru

  1. Home
April 2, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 2: The city police has managed to arrest eight persons among the miscreants who brutally attacked a Muslim youth after dragging him out of a Bengaluru-bound bus in the city last night just because he was asked by a girl to accompany him to the state capital during her job hunting trip.

24-year-old Asvid Anwar Muhammad, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city after last night’s attack by the Hindutva vigilante mob. 

Briefing about the incident, N Shashi Kumar, commissioner of Mangaluru city police said, a group waylaid the private bus near Kankanady bus stop and attacked the youth as he was accompanying a girl belonging to a different faith. The mob also stabbed the youth with a sharp weapon. However, his is now out of danger, said the top cop.

“We have also registered a case under 307 and other sections of the IPC against the culprits. Eight people have already been arrested,” he said.

The city police chief also said that the girl was on her way to Bengaluru to look for a job in digital marketing. As she was not familiar with Bengaluru, she had asked the boy to accompany her and help her find a job there. Both were reportedly good friends and completed their degree in the same college in the city.

March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: In the wake of fresh spike in covid-19 cases in the coastal belt of Karnataka, the Mangalore University has suspended the classes for post-graduation and research students from March 25 to 29.

The decision was taken after many students in the Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangothri tested positive for covid-19.

Hostel wardens were advised to ensure that the students stay in hostels and do not visit their houses, a circular issued by the Registrar of the University stated.

Mangalore University has 25 postgraduate departments offering 40 PG programmes.

March 20,2021

tou.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 20: The Karnataka Tourism Department is working on building aerodromes and heliports to promote seaplane services and heli tourism in the State, Tourism Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Districts, he said that under Udaan scheme, aerodromes can be set up in waterfront areas to facilitate heli tourism. Heliports also need to be set up to promote seaplane services.

The seaplane will help to woo tourists, Pandey said during Connect 2021 organised by the Karnataka Tourism Society and Tourism department.

He said that suitable land for the aerodrome should be identified and submit a feasibility report. Further, cruise liners need to be attracted to Mangalore and Udupi, he added.

Pandey said that the Tourism department is planning to promote water sports activities in 24 places in Karnataka, including Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, Kanva Dam, River Kali and Shanthi Sagar Lake.

He said that Rs 165 crore will be invested to provide ropeway, entrance plaza, viewing area and other development works at Jog falls.

Pandey said that Karnataka will host the second edition of the Karnataka International Travel Expo from August 27 to 29 in Bengaluru. The event will have over 400 buyers and media from 30 countries seeking opportunities in Karnataka Tourism eco system.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that the work on identifying land for heli tourism and seaplanes had been initiated. Once these areas are finalised, a technical feasibility report will be submitted. Once the coastal berth work is completed at Bengre, the domestic cruise lines can be operated.

Structures complying with CRZ norms will come up in Someshwara beach. Efforts are on to get Rhinoceros, zebra and giraffe to Pilikula Biological Park. The KSRTC in association with the tourism department is working on ‘Hop On Hop Off Bus Services’. 

The department in association with the forest department is working on hidden trekking routes in the district.Villagers will be trained as guides to explore trekking routes with the trekkers.

He said that the district administration will bring out a video on tourist spots, along with a coffee table book, shortly. “We will ensure that these books will be available in airports. In addition, a tourism directory is also planned in the district,” he added.

March 28,2021

stabbing.jpg

Vancouver, Mar 28: One person was killed and at least five wounded in a stabbing attack Saturday at a library in Vancouver, police said.

A lone suspect was arrested and there was no ongoing threat to the public, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a tweet.

Authorities did not release details on a possible motive for the attack, which took place in the afternoon in and near the library.

"One of the victims is dead," RCMP Sergeant Frank Chang told the press, adding that authorities were still working to identify the victims.

CTV broadcast a video apparently showing the arrest of the suspect, who seemed to stab himself in the leg before collapsing and being detained by several police officers.

Six people were taken to hospitals, according to an emergency health services spokeswoman, who declined to release details on their conditions.

Witness Sheila Dyson told media she saw a man stab a woman. There did not seem to be any connection between them, with the attacker appearing to strike randomly, she said.

Andrew Cocking, who lives 500 meters (about a quarter-mile) from the library, told media the attack took place an area that's generally very quiet.

"I saw people getting tended to by paramedics, they were being given first aid next to a vehicle and also next to a restaurant, and pulled away on stretchers," he said.

"It was quite sad, especially because apparently one of them was a child," he said, adding that his brother was at the library just 30 minutes before the attack.

