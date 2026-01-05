  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru’s 11-Year-Old Ayaan Mendon Summits Mount Kenya

News Network
January 4, 2026

ayaan2.jpg

As the year draws to a close, Mount Kenya witnessed a remarkable achievement by Ayaan Mendon, an eleven-year-old mountaineer from Mangaluru, who successfully summited the peak, adding another milestone to his growing list of high-altitude accomplishments.

Despite his young age, Ayaan has already completed climbs that many seasoned trekkers aspire to. His mountaineering journey includes Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbrus, Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Base Camp, and an attempted ascent of Aconcagua. Having begun his climbing pursuits at the age of six, Ayaan continues to progress steadily, guided by careful planning, training, and required permissions.

Ayaan’s journey is driven by passion rather than pressure. He undergoes regular physical training and approaches mountaineering with discipline and quiet determination. Outside the mountains, he leads a balanced childhood—enjoying outdoor activities, sports, and nature, while also indulging in age-appropriate interests such as gaming and learning new skills. His routine reflects a balance between ambition and a healthy childhood.

Family support has played a key role in shaping his journey. Speaking about his inspiration, Ayaan says his parents motivate him to challenge himself while remaining grounded. Their encouragement has helped instill discipline, resilience, and respect for nature—qualities that define his approach to climbing.

More than a physical feat, Ayaan’s ascent of Mount Kenya stands as an example of perseverance and focus. His achievement highlights what consistent effort, guidance, and self-belief can accomplish, even at a young age, and places Mangaluru on the global mountaineering map once again.

ayaan3.jpg

ayaan1.jpg

News Network
December 22,2025

bhagavat.jpg

Kolkata: Stressing that India is a "Hindu nation," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that no constitutional approval is needed as it is the "truth".

Addressing an event marking 100 years of the RSS, Bhagwat said that India is, and will remain, a Hindu nation until Indian culture is appreciated in the country.

"The Sun rises in the east; we don't know since when this has been happening. So, do we need constitutional approval for that, too? Hindustan is a Hindu nation. Whoever considers India their motherland appreciates Indian culture, as long as there is even one person alive on the land of Hindustan who believes in and cherishes the glory of Indian ancestors, India is a Hindu nation. This is the ideology of the Sangh," he said at the '100 Vyakhyan Mala' program of RSS in Kolkata.

"If Parliament ever decides to amend the Constitution and add that word, whether they do it or not, it's fine. We don't care about that word because we are Hindus, and our nation is a Hindu nation. That is the truth. The caste system based on birth is not the hallmark of Hindutva," he added.

RSS has always argued that India is a "Hindu Nation," given the culture and majority's affiliations to Hinduism. However, 'secular' was not originally part of the Preamble of the Constitution, but it was added along with the word 'socialist' by the Constitution (42nd Amendment) Act, 1976, during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Bhagwat also urged people to visit the organisation's offices and 'shakhas' to understand its work, so that what he dubbed as the “false perception” of the organisation as anti-Muslim can be dispelled!

Bhagwat said that people have understood that the organisation advocates for the protection of Hindus, and are "staunch nationalists," but not anti-muslim.

"If there is a perception that we are anti-Muslim, then, as I said, the RSS work is transparent. You can come anytime and see for yourself, and if you see anything like that happening, then you keep your views, and if you don't see it, then you change your views. There is a lot to understand (about RSS), but if you don't want to understand, then no one can change your mind," Bhagwat said.

He said, but anyone unwilling to learn cannot be helped.

"After seeing, people have said that you are staunch nationalists. You organise Hindus, and you advocate for the protection of Hindus. But you are not anti-Muslim. Many people have accepted this, and those who want to know more should come and see the RSS for themselves," he said.

News Network
January 1,2026

vinjayhegde.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 1: N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE (Deemed-to-be University) and Managing Director of K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital, passed away in Mangaluru in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2026. He was 86.

According to sources, Mr. Hegde breathed his last at around 2 a.m. at his residence, ‘Sadanand’, located at Shivabagh in the city.

A towering figure in the field of education and philanthropy, Mr. Hegde was the founder of the Nitte Group of Educational Institutions, which grew under his leadership into a major centre for higher education, particularly in medical, dental, engineering, and allied sciences. His vision played a key role in transforming the educational landscape of coastal Karnataka and beyond.

Born into a distinguished family, Mr. Hegde was the son of former Supreme Court judge Justice K.S. Hegde. He was also the brother of former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge Justice N. Santosh Hegde.

He is survived by his wife Sujatha Hegde, son Vishal Hegde, and daughter Ashwita Poonja.

The mortal remains of Mr. Hegde will be kept for public viewing at his residence until 3 p.m. on January 1. Thereafter, they will be taken to the Nitte education campus, where the public can pay their last respects between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Condolences poured in from across academic and public circles. In a condolence message, P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said Mr. Hegde’s passing marked the end of an era in the region’s educational history.

“It is the end of an era which witnessed a great transformation in the educational sector in undivided Dakshina Kannada. Indeed, he stitched broken hearts into one to practise coexistence and mutual respect. The entire student community and staff of Mangalore University salute him for his exemplary contribution to the nation and Dakshina Kannada in particular,” the message read.

Mr. Hegde’s legacy as an institution builder, educationist, and humanitarian is expected to endure through the vast network of institutions he established and nurtured.

vinjayhegde1.jpg

Media Release
December 23,2025

KKMA1.jpg

The Karnataka Branch of the Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA), one of the largest social and community service organisations of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, convened its General Body Meeting on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Evergreen Auditorium, Abbasiya.

The meeting began with a soulful recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Mohammed Afraz Anwar, followed by a welcome address from Mohammed Amin Sheik, General Secretary of the Karnataka Branch. The programme was formally inaugurated by Eng. Mohammad Nawas Cadiri, Organising Secretary of the KKMA Central Committee and Mentor of the Karnataka Branch, who commended the members for their dedication and consistent contributions to KKMA’s humanitarian mission.

Addressing the gathering, KKMA Central Committee President K. Basheer highlighted the significance of the Karnataka Branch and appreciated its exemplary performance and meaningful role within the association.

In his presidential address, Branch President Yusuf Rasheed outlined the branch’s achievements in various charitable and social initiatives, including the Family Benefit Scheme (FBS), Educational Scholarship Programme (ESP), Kidney Dialysis Centres (KDC), Medical Assistance Programme (MAP), Home for the Homeless, Housing Improvement Programme (HIP), Magnet team services for expatriate patients in Kuwait, and the repatriation of deceased individuals to their home countries. He expressed sincere gratitude to his team for their selfless service during his four-year tenure.

Senior Leader and CFO Sayed Rafeek presented the annual activity report and financial report covering the past two years, both of which were unanimously approved by the General Body.

Delivering the keynote address, Central Committee Working President O.P. Sharafu spoke on the importance of social work, emphasising its values and responsibilities.

Several members were felicitated for their outstanding contributions. Sheik Yusuf Abbas, Mohammad Hussain Daddi, Mohammad Ansar Hussain, Imad Irshad Nazeer, Imthiyaz Noor Choughuley, Abdul Hakeem Ismail, and Abdul Latheef Kodibail were honoured for their dedicated service. Awards for excellence in the membership campaign were presented to Najmuddin Takey, Mabiya Adam, Ansar Dayambu, and Shoukath Husainabba Shirva.

Branch Mentor Mohammad Nawas Cadiri was honoured for his continued guidance and motivation, while President Yusuf Rasheed was felicitated for his visionary leadership and remarkable service over the past four years.

Following the formal dissolution of the existing committee, a new committee for 2025–27 was formed under the supervision of Returning Officer Naufal AT, Vice President (IT), KKMA Central Committee. Mohammad Yusuf Muniyam was unanimously elected as the new President of the KKMA Karnataka Branch for a two-year term. Office-bearers from all six zones of the branch were also introduced.

In his acceptance speech, President-elect Mohammad Yusuf Muniyam thanked Almighty Allah and expressed his gratitude to KKMA leaders and members for their trust. He sought continued cooperation to further strengthen KKMA’s mission and vision.

KKMA Vice Chairman Ibrahim Kunnil congratulated the new leadership and assured full support from the Central Committee. The felicitation session featured addresses by Central Committee Finance Secretaries Abdul Hamid Mulky and Mohammad Ali, General Secretary BM Iqbal, CFO Syed Rafiq, Vice President (IT) Naufal AT, Vice President (FBS) PM Jaffar, City Zonal President Abdul Latheef Shedia, and senior leaders Nazeer Bolar and Syed Manipur, all extending their best wishes.

The programme was smoothly compered by Abdul Jabbar Gurupur and concluded with a vote of thanks by Mabiya Adam. The AGM ended on a high note with fellowship among members, leaders, and well-wishers, followed by a buffet dinner—marking yet another milestone in the Karnataka Branch’s journey of community service.

Office Bearers for 2026–2027

•    Mohammad Yusuf Muniyam – President

•    Abdul Rahiman Kana – Working President

•    Mohammed Amin Sheik – General Secretary

•    Sharief Ahmed Mulky – Treasurer

•    Mohammad Faisal Beary – Administration Secretary

Vice Presidents:

•    Mohammed Irshad Mulky – Membership Affairs

•    Imthiyaz Abdul Kareem Soorinje – Family Benefit Affairs

•    Mohammed Riyaz Kawa – Social Projects

•    Mohammed Shamshuddin Moosa – Education Support

•    Mohammed Noufal – Education & Skill Development

•    Shakeel Ahmed – Cultural & Sports Affairs

•    Shoukath Husainabba Shirva – Moral & Spiritual Development

Secretaries:

•    Ramlan Bhatrathota – Relief Development

•    Firoz Abdul Samad – Community Service

•    Mabiya Adam Kadaba – IT, Public Relations & Event Management

officebearers.jpg

KKMA5.jpg

KKMA3.jpg

KKMA2.jpg

KKMA4.jpg

