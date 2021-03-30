March 30: Karnataka reports 2,975 fresh covid cases, 21 deaths

  1. Home
March 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 30: Karnataka reported over 2,975 new cases of Covid-19, and 21 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,92,779 and the death toll to 12,541, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 1,262 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the discharge tally to 9,54,678, a department bulletin said. A total of over 2,13,02,658 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,917 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,984 fresh cases today.

According to the bulletin, out of 25,541 active cases, 25,301 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 240 are in ICU.

Among the 21 deaths reported today, 11 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 3, Bengaluru Rural 2, and one each from Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Mandya.

Kalaburagi accounted for 156 cases today, Mysuru 111, Bidar 102, Bengaluru Rural 66, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,31,899, followed by Mysuru 55,668 and Ballari 39,763.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,09,715, followed by Mysuru 53,949 and Ballari 38,876.

News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The father and brother of the woman allegedly in the CD have blamed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for the BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's sex CD scandal. 

Speaking to media persons after giving their statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) the duo said that it is a "handy work" of D K Shivakumar.

"We have spoken to SIT officials and given our statement to them. We have an audio clipping of our sister and the same has been given to SIT officials. During the conversation, my sister had told us that she is at D K Shivakumar's house and he is sending her away from the state safely. Making such videos, keeping a woman to take their political revenge is not the right thing," the brother said.

He added that On March 2, his sister's mobile phone was switched off. "We called on her male friend's phone and spoke to her. She told us that the videos are morphed and edited. D K Shivakumar is sending her to Goa safely," he said.

Her father said, "I am an ex-serviceman, using a Schedule Tribe (ST) woman for their political gain is not a manhood, it's a dirty politics." "We don't want to make any more allegations, we just want our daughter back home. We need the support of policemen and media persons to bring her back home. She had come home last on February, 5, but after March 2, she spoke to us over the phone. The suspected kingpin media person's statement about the incident is false."

The SIT had subjected parents to questioning in the Interrogation Cell in Adugodi based on their complaint of kidnap and the woman's video clip. The SIT questioned them for over six hours from 11 am to 5:30 pm. 

Senior officials including Soumendu Mukherjee, additional commissioner of police (West) (head of SIT), Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime), and others visited the Interrogation Cell and spoke to the parents of the woman.

This is the second time the parents were questioned. The first time they were questioned in Kalaburagi a few days ago.

News Network
March 27,2021

Kolkata, Mar 27: Polling began at 7 am on Saturday for the 30 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid tight security, officials said.

More than 73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 191 candidates in these seats, most of which are located in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region.

The elections are being held following Covid-19 guidelines in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur -- the home turf of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The elections, which will continue till 6 pm, are being held amid tight security with the Election Commission deploying around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said.

Each company of the central forces consists of 100 personnel, they said.

Besides, 22,092 state police personnel have also been deployed at strategic locations, they added.

Long queues were seen outside many booths even before polling began with people stepping out early to avoid the sweltering heat, besides the uncertainty of being able to cast their votes in case of violence later in the day.

Most of the voters and political party workers were seen without masks amid a resurgent coronavirus. In some booths, the voters were provided masks, while santisers were made available at all the locations.

The Trinamool Congress is contesting 29 of the 30 seats, while supporting an Independent in the Joypur assembly segment in Purulia as the nomination of its official candidate Ujjwal Kumar was rejected by the EC due to a discrepancy.

The BJP is also contesting 29 seats and backing ally AJSU Party of Jharkhand in Baghmundi.

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats, even as there are "friendly fights" in some.

Of these 30 seats, 27 were won by the TMC in the 2016 assembly elections, the Congress bagged two and RSP one. However, the equations changed in 2019 with BJP making massive inroads in the tribal-dominated Jungle Mahal region, winning all five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur.

West Bengal has been caught in the throes of violent political clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters which have claimed several lives on both sides over the last few days, prompting the Election Commission to deploy such a massive number of central forces.

Tension was palpable at Tulsidi village in Purulia's Bandwan as an election vehicle was set on fire hours before the polling began. Forces are at present keeping a close vigil in the area, surrounded by forests that were once the hideouts of Maoists, officials said.

Total 73,80,942 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Of them, 37,52,938 are male and 36,27,949 female, while there are 55 third gender voters.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for 294 seats. The votes will be counted on May 2.

News Network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be held for two days starting from March 19 in Bengaluru that will deliberate on ways to expand the RSS Sangh work in the country, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the ABPS will focus more on networking with people and engage them in a constructive way, besides deliberating on cultural and social issues.

"The ABPS will also discuss ways to expand the Sangha work in the country," he added.

According to him, the ABPS will review the work done in the last three years and deliberate on the work to be done in the next three years.

Speaking on the work during the pandemic, he claimed that people and volunteers from all walks of life, who served the society in their own way, came in contact with the Sangh (RSS).

"Therefore the ABPS will focus on networking with such people and engage them in a constructive way. The ABPS will also deliberate on cultural and social issues," he explained.

According to him, ABPS 2021 will be a hybrid event due to the Covid pandemic and it could not be held last year 2020 owing to an outbreak of the pandemic.

He said that the ABPS would commence on Friday (March 19 at 8.30 am and conclude on March 20th. "The ABPS also forms an electoral college and will also vote for the Sarkaryavaha (General Secretary)," he said.

Kumar said that generally 1,500 delegates take part in the annual ABPS meeting but due to the prevailing pandemic, only 450 delegates are present in Bengaluru while the remaining will be attending through an online facility established in 44 pranths (working units of RSS) across the country.

He said that the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal had already commenced which will conclude on Thursday (March 18th) in which agenda of the ABPS along with resolutions will be finalised.

Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukhs Narendra Thakur and Sunil Ambekar, Kshetriya Karyavah of the Dakshina Madhya Kshetra for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Na. Thippeswamy, and Karnataka Dakshina Pranth Prachar Pramukh Pradeep were also present.
 

