  2. March 31: Karnataka reports 4,225 new covid cases; 26 deaths

March 31, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,97,004 and the death toll to 12,567, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 1,492 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the discharge tally to 9,56,170, a department bulletin said. The positivity rate in the state stood at 3.89%

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 2,928 fresh cases today and 879 persons recovered from the disease.

About the surge in case positivity rates, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Maharashtra last week had an average of 23 per cent, followed by Punjab 8.82 per cent, Chattisgarh 8.24 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 7.82 per cent, Tamil Nadu 2.5 per cent, Karnataka 2.45 per cent, Gujarat 2.22 per cent, and Delhi 2.04 per cent.

Apart from Maharashtra, the four other states accounting for the majority of the active cases are Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

“Five states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.30% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 61% of the active caseload of the country," the Union Health ministry said in a statement.

March 30,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 30: The alleged sex-for-job scandal involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will not have any impact on the coming bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday as he asked him to join the campaigning.

He also said an impartial probe was on, in connection with the scandal to bring out the truth.

"Our Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai is getting the case inquired impartially...it is known that unnecessary allegations have been made against Ramesh Jarkiholi," Yediyurappa said.

Taunting the woman in the clip, the CM said, “It is also being discussed that the allegations have been made with a malicious intent.”

"We are ready to face everything within the framework of law.."It (scandal) will not have any impact on the bypolls. I will ask Ramesh Jarkiholi to come and take part in the campaigning," he added.

Yediyurappa was in Belagavi to take part in the filing of nominations of BJP's Belgaum Lok Sabha candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister, resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired a video clip purportedly showing him getting intimate with a woman.

While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was "fake", the woman, said to be featured in the clip, has accused him of sexually "using" her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Belagavi, which is the home district of Ramesh Jarkiholi, is going to the bypolls along with Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments on April 17.

Mangala Suresh Angadi is the wife of late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, whose death due to COVID-19 in September last year, has necessitated the by-election. 

March 29,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 29: After a series of video statements, an unauthenticated letter surfaced in the early hours on Monday said to be written by the woman allegedly in the CD with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

In a three-page letter dated March 28, the woman requested the CJ to supervise the investigation of the matter personally and direct the state government to provide her protection and ensure her justice.

The woman in the letter claimed she was a rape victim and said she had filed a complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi with Cubbon Park police. Jarkiholi is a "highly influential person and has already threatened me in public of going to any extent against me to clear charges against him", she wrote.

"I have already expressed my serious apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarkiholi and I have requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to provide security for myself and my parents. Despite this, SIT has not given any protection to myself and my parents so far in collusion with Ramesh Jarkiholi," she stated.

She added that she had learned from the media that Ramesh has already wielded his influence through SIT and caused a "serious threat" to her parents, using criminal force to prevent her from appearing before the magistrate and preventing her from making any statement against him.

She also alleged that the minister has started destroying evidence regarding offenses in every possible way. "He is openly threatening me that he can go to any extent to prevent me from approaching the investigating agency," she wrote.

"This is my fight, not anybody's. My family is in captive of Ramesh Jarkiholi, DySp Kattimani is pressurizing and working on behalf of Ramesh Jarkiholi and pressurizing," she said.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 28,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 28: Customs at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) arrested a married couple on charges of gold smuggling and seized gold worth Rs 39.5 lakh from their possession.

The couple had arrived from Dubai in an Air India flight. The woman, in connivance with her husband, tried to smuggle gold in powder form, that was mixed with solid gum, by concealing it in her specially designed inner garment.

Customs at MIA have been monitoring gold being smuggled in various forms by carriers, especially passengers arriving from Dubai. They arrested the couple and seized 851 gm gold valued at Rs 39.5 lakh, on Saturday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted Fousiya Missiriya Moideen Kunhi,33, who was travelling along with her husband Moideen Kunhi Cheroor,44.

The accused hail from Cheroor in Kasaragod in Kerala, and had arrived from Dubai with their four children, said officials, adding that the case is being investigated.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, deputy commissioner, who was assisted by superintendent rank officers.
 

Govardhan
 - 
Tuesday, 30 Mar 2021

Davanagere is a class A city but there is no airport The government has provided airport facilities to small cities but the airport is essential for the development of thiscity

