  N Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE University, passes away in Mangaluru

N Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE University, passes away in Mangaluru

News Network
January 1, 2026

Mangaluru, Jan 1: N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE (Deemed-to-be University) and Managing Director of K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital, passed away in Mangaluru in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2026. He was 86.

According to sources, Mr. Hegde breathed his last at around 2 a.m. at his residence, ‘Sadanand’, located at Shivabagh in the city.

A towering figure in the field of education and philanthropy, Mr. Hegde was the founder of the Nitte Group of Educational Institutions, which grew under his leadership into a major centre for higher education, particularly in medical, dental, engineering, and allied sciences. His vision played a key role in transforming the educational landscape of coastal Karnataka and beyond.

Born into a distinguished family, Mr. Hegde was the son of former Supreme Court judge Justice K.S. Hegde. He was also the brother of former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge Justice N. Santosh Hegde.

He is survived by his wife Sujatha Hegde, son Vishal Hegde, and daughter Ashwita Poonja.

The mortal remains of Mr. Hegde will be kept for public viewing at his residence until 3 p.m. on January 1. Thereafter, they will be taken to the Nitte education campus, where the public can pay their last respects between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Condolences poured in from across academic and public circles. In a condolence message, P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said Mr. Hegde’s passing marked the end of an era in the region’s educational history.

“It is the end of an era which witnessed a great transformation in the educational sector in undivided Dakshina Kannada. Indeed, he stitched broken hearts into one to practise coexistence and mutual respect. The entire student community and staff of Mangalore University salute him for his exemplary contribution to the nation and Dakshina Kannada in particular,” the message read.

Mr. Hegde’s legacy as an institution builder, educationist, and humanitarian is expected to endure through the vast network of institutions he established and nurtured.

News Network
December 24,2025

New Delhi: Two new airlines - Al Hind Air and FlyExpress - are set to take to the skies, with the carriers receiving their no objection certificates from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

In 2026, apart from these two carriers, Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, which already has a No Objection Certificate (NOC), is likely to start operations.

Al Hind Air is being promoted by Kerala-based alhind Group.

The ministry is keen to have more airline operators in the country, which is one of the world's fastest growing domestic civil aviation markets.

Currently, there are nine operational scheduled domestic carriers in the country. Fly Big, a regional airline, suspended scheduled flights in October.

IndiGo and Air India Group - Air India and Air India Express - together have over 90 per cent of the domestic market share.

Concerns about apparent duopoly in the fast-growing domestic airlines' industry got amplified this month in the wake of the massive operational disruptions at IndiGo, which has a market share of more than 65 per cent.

"Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies- Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from the Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

According to him, it has been the endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian aviation which is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets.

Schemes like UDAN, have enabled smaller carriers Star Air, India One Air and Fly91 to play an important role in the regional connectivity within the country and there is more scope for further growth, he added.

Apart from Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and state-owned Alliance Air, other scheduled carriers are Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, Fly91 and IndiaOne Air, as per latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In the past years, many airlines, including Go First and Jet Airways, stopped flying amid debt woes.

News Network
January 1,2026

The issue reportedly came to light after a staff member at a duty-free store at the Vancouver airport alerted authorities. The staffer either observed the pilot inadvertently sipping wine offered as part of festive promotions or noticed the smell of alcohol while he was purchasing a bottle. The matter was subsequently reported to airport officials.

Canadian authorities intervened and subjected the pilot, who was assigned to operate the Boeing 777 aircraft, to a breath analyser test. The pilot failed the test and was detained for further questioning. Officials later reviewed CCTV footage at the duty-free outlet and confirmed that the individual was scheduled to operate the Air India flight before tracing him to the aircraft.

Despite the last-minute disruption, Air India arranged for a replacement pilot to minimise inconvenience to passengers. The Vancouver–Delhi service, an ultra-long-haul flight routed via Vienna, requires four pilots operating in two rotating sets in compliance with duty-time regulations. The aircraft, scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. local time, eventually took off with a delay of about two hours.

The flight later landed in Vienna, where a different set of cockpit crew took over for the onward leg to Delhi.

There were conflicting accounts regarding the alleged alcohol consumption. While some sources suggested the pilot may have inadvertently taken a sip of alcohol during a festive tasting, others maintained that he merely smelled of alcohol while purchasing a bottle at the duty-free store. However, the complaint by the staff member led to formal intervention by Canadian authorities.

Air India has reportedly taken a stern view of the incident. The pilot was flown back to Delhi a few days later and has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The matter has also been reported to the DGCA, which is independently examining the case. The regulator is reviewing safety concerns related to fitness for duty, while Air India continues its internal inquiry.

In an official statement, Air India confirmed that flight AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23, 2025, was delayed after one cockpit crew member was offloaded prior to departure.

“Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry,” the airline said. “In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay.”

The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and said it is fully cooperating with local authorities. It reiterated that the pilot remains off flying duties during the enquiry and that Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy towards violations of rules and regulations. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times,” the statement added.

