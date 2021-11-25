  1. Home
Number of covid positive students mounts to 182 in SDM medical college hostels

News Network
November 26, 2021

Dharwad, Nov 26: The number of coronavirus cases at the hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital rose to 182 here on Friday, officials said.

On Thursday, this news agency had reported 66 medical students testing positive for COVID after 300 out of 400 students underwent coronavirus tests.

Ironically, the students, who have tested positive, have been fully vaccinated and hail from other states. They are pursuing a first-year MBBS course.

Soon after the district health officials detected the cases, the district administration declared the two hostels as a containment zone as a precautionary measure.

All the infected students have been isolated and quarantined in hostels.

The administration suspects that the students contracted coronavirus after they attended an event organised for first year students on the college and hospital premises.

The parents of the students who participated in the event have been asked to undergo COVID test, the Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said.

All other students are also being tested. The administration had already suspended in-person classes.

News Network
November 18,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 18: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar exuded confidence that BJP would win more than 15 seats out of 25 in polls for Karnataka Legislative Council, slated to be held on December 10.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, before the inaugural ceremony of Janaswaraj Yatra, he said, there are minimum four to five aspirants for the party's ticket. The core committee submitted the list of aspirants to the Centre. The candidates would be announced soon and he also made it clear that there is no dearth of candidates.

He said the yatra is being held with four teams across the state - one team headed by Shettar will organise conventions in Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ramnagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Naryan, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment A  Narayanswamy, Health Education Minister K Sudhakar are part of his team.

Similarly, the other team led by State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel started the tour in Koppal and the team would cover eight districts in north Karnataka region. The teams led by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa inaugurated the convention in Karwar and Shivamogga respectively on November 18. So, these four teams will cover 31 districts in Karnataka, he explained.

When questioned on why voters should support BJP in legislative council polls, he said the party gave importance to decentralisation of power. Besides, the Modi-led government is implementing the Jala Siri scheme to ensure that each rural family will get potable water in their household. The Centre and the state government released grants to provide basic facilities in rural areas, he said.

He also made it clear that the results of legislative council polls will not become a referendum on the Bommai-led government and such things can only be gauged from the results of general elections.

On the bitcoin scam, he said it came to light in 2016 when the Congress-led government was in power in Karnataka. "If Congress leaders had evidence with regard to involvement of BJP leaders and their sons in the scam, Siddaramaiah could have taken action against them then. But why didn't he do it?" he questioned and said the government is not shielding anyone in the scam. The investigation is in progress.

He also taunted that Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is targeting his own party leaders with regard to bitcoin scam.

Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj, MP G M Siddeshwara, State BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra, MLC K Gopalaiah, State BJP Secretaries K S Naveen, Mahesh Tenginakai, MLAs N Linganna, S V Ramachandrappa and others were present in the press conference.

News Network
November 19,2021

Ghaziabad, Nov 19: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three contentious farm bills as a beginning, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reiterated that the protesting farmers will return to their homes only after the decision is duly passed by the Parliament. 

He also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and other issues.

The BKU national spokesperson said this on Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws, which were at the centre of the farmers' protest since November 26 last year.

"The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too," Tikait tweeted in Hindi. 

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

