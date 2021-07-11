Petrol prices hiked again; Rs 104.58 per litre in Karnataka’s capital

Bengaluru, July 12: Petrol prices across the country were hiked on Monday while diesel prices came down marginally after the months-long surge in the prices that have sparked protests in various states.

Petrol price was up 28 paise in the national capital and while prices of diesel reduced marginally, according to a price notification by the Indian Oil Corporation.

After petrol crossed the Rs 100-a-litre-mark, diesel rates in major cities have neared the century mark. The price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 89.72 per litre.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, the first of the metros to hit the three-digit mark, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 107.20 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.29.

Kolkata's petrol rate climbed to Rs 101.35 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.81 per litre. Meanwhile, in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, petrol is priced Rs 104.58 and diesel at Rs 95.09 per litre.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the former Civil Aviation Minister, took charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas last week following a reshuffle in Modi's Cabinet of Ministers. Puri had refused to comment on the rising fuel prices. "It will be very wrong for me to comment on it (fuel prices) when I have just stepped into this building." he'd said.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.