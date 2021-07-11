  1. Home
Petrol prices hiked again; Rs 104.58 per litre in Karnataka’s capital

News Network
July 12, 2021

Bengaluru, July 12: Petrol prices across the country were hiked on Monday while diesel prices came down marginally after the months-long surge in the prices that have sparked protests in various states.

Petrol price was up 28 paise in the national capital and while prices of diesel reduced marginally, according to a price notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. 

After petrol crossed the Rs 100-a-litre-mark, diesel rates in major cities have neared the century mark. The price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 89.72 per litre.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, the first of the metros to hit the three-digit mark, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 107.20 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.29.

Kolkata's petrol rate climbed to Rs 101.35 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.81 per litre. Meanwhile, in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, petrol is priced Rs 104.58 and diesel at Rs 95.09 per litre.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the former Civil Aviation Minister, took charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas last week following a reshuffle in Modi's Cabinet of Ministers. Puri had refused to comment on the rising fuel prices. "It will be very wrong for me to comment on it (fuel prices) when I have just stepped into this building." he'd said.  

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

News Network
July 7,2021

Bengaluru, July 7: Four MPs from Karnataka are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet today.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet. 

Shantappa gudageri
 - 
Friday, 9 Jul 2021

New retail bar open please help me sir

News Network
July 9,2021

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency that conducts the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, has decided to conduct the examination on July 25, 2021.

The varsity had postponed the exams twice for April 11 and April 25 due to Covid-19.

The tests were scheduled for 41 subjects as per UGC guidelines. The examination was planned at 11 nodal centres across the state.

More details are available at http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 9,2021

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala, at least 14 cases of Zika virus infections have been suspected in the state, confirmed state Health Minister Veena George.

A 24-year-old pregnant women from Parassala, who was first detected with the virus, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

How does Zika virus spread? What are the symptoms? Here's all you need to know.

The Zika virus spreads by the bite of an Aedes species mosquito. The Aedes is the kind of mosquito that bites during the day and is responsible for transmitting dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those infected with the Zika virus can also transmit the disease to their sexual partners.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most people with Zika virus do not develop any symptoms. Only one in five people are likely to show symptoms, studies say. However, if they do, the symptoms are expected to last 2-7 days.

The most common symptoms are:

Fever

Rash

Conjunctivitis

Muscle and joint pain

Headache

Does a person need hospitalisation?

Deaths remain rare and most people do not require hospitalisation.

How is Zika virus treated?

According to the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no specific medicine for Zika virus.

Those infected are treated for symptoms.

Advised plenty of rest.

Drink fluids to prevent dehydration.

If you are taking medicine for another medical condition, talk to your healthcare provider before taking additional medication.

Is this a new virus?

No. The virus itself has been around for decades, but it came into prominence when there was an increase in the number of babies in south and central America who were born with a small skull. This condition is called microcephaly, reported FIT.

Does Zika virus affected pregnant women differently?

The virus can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her foetus – resulting in the infant being born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations. It is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage.

Is there a vaccine for Zika virus?

There are no approved vaccines. However, trials are underway – especially for a vaccine that uses similar technology as the Oxford-AstraZeneca one.

