Retired Bangalore University professor kills himself

Bengaluru, Nov 9: A 64-year-old retired professor from Bangalore University and former registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his residence at KAS Officers’ Colony, Mico Layout on Sunday morning.

NS Ashok Kumar, who was serving as registrar of Garden City University for the last two years, was earlier a professor at departments of communication and later electronic media at BU.

Police said the incident came to light on Sunday morning after his family members entered his bedroom around 6.30am. The jurisdictional police were informed around 8.30am. Mico Layout police found a note, in which Kumar stated that he alone is responsible for his death and no one is behind it.

“He wrote a note in a few words in English. Kumar also requested that his eyes be donated and his body given away to a hospital. While his eyes have been donated, it was not possible to donate his body as it underwent autopsy,” said police.

Police have taken up a case of unnatural death. “Kumar is survived by his wife and two sons. He had tested positive for Covid-19. His family has no clue why he took the extreme step,” a police officer said.

Garden City varsity, where Kumar was registrar, said: “Our registrar Dr Ashok Kumar had tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago and was quarantined at home. We are saddened to know that he is no more. We deeply regret his demise.”