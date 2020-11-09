  1. Home
  2. Retired Bangalore University professor kills himself

Retired Bangalore University professor kills himself

News Network
November 9, 2020

prof.JPG

Bengaluru, Nov 9: A 64-year-old retired professor from Bangalore University and former registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his residence at KAS Officers’ Colony, Mico Layout on Sunday morning.

NS Ashok Kumar, who was serving as registrar of Garden City University for the last two years, was earlier a professor at departments of communication and later electronic media at BU.

Police said the incident came to light on Sunday morning after his family members entered his bedroom around 6.30am. The jurisdictional police were informed around 8.30am. Mico Layout police found a note, in which Kumar stated that he alone is responsible for his death and no one is behind it.

“He wrote a note in a few words in English. Kumar also requested that his eyes be donated and his body given away to a hospital. While his eyes have been donated, it was not possible to donate his body as it underwent autopsy,” said police.

Police have taken up a case of unnatural death. “Kumar is survived by his wife and two sons. He had tested positive for Covid-19. His family has no clue why he took the extreme step,” a police officer said.

Garden City varsity, where Kumar was registrar, said: “Our registrar Dr Ashok Kumar had tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago and was quarantined at home. We are saddened to know that he is no more. We deeply regret his demise.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 30,2020

positive.JPG

Bengaluru, Oct 30: A staff of a diagnostic centre in RT Nagar, Bengaluru was caught offering fake Covid-19 negative results for Rs 12,000. This comes days after two staffers and a doctor were sacked for selling fake Covid negative reports.

An employee at the centre said he was ready to supply fake negative result certificates for Covid-19 patients who sought clearance documents for international travel. “The negative result can be obtained, which will also be reflected in the SRF record,” he said.

When asked how the fake reports are generated, the employee said swab samples are generally sent to three different labs, from where a negative report can be obtained. “There is a risk, but in the three labs, a false report can be obtained,” the employee said, suggesting that some testing staff in labs were also complicit in the scam.

When informed about the scam, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said the government will not spare any lab that is involved in such irregularities.

“The government has zero tolerance towards any kind of irregularities or manipulation in labs. I have instructed the district health officers and taluk health officers to conduct surprise visits and inspect labs. Stern action will be taken against anyone, be it contract, outsource or even a permanent employee, whoever is found indulging in wrongdoing,” he said.

The BBMP on Tuesday terminated a lab technician and an Asha worker who were found manipulating test results.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 7,2020

images.jpeg

Within days of offering of 'namaz' at a Mathura temple followed by recital of 'Hanuman Chalisa' in mosques, controversial VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi threatened to perform 'havan' (a Hindu ritual by fire) in the oldest mosque in Lucknow to protest 'desecration' of temples.

''I will be performing havan in the oldest mosque in Lucknow....it will also help in checking pollution,'' Sadhvi Prachi told reporters in Bareilly on Saturday.

Launching attacks on those supporting 'namaz' in temples saying it would help strengthen communal harmony, the saffron leader said that most of the mosques in the country were constructed after 'demolishing' the temples.

She also demanded capital punishment for those indulging in 'love jihad' (a thing that doesn’t exist but the Sangh Parivar uses the term to refer love and marriage between Muslim boys and Hindu girls) ''They should be hanged publicly,'' she said.

Sadhvi Prachi's controversial remarks, however, came in for sharp criticism from the saints from Ayodhya, who asked the saffron leader not to give statements, which vitiated the communal atmosphere in the country.

''She should refrain from making such statements and let the police handle such matters,'' said Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Barely a few days ago, BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som had called for 'tit for tat' action in cases of alleged 'love jihad' without waiting for action by the police.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also warned that those indulging in 'love jihad' should be ready for 'Ram Naam Satya' journey (Hindu funeral chant during the last journey).

Adityanath had also said that the state government would soon enact a law to deal with the cases of 'love jihad'.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 6,2020

arna.JPG

Mumbai, Nov 6: There was no immediate relief for Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in a 2018 abetment of suicide case, on Friday as the hearing on his interim bail plea before the Bombay High Court remained incomplete.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik said they would continue the hearing on Saturday because of lack of time.

“We will assemble for this matter specially tomorrow noon,” the court said.

Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday and taken to Alibaug, where a case has been registered against him for alleged abetment of suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother over non-payment of dues by Goswami’s firm.

The high-profile journalist has been remanded in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami is presently lodged in a school in Alibaug which is designated as a Covid-19 centre for the Alibaug jail.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.