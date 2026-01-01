  1. Home
RSS pracharaks from 23 countries including UAE hold brainstorming meet in Karnataka

News Network
January 1, 2026

Overseas pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from 23 countries, led by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka on Wednesday, December 31.

The overseas pracharaks are in the State to attend a three-day RSS Chintan-Manthan (brainstorming session) being held at Anegundi. They took time out from the deliberations to visit the historic Hampi monument.

According to the organisation, the meeting focuses on organisational outreach, community engagement, and coordination of RSS-linked activities among the Indian diaspora across different countries.

Participants included overseas Indians working with RSS-affiliated bodies in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada, among others.

News Network
January 1,2026

Mangaluru, Jan 1: N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE (Deemed-to-be University) and Managing Director of K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital, passed away in Mangaluru in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2026. He was 86.

According to sources, Mr. Hegde breathed his last at around 2 a.m. at his residence, ‘Sadanand’, located at Shivabagh in the city.

A towering figure in the field of education and philanthropy, Mr. Hegde was the founder of the Nitte Group of Educational Institutions, which grew under his leadership into a major centre for higher education, particularly in medical, dental, engineering, and allied sciences. His vision played a key role in transforming the educational landscape of coastal Karnataka and beyond.

Born into a distinguished family, Mr. Hegde was the son of former Supreme Court judge Justice K.S. Hegde. He was also the brother of former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge Justice N. Santosh Hegde.

He is survived by his wife Sujatha Hegde, son Vishal Hegde, and daughter Ashwita Poonja.

The mortal remains of Mr. Hegde will be kept for public viewing at his residence until 3 p.m. on January 1. Thereafter, they will be taken to the Nitte education campus, where the public can pay their last respects between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Condolences poured in from across academic and public circles. In a condolence message, P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said Mr. Hegde’s passing marked the end of an era in the region’s educational history.

“It is the end of an era which witnessed a great transformation in the educational sector in undivided Dakshina Kannada. Indeed, he stitched broken hearts into one to practise coexistence and mutual respect. The entire student community and staff of Mangalore University salute him for his exemplary contribution to the nation and Dakshina Kannada in particular,” the message read.

Mr. Hegde’s legacy as an institution builder, educationist, and humanitarian is expected to endure through the vast network of institutions he established and nurtured.

News Network
December 20,2025

Mangaluru, Dec 20: The Mangaluru City Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the inaugural ceremony of Karavali Utsava, which will be held at the Karavali Utsava Ground on Saturday.

The festival will be inaugurated at 6:00 pm by Dakshina Kannada District Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Cultural and public programmes will be held at the venue every evening and will continue until January 2.

According to City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, parking of vehicles is strictly prohibited on both sides of the road from Lalbagh to Karavali Utsava Ground. Visitors are requested to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas.

To help the public, traffic signboards and parking guidance flex boards have been installed along the routes leading to the venue. The police have urged commuters and visitors to follow these instructions to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Designated Parking Locations

•    Urwa Market Ground – Cars
•    Gandhinagar Government School (near Press Club) – Two-wheelers and cars
•    Ladyhill Church parking area – Two-wheelers and cars
•    Canara School Ground, Mannagudda – Two-wheelers and cars
•    Thimmappa Hotel premises – Two-wheelers and cars
•    Scout and Guide Bhavana premises (behind Karavali Utsava Grounds) – Two-wheelers
•    Urwa Market Road – Two-wheelers
•    Hat Hill Road – Two-wheelers

The police have appealed to the public to cooperate by following traffic rules and parking guidelines to avoid inconvenience during the festival.

