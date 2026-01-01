RSS pracharaks from 23 countries including UAE hold brainstorming meet in Karnataka

Mangaluru, Jan 1: N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE (Deemed-to-be University) and Managing Director of K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital, passed away in Mangaluru in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2026. He was 86.

According to sources, Mr. Hegde breathed his last at around 2 a.m. at his residence, ‘Sadanand’, located at Shivabagh in the city.

A towering figure in the field of education and philanthropy, Mr. Hegde was the founder of the Nitte Group of Educational Institutions, which grew under his leadership into a major centre for higher education, particularly in medical, dental, engineering, and allied sciences. His vision played a key role in transforming the educational landscape of coastal Karnataka and beyond.

Born into a distinguished family, Mr. Hegde was the son of former Supreme Court judge Justice K.S. Hegde. He was also the brother of former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge Justice N. Santosh Hegde.

He is survived by his wife Sujatha Hegde, son Vishal Hegde, and daughter Ashwita Poonja.

The mortal remains of Mr. Hegde will be kept for public viewing at his residence until 3 p.m. on January 1. Thereafter, they will be taken to the Nitte education campus, where the public can pay their last respects between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Condolences poured in from across academic and public circles. In a condolence message, P.L. Dharma, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said Mr. Hegde’s passing marked the end of an era in the region’s educational history.

“It is the end of an era which witnessed a great transformation in the educational sector in undivided Dakshina Kannada. Indeed, he stitched broken hearts into one to practise coexistence and mutual respect. The entire student community and staff of Mangalore University salute him for his exemplary contribution to the nation and Dakshina Kannada in particular,” the message read.

Mr. Hegde’s legacy as an institution builder, educationist, and humanitarian is expected to endure through the vast network of institutions he established and nurtured.