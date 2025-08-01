  1. Home
  2. Is truth finally prevailing in Dharmasthala? As SIT digs deeper, more skeletons surface

News Network
August 1, 2025

Dharmasthala, Aug 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, with skeletal remains being unearthed at multiple suspected sites near the Netravathi river. The operation, now in its seventh day, stems from shocking allegations made by a former sanitation worker who claims he was forced to secretly bury over 100 bodies — most of them women and minors — over two decades.

Fresh Discovery in Forested Area

On Friday, SIT teams began digging at a seventh location, recovering 15 partial bones believed to belong to a male. Notably, the skull was missing. Preliminary on-site examination by forensic experts suggests the remains are male, but detailed lab analysis will confirm identity and cause of death.

“Forensic doctors and scene-of-crime officers recorded the exact position of the remains before seizing them for examination,” an SIT official confirmed.

Clues from Personal Documents

Earlier searches had turned up a PAN card and a RuPay debit card at one of the sites. Initial checks revealed the PAN card belonged to a man from Nelamangala who reportedly died of jaundice and was cremated. Investigators suspect he might have lost the card during a visit to Dharmasthala. Details linked to the debit card are still being verified.

Allegations of Over 100 Secret Burials

The whistleblower, a former sanitation worker who served in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014, alleges he was coerced into disposing of more than 100 bodies linked to criminal activities. He recently revisited one of the burial spots, photographed skeletal remains, and submitted the images to authorities, sparking the SIT probe.

He has since fled the town with his family, fearing reprisals, and has sought legal protection while offering to lead investigators to all burial sites and name those allegedly involved.

Investigation Broadens

Under SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama’s supervision, the SIT is continuing excavations across 13 suspected locations identified by the complainant. Security has been tightened at dig sites, which are being examined using mini-earthmovers, water pumps, and dog squads.

A dedicated SIT office has been set up at the IB in Mallikatte, Mangaluru, where the public can share leads. A helpline has also been launched: 0824-2005301 / 8277986369 or [email protected].

Wider Call for Justice

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has demanded the probe be widened to include other mysterious deaths and crimes in Dharmasthala, including the Padmalatha abduction and murder, the Soujanya case, and the 2012 double murder of Narayana and Yamuna. A resolution passed by the forum urged the government to ensure autonomy for the SIT and maximum security for the complainant and his legal team.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has also recommended a thorough SIT probe into related allegations of abuse, murders, rapes, and disappearances spanning two decades. The government has directed that all related cases registered across the state be transferred to the SIT for a unified investigation.

‘Truth Will Prevail’

Advocate Manjunath N, representing the mother of missing medical student Ananya Bhat, expressed cautious optimism, stating simply: “Satyameva Jayate.”

coastaldigest.com news network
July 28,2025

Mangaluru, July 28: Traffic on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill early Monday after a fresh landslide struck Mannagundi near Koukradi in Kokkada village, Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a large mass of soil slid onto the road, completely blocking vehicular movement.

Clearance work began soon after, but meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles — including passenger buses — have been left stranded on both sides of the highway. Police teams from Nelyadi and other officials have reached the spot and diverted vehicles through alternative routes.

This is the second such incident in just ten days. Earlier, a landslide at the same stretch had led to a three-hour highway closure. Frequent landslides since the onset of monsoon have drawn strong criticism from locals and travellers, who allege negligence and lack of permanent preventive measures by the authorities.

Agencies
July 26,2025

Gaza, July 26: The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza deepened further today as two more Palestinian infants succumbed to malnutrition, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to around 125, including more than 80 children. This grim milestone underscores the devastating toll of Israel’s months-long blockade and relentless military campaign on the besieged enclave.

Infants at Imminent Risk: “Mothers Feeding Water Instead of Milk”

The Gaza Government Media Office issued an urgent warning, describing the situation as an “unprecedented and imminent humanitarian disaster.” According to their statement:

100,000 children under the age of two are now at risk of death.

Of them, 40,000 newborns and infants face life-threatening malnutrition due to a complete absence of baby milk and supplements.

Crossings into Gaza remain sealed, and humanitarian aid is blocked, preventing even “the simplest basic supplies” from entering.

The office accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians through starvation, saying:

“We are witnessing a slow, deliberate mass killing. Mothers are forced to breastfeed water to their infants — a direct consequence of Israel’s starvation and extermination policy.”

Bombardment Intensifies: 100 Strikes in 24 Hours

In parallel with the food crisis, Gaza endured another wave of intense Israeli air and ground assaults:

Israeli warplanes carried out over 100 airstrikes in the last 24 hours, striking what the military termed “terror targets.”

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed since dawn, including 13 civilians who were seeking aid.

The Israeli 36th Division expanded ground operations in Khan Younis, claiming to target tunnels and weapons caches, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency.

Mounting Toll Amid Blockade

Human rights groups and UN officials warn that Gaza’s humanitarian infrastructure has completely collapsed, with hospitals unable to treat starvation cases or bombing victims. Fuel, clean water, and medical supplies remain virtually nonexistent.

The rising starvation deaths, combined with escalating bombardment, highlight what observers describe as a systematic campaign of collective punishment against Gaza’s civilian population.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday emphasized the need for a fair and thorough probe into the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala. He urged the public and media not to draw premature conclusions, stressing that only the truth, revealed through proper investigation, should guide further action.

Speaking to reporters about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government, Khader said, “A proper investigation must take place, the truth must come out, and legal action should follow accordingly. But making prejudiced judgments before the investigation is complete is not right.”

He further noted that Dharmasthala is a revered and holy place, and its sanctity must not be compromised based on unverified claims. “There is a need for introspection before arriving at any conclusion. Let the SIT do its job and let the facts speak,” he added.

The Speaker's comments come amid rising speculation and public concern over the alleged burial of multiple bodies in the area, which has prompted the state to order a high-level probe.

