Is truth finally prevailing in Dharmasthala? As SIT digs deeper, more skeletons surface

Dharmasthala, Aug 1: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, with skeletal remains being unearthed at multiple suspected sites near the Netravathi river. The operation, now in its seventh day, stems from shocking allegations made by a former sanitation worker who claims he was forced to secretly bury over 100 bodies — most of them women and minors — over two decades.

Fresh Discovery in Forested Area

On Friday, SIT teams began digging at a seventh location, recovering 15 partial bones believed to belong to a male. Notably, the skull was missing. Preliminary on-site examination by forensic experts suggests the remains are male, but detailed lab analysis will confirm identity and cause of death.

“Forensic doctors and scene-of-crime officers recorded the exact position of the remains before seizing them for examination,” an SIT official confirmed.

Clues from Personal Documents

Earlier searches had turned up a PAN card and a RuPay debit card at one of the sites. Initial checks revealed the PAN card belonged to a man from Nelamangala who reportedly died of jaundice and was cremated. Investigators suspect he might have lost the card during a visit to Dharmasthala. Details linked to the debit card are still being verified.

Allegations of Over 100 Secret Burials

The whistleblower, a former sanitation worker who served in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014, alleges he was coerced into disposing of more than 100 bodies linked to criminal activities. He recently revisited one of the burial spots, photographed skeletal remains, and submitted the images to authorities, sparking the SIT probe.

He has since fled the town with his family, fearing reprisals, and has sought legal protection while offering to lead investigators to all burial sites and name those allegedly involved.

Investigation Broadens

Under SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama’s supervision, the SIT is continuing excavations across 13 suspected locations identified by the complainant. Security has been tightened at dig sites, which are being examined using mini-earthmovers, water pumps, and dog squads.

A dedicated SIT office has been set up at the IB in Mallikatte, Mangaluru, where the public can share leads. A helpline has also been launched: 0824-2005301 / 8277986369 or [email protected].

Wider Call for Justice

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has demanded the probe be widened to include other mysterious deaths and crimes in Dharmasthala, including the Padmalatha abduction and murder, the Soujanya case, and the 2012 double murder of Narayana and Yamuna. A resolution passed by the forum urged the government to ensure autonomy for the SIT and maximum security for the complainant and his legal team.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has also recommended a thorough SIT probe into related allegations of abuse, murders, rapes, and disappearances spanning two decades. The government has directed that all related cases registered across the state be transferred to the SIT for a unified investigation.

‘Truth Will Prevail’

Advocate Manjunath N, representing the mother of missing medical student Ananya Bhat, expressed cautious optimism, stating simply: “Satyameva Jayate.”