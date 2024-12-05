Udupi: Youth hacked to death in Manipal by unidentified assailants

Udupi, Dec 6: Manipal witnessed a chilling murder as 35-year-old man was brutally killed under mysterious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Sreedhar Kasarkod, a hotel worker.
The attack occurred late at night or during the early hours, with unidentified assailants striking Sreedhar on the neck with a beer bottle. The motive for the gruesome crime remains unknown, leaving the community in shock.
Udupi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun K, and Manipal police officials inspected the scene of the crime. Specialized teams, including dog squads and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts, are expected to assist in the ongoing investigation.
Authorities are diligently probing the case, with further details awaited as investigations progress.
