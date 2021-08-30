  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Youth stabs scooter-borne girl, then slits own throat; both critical

News Network
August 30, 2021

Udupi, Aug 30: A youth stabbed a girl and then tried to end life by slitting his own throat on National Highway 66 near Santhekatte petrol station in Udupi today. 

Both of them suffered critical injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Manipal for treatment. 

The girl, said to be a resident of Ambagilu, was travelling on a scooter when the motorbike-borne attacked her.

Sources said that the man waylaid the woman and stabbed her stomach with a knife. He then slit his own throat. A one-sided love affair is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.

News Network
August 20,2021

Kabul, Aug 20: The Afghan national cricket team were feeling "spirited" after resuming training in the capital this week, just days after the Taliban seized control of the country, the head of the cricket board said Friday.

Following the collapse of the government at the weekend, Hamid Shinwari said the team were once again preparing for their one-day series against Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks.

"The atmosphere in the camp was very spirited," Shinwari said. "We will send the team to Sri Lanka once the flight operations are resumed and for that we are in contact with authorities," he added.

Chaos has broken out at Kabul airport this week as tens of thousands of Afghans try to flee the militants, who swept through the country largely unopposed by government security forces.

Sport was tightly controlled by the Islamic fundamentalist group during their first rule of the country in the 1990s, often viewed by the militants as a distraction from religious duties.

Women were completely banned from taking part. 

However, Shinwari said he saw no threats to cricket from the movement.

"Cricket was not an issue during the Taliban regime before and it will not be an issue now. I don't remember any incident caused by the Taliban over cricket," he said.

Shinwari said he was unable to comment on the status of women's cricket but the situation would be clearer in the coming weeks.

Star spin bowler and T20 captain Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi are currently playing The Hundred tournament in England. Both made pleas for peace in their country before the Taliban takeover.

But most other national players are in Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka's cricket board earlier this week said it was still hoping to host Afghanistan and Pakistan for the three matches in an empty stadium at Hambantota.

The one-day international series starts on September 3.

It was shifted to Sri Lanka after stadiums in the United Arab Emirates -- where Afghanistan play their home matches -- were instead preparing to host the Indian Premier League.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also announced its Twenty20 league, to start from September 10 in Kabul.

"We are committed to doing well and lifting Afghanistan cricket. We have excellent relations with Pakistan and Indian cricket boards and we are part of the international cricket community," it said.

News Network
August 28,2021

Mysuru, Aug 28: The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill.

Police arrested the accused from Tamil Nadu. The accused also includes a 17-year-old boy.

The gang had raped the girl on August 24 after assaulting her male friend.

The police arrested them based on technical evidence.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) said that all the accused were labourers, including an electrician and a driver.

The officer said the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the students before raping her.

"There is no question whether it was accidental or planned. Rape is rape," he said, adding that Mysuru is the safest city even today. 

The police did not get any information from the girl as she still needs to fully recover. 

As per the primary investigation, the accused have not blackmailed the victims.
 

