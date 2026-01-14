UT Iftikhar Ali calls on universities to ensure NEET-based Physiotherapy, OT admissions from 2026–27

Mangaluru: In a decisive move aimed at reshaping the economic future of the Beary community, the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) formally launched its Youth Wing at a well-attended ceremony held at Ocean Pearl Hotel, Mangaluru on January 6. Bringing together business leaders, professionals, policymakers, and young aspirants, the event highlighted a shared resolve to build the community through entrepreneurship.

Delivering the keynote address, BCCI General Secretary Mohammed Imthiyaz outlined the motivation behind the formation of the chamber and its newly launched Youth Wing. He candidly spoke about the structural and mindset gaps that have historically held back the Beary community as a business force when compared to other established trading communities in India. These shortcomings, he said, can only be addressed through focused mentoring, collective effort, and by encouraging the younger generation to think beyond conventional boundaries.

“The future lies in empowering our youth to lead from the front and position the Beary community among India’s strongest business communities,” he said.

Guest speaker Yezdani Feroze delivered a thought-provoking address, asserting that the Beary community has the potential to lead Indian Muslims through trade and entrepreneurship. He stressed that success is not merely a reward for hard work, but for clear thinking, describing entrepreneurs as “professional thinkers.”

“The ummah cannot afford to produce more job seekers,” he said. “We need job creators, innovators, and history makers.”

Highlighting the power of ideas, Feroze reminded the audience that every invention—from mobile phones to everyday furniture—was once just an idea someone chose not to abandon. He called for the establishment of idea forums to nurture young entrepreneurs and help transform concepts into viable enterprises.

The programme also featured the felicitation of M A Gafoor, newly appointed Chairman of the Coastal Development Authority, and Shahid Thekkil, Chairman of the Karnataka Minimum Wage Board Commission. Thanking the organisers, Gafoor reaffirmed his commitment to the development of coastal Karnataka, with a special focus on boosting tourism. Shahid Thekkil expressed confidence that BCCI would play a pivotal role in producing a new generation of entrepreneurs from the community.

Presiding over the event, S M Rashid Haji officially announced the inauguration of the Youth Wing and emphasised that the initiative goes far beyond symbolic launches or routine meetings.

“This is about building entrepreneurs and investing in long-term community development,” he said.

Four coordinators were appointed to lead the Youth Wing: Zeeshan Ramlan (CEO, Talentzy), Ashhar Abdul Razak (Hajjaj Group), Ayaan Haris, and Muhammed Shahbaz.

The event brought together prominent business leaders, professionals, policymakers, and young aspirants, underscoring a shared vision of entrepreneurship-led community growth.

Earlier, the programme included the recitation of the Holy Quran by Badruddin Panambur. Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, Secretary of BCCI, welcomed the gathering and served as the Master of Ceremony. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by BCCI Treasurer Mansoor Ahmed.