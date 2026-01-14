UT Iftikhar Ali calls on universities to ensure NEET-based Physiotherapy, OT admissions from 2026–27

  1. Home
News Network
January 14, 2026

The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) has announced that admissions to undergraduate programmes in physiotherapy and occupational therapy will henceforth be conducted exclusively through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a press release issued by Prof. U. T. Iftikhar Ali Fareed, Chairman of the Karnataka State Allied and Healthcare Council, stated that the NCAHP has clarified the category-wise degree nomenclature and admission criteria for allied and healthcare undergraduate programmes, effective from the academic year 2026–27.

According to the notification, admissions to the Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) – Category 3 and Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT) – Category 6 will be conducted only through NEET, in accordance with the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021.

All Vice-Chancellors of public, private, and deemed-to-be universities in Karnataka have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the NCAHP guidelines and to disseminate the information widely among affiliated colleges, faculty, and students.

Prof. Ifthikar Ali emphasized that universities must take necessary steps to implement the admission procedure for the academic year 2026–27 and subsequent years.
 

News Network
January 7,2026

Mangaluru: In a decisive move aimed at reshaping the economic future of the Beary community, the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) formally launched its Youth Wing at a well-attended ceremony held at Ocean Pearl Hotel, Mangaluru on January 6. Bringing together business leaders, professionals, policymakers, and young aspirants, the event highlighted a shared resolve to build the community through entrepreneurship.

Delivering the keynote address, BCCI General Secretary Mohammed Imthiyaz outlined the motivation behind the formation of the chamber and its newly launched Youth Wing. He candidly spoke about the structural and mindset gaps that have historically held back the Beary community as a business force when compared to other established trading communities in India. These shortcomings, he said, can only be addressed through focused mentoring, collective effort, and by encouraging the younger generation to think beyond conventional boundaries.

“The future lies in empowering our youth to lead from the front and position the Beary community among India’s strongest business communities,” he said.

Guest speaker Yezdani Feroze delivered a thought-provoking address, asserting that the Beary community has the potential to lead Indian Muslims through trade and entrepreneurship. He stressed that success is not merely a reward for hard work, but for clear thinking, describing entrepreneurs as “professional thinkers.”

“The ummah cannot afford to produce more job seekers,” he said. “We need job creators, innovators, and history makers.”

Highlighting the power of ideas, Feroze reminded the audience that every invention—from mobile phones to everyday furniture—was once just an idea someone chose not to abandon. He called for the establishment of idea forums to nurture young entrepreneurs and help transform concepts into viable enterprises.

The programme also featured the felicitation of M A Gafoor, newly appointed Chairman of the Coastal Development Authority, and Shahid Thekkil, Chairman of the Karnataka Minimum Wage Board Commission. Thanking the organisers, Gafoor reaffirmed his commitment to the development of coastal Karnataka, with a special focus on boosting tourism. Shahid Thekkil expressed confidence that BCCI would play a pivotal role in producing a new generation of entrepreneurs from the community.

Presiding over the event, S M Rashid Haji officially announced the inauguration of the Youth Wing and emphasised that the initiative goes far beyond symbolic launches or routine meetings.

“This is about building entrepreneurs and investing in long-term community development,” he said.

Four coordinators were appointed to lead the Youth Wing: Zeeshan Ramlan (CEO, Talentzy), Ashhar Abdul Razak (Hajjaj Group), Ayaan Haris, and Muhammed Shahbaz.

The event brought together prominent business leaders, professionals, policymakers, and young aspirants, underscoring a shared vision of entrepreneurship-led community growth. 

Earlier, the programme included the recitation of the Holy Quran by Badruddin Panambur. Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, Secretary of BCCI, welcomed the gathering and served as the Master of Ceremony. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by BCCI Treasurer Mansoor Ahmed.

News Network
January 10,2026

Beltangady, Jan 10: Traffic on the treacherous Charmadi Ghat came to an abrupt halt on Friday night after a wild elephant descended onto the roadway between the second and third hairpin bends, triggering over an hour of complete chaos.

The dramatic encounter unfolded around 9.45 p.m. when the elephant reportedly uprooted a tree and positioned itself squarely in the middle of the narrow ghat stretch, calmly feasting while motorists watched in fear. With the massive animal refusing to budge, a long queue of vehicles quickly formed on both sides of the road.

Several motorists cautiously attempted to drive the elephant back toward the forest, but the lone tusker remained unmoved, leaving travellers stranded deep inside the ghat section.

Eyewitnesses stated that the situation became even more distressing as the location had no mobile network connectivity, preventing stranded commuters from contacting authorities or alerting others about the danger ahead.

The standoff finally eased only after the elephant slowly retreated into the darkness of the forest, allowing trapped vehicles to inch forward and continue their journey.

News Network
January 1,2026

The issue reportedly came to light after a staff member at a duty-free store at the Vancouver airport alerted authorities. The staffer either observed the pilot inadvertently sipping wine offered as part of festive promotions or noticed the smell of alcohol while he was purchasing a bottle. The matter was subsequently reported to airport officials.

Canadian authorities intervened and subjected the pilot, who was assigned to operate the Boeing 777 aircraft, to a breath analyser test. The pilot failed the test and was detained for further questioning. Officials later reviewed CCTV footage at the duty-free outlet and confirmed that the individual was scheduled to operate the Air India flight before tracing him to the aircraft.

Despite the last-minute disruption, Air India arranged for a replacement pilot to minimise inconvenience to passengers. The Vancouver–Delhi service, an ultra-long-haul flight routed via Vienna, requires four pilots operating in two rotating sets in compliance with duty-time regulations. The aircraft, scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. local time, eventually took off with a delay of about two hours.

The flight later landed in Vienna, where a different set of cockpit crew took over for the onward leg to Delhi.

There were conflicting accounts regarding the alleged alcohol consumption. While some sources suggested the pilot may have inadvertently taken a sip of alcohol during a festive tasting, others maintained that he merely smelled of alcohol while purchasing a bottle at the duty-free store. However, the complaint by the staff member led to formal intervention by Canadian authorities.

Air India has reportedly taken a stern view of the incident. The pilot was flown back to Delhi a few days later and has been taken off flying duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The matter has also been reported to the DGCA, which is independently examining the case. The regulator is reviewing safety concerns related to fitness for duty, while Air India continues its internal inquiry.

In an official statement, Air India confirmed that flight AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi on December 23, 2025, was delayed after one cockpit crew member was offloaded prior to departure.

“Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry,” the airline said. “In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay.”

The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and said it is fully cooperating with local authorities. It reiterated that the pilot remains off flying duties during the enquiry and that Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy towards violations of rules and regulations. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times,” the statement added.

