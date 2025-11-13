  1. Home
  2. Vedic Vows in Kollur: French Groom and Russian Bride Embrace Hindu Tradition

November 13, 2025

Udupi, Nov 13: In a beautiful confluence of cultures and devotion, a French groom and a Russian bride exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at a mutt (monastery) at Kollur in Udupi district recently. The marriage was a testament to the couple’s deep commitment to their shared spiritual path and their admiration for Indian traditions.

Narottam Das (the French groom) and Jahnavidevi Dasi (the Russian bride), both dedicated Krishna devotees, solemnized their union following ancient Vedic rituals. In the presence of a sacred fire and officiating priests, the couple completed the ceremonies, symbolizing the blending of their lives.

Both Narottam Das and Jahnavidevi Dasi have spent several years immersed in the spiritual and cultural heart of India, having studied Hindu scriptures and trained in the classical Kathak dance form in Vrindavan. Their connection to India deepened over the last four years through regular visits to the Abhaya Ayurvedic Centre in Kollur for traditional Panchakarma treatment.

It was during these visits that the couple expressed their heartfelt desire to Dr. Srikanth, the physician at the centre, to marry in accordance with Indian cultural traditions. Dr. Srikanth, along with others, helped fulfill their wish, culminating in the ceremony conducted by priest Shyamasundar Adiga Maravante.

The wedding was a simple yet elegant affair. Guests were treated to traditional local cuisine, and the atmosphere was enriched by classical music performances. A team led by Sudhir Kodavoor, alongside members of the 'Raga Dhana' group—including K R Raghavendra Acharya, Lakshminarayana Upadhya, Balachandra Bhagavath, and Sharmila Rao—presented melodious renditions, adding a profound grace to the auspicious occasion.

Notably, the entire event was consciously held as a completely plastic-free ceremony, underscoring a commitment to cleanliness and environmental consciousness, perfectly aligning with the simple, respectful ethos of the spiritual community.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 13,2025

Mangaluru, Nov 13: In a significant boost for junior cricket in the region, two promising talents from Dakshina Kannada district, Rehan Mohammed and Eesa Hakeem Puthige, have been named in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) Under-19 squad for the prestigious BCCI Cooch Behar Trophy 2025-26 season.

The selection of the two young cricketers underscores their impressive performances in the domestic age-group circuit, marking them as players to watch in the highly competitive national long-format tournament.

Karnataka's campaign in the Cooch Behar Trophy is set to kick off at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru, where they will face Uttarakhand in their first four-day encounter, scheduled from November 16 to 19.

Rehan Mohammed, a skilled wicketkeeper-batsman, and Eesa Hakeem Puthige will join the state's best junior players as they aim to emulate Karnataka's recent success in the tournament. The Cooch Behar Trophy is a vital stepping stone, traditionally serving as the proving ground for cricketers aspiring to play at higher levels, including the Ranji Trophy and the India U-19 team.

Karnataka U-19 Squad for Cooch Behar Trophy 2025-26 

Nitish Arya
Dhruv Krishnan
Adesh D Urs
Manikanth Shivanand (Captain)
Rehan Mohammad (WK)
Akshath Prabhakar (Vice Captain)
Dhyan Mahesh Hiremath
Rathan BR
Kuldeep Singh Purohit
Virat R Ganya
Vaibhav Sharma
Eesa Hakeem Puthige
Pratheek Akhil
Sidharth Akhil
Rohith AA

The Cooch Behar Trophy: A Long-Format Crucible

The BCCI Cooch Behar Trophy is India's national Under-19 inter-state cricket tournament, famed for its multi-day, long-format matches. Established during the 1945-46 season, it is named after the family of the Maharaja of Cooch Behar.

This four-day format provides young athletes with crucial exposure to the demands of longer cricket—challenging their batting endurance, bowling stamina, and match-reading tactics, preparing them for the rigours of First-Class cricket.

November 13,2025

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Karnataka Minister M B Patil has recommended renaming Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar and Shivamogga Railway stations after prominent saints.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Patil said that the renaming is in accordance with local cultural significance.

The recommendation has been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

In his letter, Patil has proposed that Vijayapura Railway Station be renamed Jnana Yogi Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji Railway Station, Belagavi Station be named Sri Basava Mahaswamiji Railway Station, Bidar Station as Channabasava Pattadevaru Railway Station, and Sooragondanakoppa Station as Bhayagada Railway Station.

He explained that the state government has recommended naming these four stations after revered saints and that approval from the Union Home Ministry is required for this.

Accordingly, the Infrastructure Department has sent the official communication, the minister said.

All four railway stations fall under the jurisdiction of the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway.

The minister noted that the saints proposed have made significant contributions to these regions of Karnataka, and urged the Centre to approve the renaming and notify it in the official gazette at the earliest.

News Network
November 10,2025

New Delhi, Nov 10: A major explosion took place in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing eight people. The high-intensity blast ripped through the car, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes.

Following the blast, police sounded a high alert in the national capital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness.

“A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.

