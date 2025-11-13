Vedic Vows in Kollur: French Groom and Russian Bride Embrace Hindu Tradition

Udupi, Nov 13: In a beautiful confluence of cultures and devotion, a French groom and a Russian bride exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at a mutt (monastery) at Kollur in Udupi district recently. The marriage was a testament to the couple’s deep commitment to their shared spiritual path and their admiration for Indian traditions.

Narottam Das (the French groom) and Jahnavidevi Dasi (the Russian bride), both dedicated Krishna devotees, solemnized their union following ancient Vedic rituals. In the presence of a sacred fire and officiating priests, the couple completed the ceremonies, symbolizing the blending of their lives.

Both Narottam Das and Jahnavidevi Dasi have spent several years immersed in the spiritual and cultural heart of India, having studied Hindu scriptures and trained in the classical Kathak dance form in Vrindavan. Their connection to India deepened over the last four years through regular visits to the Abhaya Ayurvedic Centre in Kollur for traditional Panchakarma treatment.

It was during these visits that the couple expressed their heartfelt desire to Dr. Srikanth, the physician at the centre, to marry in accordance with Indian cultural traditions. Dr. Srikanth, along with others, helped fulfill their wish, culminating in the ceremony conducted by priest Shyamasundar Adiga Maravante.

The wedding was a simple yet elegant affair. Guests were treated to traditional local cuisine, and the atmosphere was enriched by classical music performances. A team led by Sudhir Kodavoor, alongside members of the 'Raga Dhana' group—including K R Raghavendra Acharya, Lakshminarayana Upadhya, Balachandra Bhagavath, and Sharmila Rao—presented melodious renditions, adding a profound grace to the auspicious occasion.

Notably, the entire event was consciously held as a completely plastic-free ceremony, underscoring a commitment to cleanliness and environmental consciousness, perfectly aligning with the simple, respectful ethos of the spiritual community.