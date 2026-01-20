  1. Home
  Who is Ramachandra Rao? Karnataka DGP, actress Ranya's stepfather suspended over viral 'obscene' video

News Network
January 20, 2026

Karnataka DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao was suspended with immediate effect, as per a state government order issued on Monday, 19 January. The order cited conduct unbecoming of a government servant and causing embarrassment to the state administration.

The Karnataka government suspended Rao after a purported video showed him in a compromising position with a woman inside his official chamber. The video went viral on social media. Rao rejected the videos outright, terming them "fabricated and false".

Who is K Ramachandra Rao?

Rao is a DGP-rank officer who was heading the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement until his suspension. He was promoted to DGP in September 2023 and assumed office in October 2023, the Sunday Guardian reported.

He also served as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

His stint as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Southern Range was also marred by controversy. In 2014, during a cash seizure near Mysuru’s Yelwal, officials claimed the seized amount was ₹20 lakh, while the accused (Kerala-based merchants) claimed it was around ₹2.27 crore.

Rao, who was present during the seizure, denied all allegations. However, he was transferred soon after.

Allegations of collusion with a businessman surfaced, and a senior police officer was quoted by The Sunday Guardian as saying, “In Rao’s case, the CID has clearly mentioned that there was a great degree of lapse on the part of Rao and a deputy superintendent of police after it was brought to their notice that a few policemen, including a gunman attached to the IGP, were involved in the robbery.”

Rao had denied all wrongdoing in that incident. Despite past controversies, he rose to the state’s top police position, the Sunday Guardian reported.

Ranya Rao’s stepfather

Rao is the stepfather of Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, accused of orchestrating the illegal import of gold worth over ₹12.56 crore from Dubai to India along with two others — businessman Tarun Raju, and jewellery dealer Sahil Jain.

‘Obscene video’ controversy

A viral video showed Rao behaving inappropriately with a woman inside his office while in uniform.

The Karnataka government said in its Monday order that “vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr K Ramachandra Rao has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government.”

The order said the matter was examined by the state government, which found that the officer's conduct amounted to a violation of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The government said it is prima facie satisfied that "it is necessary to place Rao under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry".

During the suspension period, Rao will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule 4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The order also places restrictions on his movement, stating that during the period of suspension, the officer must not leave headquarters under any circumstances without the written permission of the state government.

News Network
January 23,2026

The Voice of Hind Rajab, inspired by the tragic final moments of a young Palestinian girl killed by Israeli fire in Gaza, has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, the film recounts the true story of five-year-old Hind Rajab, who lost her life in January 2024 while fleeing Israeli bombardment with her family.

The film features the real audio of Hind’s desperate call to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, where she pleaded for help moments before the vehicle she was in was struck by 355 bullets.

The haunting narrative begins with a brief call made from the besieged Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza, where gunfire and armored vehicles drowned out every sound.

After witnessing the brutal killing of her family, she made a trembling call, her voice reduced to a whisper as she spoke of the massacre and her unbearable loneliness as the sole survivor.

Premiering at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2025, The Voice of Hind Rajab garnered widespread acclaim, receiving a record-setting 23-minute standing ovation and the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, the festival’s second-highest honor.

In her acceptance speech, Ben Hania dedicated the film to humanitarian workers and first responders in Gaza, emphasizing that Hind's voice symbolizes countless civilians affected by war.

She aims to give voice to victims often reduced to mere statistics, highlighting the broader suffering of civilians in war zones.

The film’s Oscar nomination underscores its powerful storytelling and ethical approach to depicting real-life tragedy, making it a crucial piece of contemporary cinema.

It serves not only as a narration of individual tragedy but also as an artistic and documentary response to the silence and censorship that often overshadow West Asian struggles and wars.

Using an innovative method she calls docufiction, Ben Hania bridges unvarnished reality and narrative structure, creating a work that is both artistically valuable and socially impactful.

Born in 1977 in Sidi Bouzid—later the epicenter of the Arab revolution—her background profoundly influenced her worldview and artistic approach.

She is a graduate of the Higher School of Audiovisual Arts of Tunis, Pantheon-Sorbonne University, and La Fémis in Paris, where her studies equipped her with the technical and theoretical tools needed to address complex subjects. 

News Network
January 16,2026

Mangaluru: Mangaluru’s skyline is set for a high-end transformation as the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada prepares to shed its reputation for lacking premium hospitality. In a massive show of confidence, entrepreneurs have committed nearly ₹500 crores toward the construction of four new five-star hotels, a move experts say will finally plug the "luxury leak" to neighboring states.

For years, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has served as a gateway for high-net-worth travelers who, upon landing, promptly departed for Kerala or Kodagu due to a dearth of elite accommodation in the city. These new projects, three of which are backed by local visionary investors, aim to turn Mangaluru into a destination rather than just a transit point.

Mapping the Luxury Boom

The expansion is already in motion, with two major landmarks leading the charge:
•    Gurupura Property: Construction is already underway on a premier resort-style hotel.
•    Kuloor Hub: A sophisticated urban luxury hotel has been proposed for this strategic area.
•    Timeline: All four projects are slated for completion within the next 24 months, promising to fundamentally alter the region's tourism profile by 2028.

Why Now? The Investor Demand

The push for five-star infrastructure isn't just about tourism; it’s a direct response to the city’s industrial and academic evolution. Stakeholders from the IT and corporate sectors have long flagged the lack of premium suites as a hurdle for international business investments.

"Mangaluru is an powerhouse of mega-industries, medical excellence, and a burgeoning IT scene," noted a senior Tourism Department official. "It is an anomaly that a city with this much economic muscle has lacked a five-star anchor. By offering premium hospitality, we aren't just housing tourists; we are inviting global investors to stay, engage, and invest more deeply in our coast."

Strategic Retention

The "drain" of visitors to the neighboring state of Kerala has been a long-standing grievance for local businesses. With these new properties, the district administration expects a significant multiplier effect—benefiting local sightseeing, high-end retail, and the burgeoning medical tourism sector. As Mangaluru accelerates on its development trajectory, the message to the world is clear: the coast is finally ready to host you in style.

coastaldigest.com news network
January 10,2026

Mangaluru: In a strong pitch for redefining the economic future of coastal Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday lamented that the region’s vast natural wealth and tourism potential remain largely underutilised, forcing thousands of coastal youth to migrate outside the state and even abroad in search of opportunities.

Speaking in Mangaluru, Shivakumar said the coastal belt—stretching from Mangaluru to Karwar—continues to be one of Karnataka’s most scenic and resource-rich zones, yet local communities are not benefiting proportionately.

“Our beaches, backwaters, forests and culture are unmatched. But people from Mangaluru and other coastal districts continue to move out because we have not capitalised on what we already have,” he said.

Emphasising the talent of the younger generation, he noted that youth from coastal Karnataka are excelling in countries across the world. “They are brilliant, skilled and globally competitive. Our priority must be to create conditions where they can build their future here, not somewhere else. Our identity should shine on our own soil,” he asserted.

Shivakumar revealed that the state government has finalised a new tourism policy aimed at transforming Karnataka—particularly the coast—into a major tourism hub.

As part of the rollout, meetings will be held with investors, builders, tourism operators, entrepreneurs and local business communities.

“The government will extend full support to tourism development. Before implementing the policy, we will take inputs from stakeholders across Karnataka, especially from the coastal belt. Locals should be the prime beneficiaries of tourism growth,” he said.

He stressed that development must be driven by local capability, local enterprise and local initiative, ensuring that economic gains stay within the region rather than drifting outward.

Shivakumar added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit later in the evening, urging those with concerns or suggestions regarding coastal tourism and youth opportunities to raise them directly during the visit.

