‘Youth from Udupi falsely implicated in drugs case and jailed in Qatar’

The Qatari law enforcement authorities nabbed a youth from Karnataka’s Udupi, who had recently arrived in the oil-rich nation for job purpose.

Mohammed Sahaz, aged about 23, who hails from Uchila, Udupi district, was taken into the custody of the enforcement authorities from his room, sources said.

Brief of the case:

Mohammed Sahaz landed in Qatar one and half months’ ago on an employment visa. He was working in a private workshop and staying in his company’s flat in Doha.

It’s said that on 22/11/2023, he was, as usual, taking rest after lunch at his room. There were also other inmates in the same room from different nationalities, who are all staying together.

All of a sudden, the Qatari law enforcement authorities entered into the flat and took him into their custody for the reasons unknown to him. Neither his relatives nor his friends were informed as to why he has been detained by the Police. Since then, he has been in Duhail jail in Qatar.

Being pained at this incident, his parents and relatives approached many people seeking help.

P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer, legal advisor and social worker in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contacted the Indian Embassy in Qatar in this regard. The Embassy looked into this case at once through the Qatar Foreign Ministry. Later it’s learnt that he has been implicated in a drugs case, which is never known to him.

His parents and relatives assert that he never involved in the case as alleged. “He is very decent boy and can’t even imagine indulging in such things. It’s impossible to believe that he is involved in such case; it’s highly possible that he is simply scapegoated by others, who seemed to be habitual drug-peddlers; somebody escaped from the scene of drug case of which he is unaware of it,” they said.

P A Hameed has underscored the assertion of the parents with Embassy and insisted for exerting its efforts to release him immediately from the jail. Being a lawyer, he already expressed his view that he is ready to represent him on a pro-bono basis in the court of Qatar and exert to release him from the legal trap in case he is allowed to do so as per the provisions of the law of Qatar.

In response to P A Hameed’s request, the Embassy provided frequent updates. They said that the case is currently under the Public Prosecution agency (Niyabah), who is investigating into the case.

The Niyabah, upon completion of their investigation process, may either file its investigation report to the concerned court or set him free from its level itself.

The Embassy also provided with the list of few lawyers in Qatar in case of their need to represent him before competent court.

His parents & relatives are very confident that Mohammed Sahaz will be released soon without any blame proved against him. All-out endeavors are underway to release him from the jail.

With the growing anxieties & shocks, his parents also appeals to the Indian foreign ministry and others to look into their son’s case earnestly & to release him from the Qatar jail.

