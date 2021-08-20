1,453 covid cases, 17 deaths in Karnataka; 341 cases, 6 deaths in Dakshina Kannada

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Karnataka reported 1,453 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,36,077 and the toll to 37,105.

The day also saw 1,408 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,77,785.

Out of 1,453 new cases reported on Friday, 352 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 381 discharges and one death.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 21,161.

While the positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.16 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada accounted for most number of deaths (6), Mysuru and Uttara Kannada had two each, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 352, Dakshina Kannada 341, Udupi 176, Hassan 101, Kodagu 95, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,34,509. Mysuru came next with 1,75,080 and Tumakuru had 1,18,819.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,10,640, followed by Mysuru 1,71,725 and Tumakuru 1,17,058.

Cumulativelym a total of 4,16,82,357 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,73,000 were on Friday alone.