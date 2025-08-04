Advocate urges use of advanced radar in Dharmasthala exhumation search

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The ongoing investigation into the 2003 Dharmasthala missing medical student case may soon see the deployment of advanced technology. Advocate Manjunath, representing Sujatha Bhat — mother of missing student Ananya Bhat — has requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to use Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to locate possible skeletal remains at identified sites.

Manjunath noted that heavy rainfall and shifting soil in Dharmasthala’s forested areas over the last decade could have altered landmarks recalled by the complainant witness. “To ensure accurate results, we have sought the most advanced GPR available in the country for scanning previously excavated sites and surrounding areas,” he said in a statement.

The SIT is set to resume digging at the 11th site identified by the complainant witness on Monday. Investigators plan to cover 13 sites in total as part of the current phase of the exhumation process.

Meanwhile, Jayant, who recently filed a fresh complaint reportedly supporting some of the existing allegations, is also expected to meet SIT officers in Belthangady on the same day.

According to SIT sources, Jayant’s statement will be reviewed carefully before deciding on further action. “After completing the excavation work, we intend to record another detailed statement from the complainant witness,” an official confirmed.

The case, which has remained unresolved for over two decades, continues to be under close scrutiny as investigators combine traditional methods with modern technology to search for answers.