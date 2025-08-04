  1. Home
  2. Advocate urges use of advanced radar in Dharmasthala exhumation search

coastaldigest.com news network
August 4, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The ongoing investigation into the 2003 Dharmasthala missing medical student case may soon see the deployment of advanced technology. Advocate Manjunath, representing Sujatha Bhat — mother of missing student Ananya Bhat — has requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to use Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to locate possible skeletal remains at identified sites.

Manjunath noted that heavy rainfall and shifting soil in Dharmasthala’s forested areas over the last decade could have altered landmarks recalled by the complainant witness. “To ensure accurate results, we have sought the most advanced GPR available in the country for scanning previously excavated sites and surrounding areas,” he said in a statement.

The SIT is set to resume digging at the 11th site identified by the complainant witness on Monday. Investigators plan to cover 13 sites in total as part of the current phase of the exhumation process.

Meanwhile, Jayant, who recently filed a fresh complaint reportedly supporting some of the existing allegations, is also expected to meet SIT officers in Belthangady on the same day.

According to SIT sources, Jayant’s statement will be reviewed carefully before deciding on further action. “After completing the excavation work, we intend to record another detailed statement from the complainant witness,” an official confirmed.

The case, which has remained unresolved for over two decades, continues to be under close scrutiny as investigators combine traditional methods with modern technology to search for answers.

News Network
August 1,2025

Udupi: A woman from Udupi was duped of ₹6 lakh after falling victim to a ‘digital arrest’ scam, where fraudsters posed as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Mumbai Cyber Police.

According to the Udupi CEN police, the victim, Leola, received a call at 11:30 am on July 22 from an unidentified man claiming to represent TRAI. The caller alleged that multiple complaints of harassment and fake advertisements had been filed against her SIM card and said her call would be transferred to the Mumbai Cyber Police.

Later, Leola received a WhatsApp video call from another man, dressed in a police uniform, who falsely accused her of involvement in a money laundering case. She was threatened with arrest and coerced into staying on the video call continuously for 24 hours.

On July 23, she was ordered not to switch off her mobile data and was warned of immediate arrest if she failed to comply. Under constant pressure and fear, she was forced to transfer ₹6 lakh to two different bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Police have registered a case under Section 66(c) of the IT Act, and further investigation is underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 28,2025

Mangaluru, July 28: Traffic on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill early Monday after a fresh landslide struck Mannagundi near Koukradi in Kokkada village, Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a large mass of soil slid onto the road, completely blocking vehicular movement.

Clearance work began soon after, but meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles — including passenger buses — have been left stranded on both sides of the highway. Police teams from Nelyadi and other officials have reached the spot and diverted vehicles through alternative routes.

This is the second such incident in just ten days. Earlier, a landslide at the same stretch had led to a three-hour highway closure. Frequent landslides since the onset of monsoon have drawn strong criticism from locals and travellers, who allege negligence and lack of permanent preventive measures by the authorities.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

