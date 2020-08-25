  1. Home
August 25 | 464 fresh covid cases, 5 deaths in DK, Udupi in 24 hours

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 25: Karnataka’s twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi recorded 464 new covid cases and five deaths in past 24 hours. While DK recorded 247 fresh cases and three deaths, Udupi recorded 217 fresh cases and two deaths.

DK

A total of 10,778 positive cases have been reported till date, out of which 2,323 are currently active. A total of 85,881 samples have been tested so far, out of which 75,103 are negative.

As many as 8,136 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, including 218 on Tuesday. A total of 319 deaths have occurred so far, including three on Tuesday.

Among the 247 new cases, 72 have influenza-like illness (ILI), 11 have been diagnosed with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), 85 are primary contacts, and 78 cases are under investigation. One patient has domestic travel history. As many as 149 out of the 247 are asymptomatic.

Out of the 247 cases, as many as 171 are from Mangaluru, 48 from Bantwal, 10 from Beltangady, 6 from Puttur and 4 from Sullia and 8 are from outside DK district.

All the three patients who died on Tuesday had comorbidities. While Mangaluru and Bantwal reported one death each, one more death was reported from district outside DK.

Udupi

A total of 66,694 samples have been collected so far, including 1,388 on Tuesday, out of which 945 are COVID suspects and 200 are COVID contacts. Out of the total samples, 55,346 have turned out to be negative, including 1,233 on Tuesday, and 895 reports are awaited.

As many as 10,453 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the district, including 217 on Tuesday, and 2,625 cases are currently active. As per the district bulletin, 91 deaths have occurred so far, including two on Tuesday.

Among the 217 new cases, 122 are in Udupi, 40 in Kundapur, 51 in Karkala, and four from outside the district. Among them, 82 acquired the virus through contacts, 69 have ILI, six have been diagnosed with SARI, and 58 are under investigation. One patient each have domestic and international travel history. Out of the 217 cases, 136 are asymptomatic.

The two deaths reported are of a male aged 87 from Udupi and another male from Kundapur aged 67. Both patients had co-morbidities.

‘It’s Unexpected’, says Telugu boy who secured 625/625 in Karnataka SSLC exams

Mandya, Aug 10: M P Dheeraj Reddy, a student of Sri Sathya Sai Saraswathi Boys High School, Maradevanahalli, in Mandya taluk, is one of the six SSLC toppers of Karnataka. He has secured 625 out of 625 marks in the SSLC examination.

The family is the native of Kyasamballi village, Bangarpet taluk, Kolar district, Andhra Pradesh border. 

Dheeraj, whose mother tongue is Telugu, is happy that he has scored 625 in Kannada, as it was unexpected. 
 
The family expressed their happiness over his brilliant feat. Dheeraj said, "I had thought that I would get two or three marks less in Kannada, as my mother tongue is Telugu. But, I am very happy to have got full marks in Kannada and other subjects. I could excel as I had more time to study due to the Covid-19 pandemic".

A normal Sunday in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi after withdrawal of lockdown

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 2: The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi witnessed sporadic movement of vehicles and relatively less commercial activities today in spite of the withdrawal of ‘Sunday lockdown’ by the state government. 

After the central government announced guidelines under Unlock 3.0, the Karnataka government has removed the complete lockdown concept on Sundays and done away with the night curfews too. So from today (August 2), there will be no lockdown on Sundays.

KSRTC operated its buses as usually. However, compared to other days, today the number of private and city buses on the roads in Dakshina Kannada was limited. 

In Udupi, city buses remained off the roads as the number of passengers was less. However, KSRTC and NARM buses were seen transporting passengers.

In containment zones ban on movement of people will continue till August 31 in Udupi. The Santhekatte market used to function on Saturdays, as there was Sunday lockdown on earlier Sundays. Now the market will be open on Sundays only.

BBMP building in Shivajinagar being converted into 200-bed COVID-19 hospital

Bengaluru, Aug 3: A building of Bengaluru's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Broadway Road in Shivajinagar, is being developed into a COVID dedicated hospital with 200 beds, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

The hospital will be functional in two weeks, said Sudhakar.

"BBMP building in Broadway Road is converted into Covid hospital. Setting up of infrastructure like beds, ventilators, oxygen etc is underway.

All necessary staff for this hospital including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been already deployed and the work is on fast track," Sudhakar tweeted.

He also thanked Infosys foundation and it's Chairperson Sudha Murthy for immediately responding to government's request and providing infrastructure for this hospital.

In a tweet, Sudhakar thanked the doctors for their service to combat COVID-19 in the state.
"These doctors have extended helping hand in these corona times without any expectations. I salute their spirit of service and professionalism," Minister said in a tweet.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,34,819 COVID-19 cases in the state. 

