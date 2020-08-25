August 25 | 464 fresh covid cases, 5 deaths in DK, Udupi in 24 hours

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 25: Karnataka’s twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi recorded 464 new covid cases and five deaths in past 24 hours. While DK recorded 247 fresh cases and three deaths, Udupi recorded 217 fresh cases and two deaths.

DK

A total of 10,778 positive cases have been reported till date, out of which 2,323 are currently active. A total of 85,881 samples have been tested so far, out of which 75,103 are negative.

As many as 8,136 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, including 218 on Tuesday. A total of 319 deaths have occurred so far, including three on Tuesday.

Among the 247 new cases, 72 have influenza-like illness (ILI), 11 have been diagnosed with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), 85 are primary contacts, and 78 cases are under investigation. One patient has domestic travel history. As many as 149 out of the 247 are asymptomatic.

Out of the 247 cases, as many as 171 are from Mangaluru, 48 from Bantwal, 10 from Beltangady, 6 from Puttur and 4 from Sullia and 8 are from outside DK district.

All the three patients who died on Tuesday had comorbidities. While Mangaluru and Bantwal reported one death each, one more death was reported from district outside DK.

Udupi

A total of 66,694 samples have been collected so far, including 1,388 on Tuesday, out of which 945 are COVID suspects and 200 are COVID contacts. Out of the total samples, 55,346 have turned out to be negative, including 1,233 on Tuesday, and 895 reports are awaited.

As many as 10,453 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the district, including 217 on Tuesday, and 2,625 cases are currently active. As per the district bulletin, 91 deaths have occurred so far, including two on Tuesday.

Among the 217 new cases, 122 are in Udupi, 40 in Kundapur, 51 in Karkala, and four from outside the district. Among them, 82 acquired the virus through contacts, 69 have ILI, six have been diagnosed with SARI, and 58 are under investigation. One patient each have domestic and international travel history. Out of the 217 cases, 136 are asymptomatic.

The two deaths reported are of a male aged 87 from Udupi and another male from Kundapur aged 67. Both patients had co-morbidities.