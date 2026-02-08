Barakah Hosts Grand Prep Graduation Ceremony

Mangaluru: Emphasising the importance of integrating cultural awareness with formal education, former Mangaluru North MLA and noted community leader Moidin Bawa said such an approach is vital for the holistic development of children and helps shape responsible, confident future citizens. He was speaking as the chief guest at the Prep Graduation Ceremony of Barakah International School and College.

The young graduates enthralled the audience with a vibrant mix of performances, including skits, action songs, short plays, and other engaging cultural programmes that showcased the creativity and confidence nurtured by the institution.

The event was graced by several prominent personalities, including Abdul Naser “Lucky Star”, President of the Wakf Advisory Committee; Dr Mohammed Nohman, Orthopaedic Surgeon; S. A. Khaleel, Chairman of the Bolar Islamic Centre; Naufal Kokkada, President of the SKSM Youth Wing; Suhail Kandak, Chairman of the Make a Change Foundation; and Mohammad Ashraf Badriya, President of Muslim Aikyata Vedike, among others.

The programme began with a warm welcome by Principal Sharfuddin B.S., who highlighted Barakah’s distinctive educational philosophy that blends academic excellence with strong moral and cultural values.

Ayan Ashraf, Director of Barakah, conveyed the Chairman’s message and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to value-based education.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Mohammed Haneef, Principal of Islamic Studies.

Barakah International School and College is a reputed educational institution in Mangaluru, offering quality education from nursery to degree level. The institution is known for its holistic education model that harmoniously integrates cultural values with academic excellence, ensuring the all-round development of students.