BJP leads in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad corporation polls, Cong in Kalaburgi

Bengaluru, Sep 6: Initial trends of counting of votes suggested that the BJP is leading in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad corporation polls, while Congress is ahead in Kalaburagi city.

There are as many as 55 and 82 seats in Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad city corporations, while in Belagavi there are 58 seats up for grabs.

By 11.08 am, BJP had won 25 seats in Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, while Congress secured 14 seats. Three seats went to independent candidates.

By 11.11 am, BJP had won 14 wards, while Congress won six in Belagavi. Independents and AIMIM won five and one wards each, respectively.

By 10.15 am, Congress had won in 12 wards, while BJP won in 3 wards and JDS in one, in Kalaburagi.

On September 3, elections were held for the 55 wards of Kalaburgi, 82 of Hubballi-Dharwad and 58 of Belagavi.

Hubballi-Dharwad is crucial for BJP as it is the hometown of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior BJP member Jagadish Shettar.

The city corporation has been the party’s stronghold for more than two decades.

Speaking to reporters, MLC Pradeep Shettar said the party's success in Hubballi-Dharwad is result of development works done by Shettar and Joshi.

The counting of votes for three civic bodies began at 8 am amid tight security.

The results are crucial as it sets the tone for upcoming Zila and Taluk Panchayat as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls.

The results will be announced today by the State Election Commission.

The State Election Commission has made arrangements to count votes in Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi corporation elections at the University of Agricultural Sciences and BK Model School, respectively.

The polls for three corporations were held on September 3.

In 2013, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, while the Congress had won 55-ward Kalaburagi corporation.

Kalaburagi city corporation had recorded a polling percentage of 58.59 and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation recorded 53.81 percent, while 50.41 per cent was recorded in 58 wards of Belagavi City Corporation.

Police bandobast has been made at all the centres.

The election officer is announcing the results after every round.

Only the candidates and their election agents are allowed inside the counting centre.