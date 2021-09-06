  1. Home
  BJP leads in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad corporation polls, Cong in Kalaburgi

BJP leads in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad corporation polls, Cong in Kalaburgi

News Network
September 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Sep 6: Initial trends of counting of votes suggested that the BJP is leading in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad corporation polls, while Congress is ahead in Kalaburagi city.

There are as many as 55 and 82 seats in Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad city corporations, while in Belagavi there are 58 seats up for grabs.

By 11.08 am, BJP had won 25 seats in Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, while Congress secured 14 seats. Three seats went to independent candidates.

By 11.11 am, BJP had won 14 wards, while Congress won six in Belagavi. Independents and AIMIM won five and one wards each, respectively.

By 10.15 am, Congress had won in 12 wards, while BJP won in 3 wards and JDS in one, in Kalaburagi.

On September 3, elections were held for the 55 wards of Kalaburgi, 82 of Hubballi-Dharwad and 58 of Belagavi.

Hubballi-Dharwad is crucial for BJP as it is the hometown of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior BJP member Jagadish Shettar.

The city corporation has been the party’s stronghold for more than two decades.

Speaking to reporters, MLC Pradeep Shettar said the party's success in Hubballi-Dharwad is result of development works done by Shettar and Joshi.

The counting of votes for three civic bodies began at 8 am amid tight security.

The results are crucial as it sets the tone for upcoming Zila and Taluk Panchayat as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls.

The results will be announced today by the State Election Commission.

The State Election Commission has made arrangements to count votes in Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi corporation elections at the University of Agricultural Sciences and BK Model School, respectively.

The polls for three corporations were held on September 3.

In 2013, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, while the Congress had won 55-ward Kalaburagi corporation.

Kalaburagi city corporation had recorded a polling percentage of 58.59 and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation recorded 53.81 percent, while 50.41 per cent was recorded in 58 wards of Belagavi City Corporation.

Police bandobast has been made at all the centres.

The election officer is announcing the results after every round.

Only the candidates and their election agents are allowed inside the counting centre.

News Network
September 3,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka reported 1,220 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 29,53,064 and the toll to 37,380.

The day also saw 1,175 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,97,254.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (319), as the city saw 202 discharges and eight deaths, the highest in the state.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,404, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.55 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada (4) and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others. Of the fresh cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada again followed Bengaluru Urban with 232, Udupi had 150, Mysuru 86, Hassan 81, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,834, followed by Mysuru 1,76,344 and Tumakuru 1,19,370.

Bengaluru Urban was on top among discharges too with 12,15,103, followed by Mysuru 1,72,999 and Tumakuru 1,17,594. Cumulatively a total of 4,39,94,470 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,79,227 were on Friday alone. 

News Network
August 27,2021

Mysuru, Aug 27: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday suggested that the police should shoot and kill those who gang-raped a student in Mysuru, citing the example of what the Hyderabad police did two years ago. 

"Culprits in a sexual assault case usually get a jail time and then secure bail. This is not effective to curb such crimes. The government here should take similar action that the Hyderabad police did," Kumaraswamy told reporters. 

In 2019, four persons accused of gang-rape were shot dead in an encounter by the Hyderabad police.

Kumaraswamy said the government had to put stringent regulations in place to curb drinking in deserted areas. "This is a lapse on part of the government. Deserted areas should be monitored and people should not be allowed to drink in public like that. The government has failed to curb illegal activities even in rural areas," he said, referring to reports that the accused in the Mysuru case were consuming alcohol in the place where the crime happened.  

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy's statement drew sharp criticism on social media. Supreme Court advocate KV Dhananjay tweeted, "Sri HD Kumaraswamy wants the police to encounter the Mysore rapists just like, he says, ‘the Andhra Pradesh Police did it’. Well, it is the Telangana Police who did that. Isn’t it a criminal offence for a person to publicly demand that the police should murder an accused person?"

When he was chief minister, in December 2018, Kumaraswamy courted controversy for instructing officials to kill a person who was accused in the murder case of a JD(S) leader. He apologised following an outrage.

News Network
September 5,2021

Family members of an NRI from Karnataka, who was found dead in hanging condition at his residence in Riyadh, the capital city of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last month, have suspected foul play in the death. 

The mortal remains of Basavaraja Navi, 35, who originally hails from Sindhagi in Karnataka, was already airlifted to India with good help and support of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. He had been working as a labourer for over two years in the kingdom. He was found dead on August 12 as reported by the Indian Embassy. 

The case was registered at the local jurisdictional police station in Riyadh. After a preliminary investigation and completion of all the legal formalities and procedures, the dead body was repatriated to Bengaluru and shifted to his hometown Malagan.

However, his family came forward raising a strong doubt over the cause of his death. They claim that it's not a case of suicide, but of a murder. They put forth their claims in defense saying that: 1) "We saw a mass of bruises and contusions all over the body when the body was lifted for the last funeral rites", 2) they also assert that the deceased didn't have any debt or loan either in the KSA or at his hometown owed to anybody that could lead him to take this extreme step, 3) he was in very good terms regularly keeping contacts with his family, parents and other blood relatives without any tensions and mental agony.

These three main factors his family raised show that it's not a case of natural death or suicide, but a case of murder as they believe.

The deceased’s family appealed both Karnataka state and central govt and other concerned authorities to investigate into this case and dispense justice. 

Riyadh-based Udupi lawyer and social worker, Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri, who works for a Defense company in Riyadh and has been working for the various social and humanitarian causes of the NRIs in general and Kannadigas in particular in the KSA for the past 17  years, also pleaded both State and Central Governments and Indian Mission in Riyadh to consider the family's above claim is true to the fact & to look into this case thoroughly. 

He further advises that, for the local enquiry purpose, a team should be formed headed by the concerned Taluk Tahsildar to investigate their assertion and to provide justice justly. 

Since the deceased's family hails from a poor background & the widow with three children are facing a acute financial problem with the loss of their main bread-earner, the bereaved family should also be given proper compensation & equity from the CM's emergency fund, district administration emergency fund & also the Mission's ICWF. 

