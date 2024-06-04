BJP yield ground in Karnataka, Congress heading to improve tally

  1. Home
News Network
June 4, 2024

karnataka.jpg

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka appeared headed on Tuesday to improve its tally and BJP yield ground as per initial counting trends in 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

The BJP was ahead in 16 seats, Congress in ten and JD(S) in 2 as per the latest counting figures, according to Election Commission officials.

The Congress won a mere one seat out of the total 28 in the State in the 2019 general elections.

BJP had swept the previous Lok Sabha elections bagging 25 seats, while an independent backed by it also won.

JD(S), headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had emerged victorious in one constituency. The Congress and the JD(S) were running a coalition government back then and had fought the election together.

The regional outfit joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year and fought the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP, and is contesting in three seats -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar, and they are leading in all of them.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women and also recording them, was leading. He has already been suspended by the JD(S).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani was now leading in Gulbarga after trailing earlier.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother and MP D K Suresh was also trailing against eminent cardiologist and former PM H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath of BJP from Bangalore Rural, according to the counting trends so far.

Three former Chief Ministers -- H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S), Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar (both BJP) -- are leading in their Lok Sabha segments of Mandya, Haveri and Belgaum respectively.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje (BJP) were ahead in Dharwad and Bangalore North Lok Sabha segments, respectively, according to official sources, while another Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba was trailing in Bidar.

Also leading were erstwhile Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of BJP in Mysore, party veteran B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra in Shimoga, and saffron party's youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South).

Among those trailing are expelled BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and film star Shivrajkumar's wife Geetha Shivrajkumar of Congress in Shimoga.

Former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary (BJP) have taken leads in Uttara Kannada and Udupi-Chikmagalur segments, respectively.

Karnataka is the most important state for the BJP in south India as it's only here that it had held power in the past.

News Network
May 28,2024

suicide.jpg

Shivamogga: A Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) officer reportedly ended his life in his residence at Vinobnagar in the city on Sunday evening by hanging himself from a fan.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Chandrashekhar (52), serving as Superintendent in the KMVSTDC office in Bengaluru. He took the extreme step when his spouse Kavita and others had been to Machenahalli near Bhadravathi to attend the funeral ceremony of a relative. 

In his death note, he charged that the corporation's Managing Director JG Padmanabh, Accounts officer Parashuram Durugannavar, and Union Bank of India Chief Manager Shuchismatha Rawal are responsible for his death. He also alleged that the funds to the tune of Rs 187.33 crore had been allegedly transferred to various accounts following pressure by the managing director of the corporation. He could not understand the conspiracy, he said.

The bank had not issued a cheque book, or a passbook yet. Besides, financial irregularities amounting to Rs 85 crore had also taken place in the corporation and the officers had transferred cash to various accounts violating the norms, he explained. 

He also claimed that neither is he part of any such illegal activity, nor did he cheat anyone. However, the only mistake he did was that he could not complete writing down the details of transactions in the cheque book and cash register due to work pressure. "I am not a coward. But I can't face any insult. I did not find any other way. Please forgive me".

Kavita, his spouse, had lodged a complaint against three officers in Vinobnagar police station on the basis of the death note.

Posting on X, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sack minister B Nagendra from the cabinet and order for a probe into the suicide.

Terming it as murder, he said, the officer took the extreme step when the other officials tried to fix him in the scam of the corporation. "How many people have to lose their lives for the government's commission hunger?" he questioned. 

News Network
May 29,2024

prajwalrevanna.jpg

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, on Wednesday moved a Special Court here seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him.

According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31.

His advocate filed an anticipatory bail application in the Special Court for cases involving MPs/MLAs.

Prajwal, grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan LS seat went to polls, and is still at large.

A Special Court for Elected Representatives has issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

However, later the SIT arrested his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping the woman.

All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands.

Meanwhile, Prajwal's mother Bhavani Revanna has filed an anticipatory bail in the special court for elected representatives fearing arrest in the kidnap case linked to her husband.

The SIT filed objections to granting the anticipatory bail to her and also sought to cancel the interim anticipatory bail issued to H D Revanna in the same case.

Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail order is reserved for May 31.

SIT seizes pillows, bed

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual abuse case against MP Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday has seized the pillows, bed and bed sheets from the MP's government house in Hassan.

As the date of MP Prajwal Revanna's return to Bengaluru nears, the SIT has intensified its probe.

The SIT and Forensic Science Lab team, which began inspection at the MP's house in Hassan, on Tuesday afternoon continued the search till 4 am on Wednesday. The belongings were seized by the SIT sleuths after a 10-hour long inspection at the government house of the MP on R C Road in Hassan.

Meanwhile, Naveen Gowda and Chetan Gowda, the duo arrested in connection with the circulation of pen drive containing sleaze videos, were brought to Hassan for spot mahazar.

They were subjected to medical examinations at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and were questioned by the Cyber crime police ASP M K Thammaiah and Inspector Jagadish. They were also taken to their houses in Belur and Shravanabelagola for mahazar.

The accused were produced before the second additional district and sessions court in Hassan. They court has remanded them to SIT custody for three days, till June 1.

They will be produced before the court again at 4.30 pm on June 1 when the custody ends.

News Network
May 27,2024

sasi.jpg

Mangaluru: To prevent tragic incidents during the rainy season, Home Guards will be stationed at beaches in Dakshina Kannada starting June 1, announced District Home Guard Commandant Dr. Murali Mohan Choontharu.

During visits to Sasihithlu and Surathkal beaches, Dr. Choontharu provided guidance and suggestions to the home guards on flood rescue operations. He emphasized the importance of these measures in ensuring public safety during the monsoon season.

Deployment Period: June 1 to September 30

Beaches Covered:

Someshwar

Mogaveerpatna

Ullal

Panambur

Tannirbhavi

Fathima Beach

Surathkal

Sasihithlu

Two home guards will be stationed at each beach, working in shifts from 7 am to 7 pm. This ensures continuous monitoring and quick response to any emergencies that may arise.

Preparedness and Coordination

Dr. Choontharu highlighted that the sea conditions are particularly hazardous during the monsoon, with high waves posing significant risks to unaware tourists. The presence of beach guards aims to mitigate these dangers and prevent loss of life.

The home guards will work in close coordination with the Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services to enhance disaster management efforts across the district.

Additionally, a reserve team of 10 home guards will be on standby at the district Home Guard office to respond to emergency calls during the monsoon.

Extended Responsibilities

Beyond beach surveillance, home guards will be vigilant at other critical locations, including:

Subrahmanya Bathing Ghats

Upinangady Sangama

Bantwal Mulki

Sullia

Belthangady

Expert swimmers and divers have been identified and are ready to assist in emergency rescue operations.

Dr. Choontharu's comprehensive plan aims to enhance safety and ensure a quick response to emergencies, providing peace of mind to both residents and visitors during the challenging monsoon season.

