  2. Dakshina Kannada remains covid hotspot as Karnataka logs 1,065 new cases, 28 deaths

News Network
August 16, 2021

Managluru, Aug 16: Karnataka reported 1,065 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,30,529 and the toll to 37,007.

The day also saw 1,486 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,71,448.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 270 cases out of the total number and saw 378 discharges and four deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 22,048.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.93 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.62 per cent. Out of the 28 deaths, five are from Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru (4 each), Hassana and Kodagu (3 each), Chitradurga, Kolar and Uttara Kannada (2 each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 284, Bengaluru Urban 270, Udupi 107, Mysuru 63, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,33,172, followed by Mysuru 1,74,679 and Tumakuru 1,18,659.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,09,176, followed by Mysuru 1,71,209 and Tumakuru 1,16,844.

Cumulatively a total of 4,10,25,095 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,13,580 were done on Monday alone.

News Network
August 7,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 7: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall after dull monsoon activity for a couple of days.

The sky remained overcast since yesterday and intermittent rain continued to lash most parts of the district. 

According to the forecast, widespread light to moderate rains are likely over coastal Karnataka. 

Scattered to fairly widespread very light to moderate rains likely over Malnad districts in the next 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 8. Moodaru in Karkala taluk, Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall of 121 mm in the last 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 7. Eedu in Karkala taluk recorded 107 mm during the period.

Dakshina Kannada district has received 2311 mm rainfall from January till August 6. From April to date, as many as 87 houses have been fully damaged and 491 houses have been partially damaged in the district.

News Network
August 9,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Nine students from the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada have achieved the perfect score (625 out of 625) in the SSLC examinations -2021, the results which were announced today.

The perfect scorers are: 

>> Ananya M D from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya

>> Ganesh Hanamanthappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri

>> Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urwa

>> M Sanyuktha D Prabhu from St Mary’s English Medium School in Belthangady

>> N Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium School in Bantwal

>> Rithika from St Gerosa Girls High School in Mangaluru

>> Shreesha Sharma K from St Gerosa Girls High School from Mangaluru

>> Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium School in Puttur 

>> Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya.

As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exam in the district. The officials from Department of Public Instruction said the pattern of examination were new for the students. To help the students to prepare, model question papers and question banks were sent to each student in the district through schools.

News Network
August 8,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 8: The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will have 1,500 covid-19 cases per million population in the next four and eight days respectively, according to an early warning system for surge in covid cases developed by researchers from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Bengaluru.

Prof Siva Athreya from ISI, a probability theorist specialising in statistical physics and population biology, along with Deepayan Sarkar, ISI, Delhi, and Rajesh Sundaresan, dean of the division of EECS (Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Sciences), IISc, created an early warning system from the daily reported cases, and each district’s healthcare infrastructure capacity.

Explaining the significance of this, Athreya said, “We have assumed that health infrastructure capacity in a district is proportional to its population. Hence, we have used days taken to reach 50 cases per million population and days to 1,500 cases per million population as markers for healthcare infrastructure capacity.”

The system takes into account the peak in a previous Covid wave to give a warning on the district’s healthcare infrastructure’s capacity.

“The number of cases at the previous peak is taken as a critical number of cases in the early warning system. This is just another marker for healthcare infrastructure capacity. The predicted number of days to achieve this is intended to provide an early warning to epidemiologists and district authorities,” he added.

Athreya explained, “To predict active cases at any given time, we average the last four calculated values of ‘relative growth rate’ on that date and then use this average as the growth rate for the prediction. One of the goals is to provide early warning before the cases increase substantially. We have also made a presentation to members of the State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee on the early warning signals.”

However, data shared by Dr Ashok H, Covid nodal officer for Dakshina Kannada district, showed that in 58 private hospitals as on August 3, out of a total of 5,967 Covid beds, a mere 354 were occupied.

Out of the total private Covid beds in the district, 3,602 are general, 1,854 are equipped with oxygen, 158 have high flow oxygen (HFO) and 176 are beds in intensive care units. As many as 177 beds have ventilators.

Only 134 were occupied among private general beds, 121 in oxygen, 18 in HFO, 30 in ICU, and 51 ventilator beds were occupied. The rest were vacant. As on August 7, the district had 3,294 active Covid cases.

