Dakshina Kannada remains covid hotspot as Karnataka logs 1,065 new cases, 28 deaths

Managluru, Aug 16: Karnataka reported 1,065 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,30,529 and the toll to 37,007.

The day also saw 1,486 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,71,448.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 270 cases out of the total number and saw 378 discharges and four deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 22,048.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.93 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.62 per cent. Out of the 28 deaths, five are from Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru (4 each), Hassana and Kodagu (3 each), Chitradurga, Kolar and Uttara Kannada (2 each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 284, Bengaluru Urban 270, Udupi 107, Mysuru 63, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,33,172, followed by Mysuru 1,74,679 and Tumakuru 1,18,659.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,09,176, followed by Mysuru 1,71,209 and Tumakuru 1,16,844.

Cumulatively a total of 4,10,25,095 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,13,580 were done on Monday alone.