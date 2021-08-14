  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada remains covid hotspot as Karnataka logs 1,632 new cases, 25 deaths

Dakshina Kannada remains covid hotspot as Karnataka logs 1,632 new cases, 25 deaths

News Network
August 14, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 14: Karnataka on Saturday logged 1,632 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities to 29,28,033 and 36,958, the health department said. There were 22,695 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,612 patients took the total recoveries to 28,68,351.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.04 per cent and case fatality rate 1.53 per cent, the department said.

Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the major Covid-19 hotspot. The district reported a maximum of 411 infections and seven fatalities, which was highest among all the districts.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 377 fresh infections and one death. The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,32,597 infections and 15,934 deaths.

There were 8,200 active cases.

Other districts too reported new Covid-19 cases including 169 in Udupi, 112 in Mysuru, 97 in Hassan, 60 in Shivamogga and 53 in Chikkamagaluru.

According to the department bulletin, there were fatalities in 12 districts including Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kolar and Mandya. Yadgir, Gadag and Bidar districts recorded zero infections and zero fatalities.

There were zero fatalities in 19 districts.
The department said the state conducted 1,55,989 Covid tests on Saturday including 1,24,995 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 4.07 crore tests have been done cumulatively, it added.

There were 2,66,674 inoculations done today taking the total vaccinations to 3.44 crore. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: As many as 51 interstate passengers who arrived at Mangalore Central Railway Station and Mangalore Railway junction on Monday night were shifted to Town hall as none of the passengers had an RT-PCR negative report. 

Most of the passengers were from Kerala and the remaining were from Maharashtra.

Police sources said that the passengers had been shifted to Town Hall which was transformed into a temporary quarantine centre.

DCP Hariram Shankar said the RT-PCR swabs of all passengers have been collected and results were awaited. Women were allowed to go to their homes and quarantine themselves till they received the result. But men were kept at the temporary quarantine centre cum Town hall.

"Only those whose results are negative will be allowed to go and those tested positive will be moved to Covid Care Centers (CCC).

Passengers alighting at Mangalore railway stations in the coming days also will have to face a similar procedure.

Police have been allegedly detaining even medical personnel at the temporary quarantine centre. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a distance learning national university located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, India., the university was established in 1985, after the Parliament of India passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985). It is run by the central government of India, and with over 3 million students, claims to be the largest university in the world, has 21 schools and a network of 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres, it offers academic programs comprising courses at certificate, diploma and degree levels.  IGNOU offers 175 academic programs that comprise of 1,100 courses at degree, diploma and certificate course levels.  Today, IGNOU is considered as a University of International Standard and is recognised across the globe as a premier Open University.

Besides these courses, IGNOU also offers several non-accredited extension and skill-oriented programs. IGNOU also has 11 Divisions that are responsible for various activities. These include the Academic and Coordination Division, Administrative Division, Computer Division, Construction and Maintenance, Finance and Accounts Division, International Division, Library and Documentation Division, Material Production and Distribution, Planning and Development Division, Regional Services Division & the Student Registration and Evaluation division.

With an enrolment of over 3 million learners, IGNOU is one of the most sought-after varsities in India for a number of reasons. Not only the university offers you the flexibility to pursue your education at all levels (UG, PG, Diploma, PG Diploma and Post PG courses) simultaneously while being a part of a corporate or running a business, but also offers a plethora of programmes to choose from. Furthermore, what’s there to worry about when the programmes offered by IGNOU hold equal recognition and validity across the country. So if you are also eyeing a seat at IGNOU in the course of your choice, it’s imperative for you to stay updated with what’s new or what is happening at the university in terms of admission, registration, classes, etc. IGNOU admission cycles – January and July, now the IGNOU Admission July 2021 is open.

IGNOU Learning Support centre / Study Centre (1302) at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

IGNOU study centre was established at St Aloysius College, Mangalore in 1988.  This centre has catered thousands of young men and women who belong to the working class / Entrepreneurs / Running the Family Business.  The study centre is currently activated for the under graduate programmes such as BA, B.Com, B.Com (F& CA), BCA, BSW, BTS; PG programmes such as – MCA (2 years), MBA, MBA (Banking & Finance), M.Com, M.Com (F&T), MSW, MSW (Counselling), MTTM (Tourism Management); MA (Economics / English / History / Political Science / Public Administration / Rural Development / Sociology); PG Diploma in CSR, PGDCA, PGDDM, PGDFM, PGDMM, PGDOM, PGDHRM, PGDIBO, Diploma in Creative Writing in English (DCE), Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education (DNHE), DWED, DCCE, DTS (Tourism Studies); Also several Certificate programmes are on offer.   New programmes are available such as Master in Entrepreneurship, BA & MA Psychology, PG Diploma in Applied Statistics, PG Diploma in IPR, DMOP.

The Centre has a good band of professional counsellors approved by IGNOU; Learner centric approach by the counsellors.  The Study materials are available in hard copy format as well as they are available at e-gyankosh; students are given career guidance and support for various programmes; Online Classes (offline classes after the covid 19 situation) are available to the students; project guidance and mentoring through expert guides.   Through various webinars of wide range of topics, students have been supported through various Government initiatives such as NPTEL and SWAYAM platforms.  These programmes are ideal for those who are working / having a business / Entrepreneurs / practicing as CA etc and wanted to upskill themselves, IGNOU is a best platform with variety of programmes with true value.  The programmes are been offered at a very minimal cost and highly supported by Govt of India.  

The July 2021 admission is open for the programmes.  The office is open from Monday- Friday (10:00 Am – 12:00; 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM).  You may contact:  Coordinator, IGNOU Study centre, St Aloysius College, Light House Hill, Mangalore; Phone: 0824-2449734  E-mail :  [email protected]   

IGNOU.jpg

IGNOU1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 7,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 7: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall after dull monsoon activity for a couple of days.

The sky remained overcast since yesterday and intermittent rain continued to lash most parts of the district. 

According to the forecast, widespread light to moderate rains are likely over coastal Karnataka. 

Scattered to fairly widespread very light to moderate rains likely over Malnad districts in the next 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 8. Moodaru in Karkala taluk, Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall of 121 mm in the last 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 7. Eedu in Karkala taluk recorded 107 mm during the period.

Dakshina Kannada district has received 2311 mm rainfall from January till August 6. From April to date, as many as 87 houses have been fully damaged and 491 houses have been partially damaged in the district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.