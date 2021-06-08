  1. Home
  Karnataka daily covid cases below 10,000-mark, lowest in nearly 2 months; 179 deaths

June 8, 2021
June 8, 2021

Bengaluru, June 8: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 9,808 fresh infections and 179 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 27,17,289 and the toll to 32,099. It is the lowest single-day rise of new covid-19 cases in the state in nearly two months which is battling a severe second wave of the deadly pathogen.

The day also saw 23,449 discharges in the state, continuing to outnumber fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,25,004.

Out of 9,808 new cases reported on Tuesday, 2,028 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,664 discharges and 44 deaths.

Cumulatively 27,17,289 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,099 deaths and 24,60,165 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases is 2,25,004.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.53 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.82 per cent.

Out of 179 deaths reported on Tuesday, 44 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Haveri (11), Shivamogga (10), Hassan (9), Bengaluru Rural (8), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,028, Mysuru 974, Shivamogga 703, Hassan 659, Tumakuru 589, followed by others.
 
Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,87,146, followed by Mysuru 1,53,072 and Tumakuru 1,09,254.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,70,062, followed by Mysuru 1,37,259 and Tumakuru 98,178.

Cumulatively a total of 3,08,62,227 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,30,224 were done on Tuesday alone.

Meanwhile,India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases were registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

June 5,2021
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Karnataka needs 75,063 Liposomal Amphotericin B vials for 1,493 patients suffering from mucormycosis ('black fungus'), while Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda has allocated only 22,460 vials to the state so far, including 9,750 vials on Friday.

There is a shortfall of 52,603 vials as of June 4.

Notwithstanding this allocation, the actual number of vials received so far by the state is also far less with the last supply of 2,000 vials received on June 1. Additionally, 7,960 vials from Stelis Biopharma (part of Strides Pharma) have reached Bengaluru and are available for distribution in the state. This is not a part of the central allotment of vials.

As of June 4, the state’s private hospitals have raised an indent of 38,788 vials for 956 of its patients, and the government hospitals have sought 36,275 vials for 537 of its patients.

Senior IAS officer Avinash Menon, who is the nodal officer appointed by the state for distributing the vials to the hospitals, refused to divulge the number of vials received by Karnataka, so far, from the Centre. However, the acute shortage was evident in both government and district hospitals, as endless indenting day after day with the state government is not resulting in the supply of this drug.

Dr Susheen Dutt, consultant, ENT, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “We indent 90 vials every day and get 30 once in three days. So far, we have operated upon 98 mucormycosis patients. Many of them did not get the medicine so they went back on an oral drug Posaconazole.

Yesterday (June 3), for eleven of our patients we badly needed 90 vials and there was no response. Today too, there was no response. So now, we’re giving it to most needy patients only and others are given tablets.”

At the state-run Minto Eye Hospital, there are 81 patients under treatment for mucormycosis while 40 patients have already succumbed to the fungal infection. The hospital gets vials every alternate day.

Dr Suhel Hasan, senior consultant, ENT, Narayana Health, said, “We have 15 patients and ideally all of them should be given Liposomal Amphotericin B. But we’re relying on Posaconazole which is not the first choice. It is not a first line drug and only given to discharged patients. Regular Amphotericin is toxic for the kidney so can’t be given in high doses. If we indent 100 vials, we get 20, and we need four vials for one patient every day.”

May 28,2021
May 28,2021

khan.jpg

Bengaluru, May 28: Acclaimed educationist and humanitarian Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, known for founding the Al-Ameen Educational Society, passed away yesterday in Bengaluru. He was 86.

Khan was also a founder-trustee of an Urdu daily newspaper the Salar Daily. He was also Pro Chancellor and Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

Widely referred to as ‘Baba-e-Taalim’, Dr Khan founded the Al-Ameen Educational Society in 1966. The Al-Ameen group of Institutions now number more than 200 in Karnataka and all over the country. In Bengaluru, the Al-Ameen institution has various colleges catering to varied streams from pre-university, degree, post-graduation Institute of Management, College of Pharmacy, and Law College to the Al-Ameen College of Education.

Born on 6 September 1935 in Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Dr Khan did his MBBS at Madras University, Chennai in 1963. After getting married he continued his postgraduate studies, M.S. specializing in surgery at Stanley Medical College, Chennai. He moved to Bengaluru in 1965.

In 1966 at the age of 31, he started the Al-Ameen Educational Society also sometimes referred to as the Al-Ameen Movement, which was a pioneering effort to impart education, especially within the state’s Muslim community.

Dr Khan was one of the founders, trustees of ‘Salar’, an Urdu daily newspaper from Bengaluru since 1964; he was also Pro-Chancellor/Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

He is a recipient of several awards like Karnataka Rajyothsava award (1990), Kempegowda Award, Junior Jayees Award and Public Relation Society of India Award.

‘Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Award’ given every year in recognition of exemplary services by members of the community is named after him.

June 1,2021
June 1,2021

Bengaluru, June 1: Universities in Karnataka have collectively urged the state government to vaccinate college students at the earliest and said that they will be unable to start regular or offline classes for the academic year 2021-22 without students being vaccinated.

The varsities stuck to the online mode of teaching during the previous year. Their demand comes even as students going abroad for higher education have sought vaccination at the earliest in the wake of foreign universities mandating the same. 

Fr V M Abraham, Vice-Chancellor, Christ University said students can be invited to campus only if they had completed both doses of vaccination. “The university is even planning to conduct convocation only after all students are vaccinated. I think it is justified in the interest of everyone’s health and safety. Until then, the institution will stick to online classes,” he said.

M R Doreswamy, Chancellor, PES University had a similar view. Whether a student was from within the state or outside the country, vaccination should be mandatory before starting offline classes, he said. While urging the government to ensure vaccination for all college students at the earliest, Doreswamy said offline classes were necessary for effective learning. “Online classes cannot replace offline classes. It can only be a temporary solution,” he observed. 

Many universities in Karnataka, especially those in Bengaluru, also see a number of foreign students. “Those travelling to India for studies will be required to produce proof of vaccination,” said Dr N V H Krishnan, Registrar, Jain Deemed-to-be University. Once the lockdown is lifted, the university will give an option to students to choose between offline and online classes, he added. 

Government universities have different challenge to face. Many of them cater to a large number of rural students. Since rural Karnataka is now seeing a spike in cases, faculty in these universities have also urged the government to vaccinate students at the earliest. 

“Unless the government takes initiative in vaccinating all these students, it will be a challenge to conduct offline classes,” said University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar. While the university can comfortably conduct online classes for about eight weeks in a semester, it will have to go for offline classes for the rest. “Since there will be practical work, students need to come to the campus,” he said.

