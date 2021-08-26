  1. Home
Karnataka logs 1,213 new covid cases, 25 deaths including 10 from Dakshina Kannada

News Network
August 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Karnataka reported 1,213 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 29,43,463 and the toll to 37,231, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,206 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,86,906. Bengaluru Urban logged the most number of cases (319), as the city saw 205 discharges and two deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 19,300. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.06 per cent. Of the 25 deaths, 10 were from Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru accounted for three, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad and Udupi had two each, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 319, Dakshina Kannada 269, Udupi 113, Mysuru 98, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,36,229, followed by Mysuru 1,75,639 and Tumakuru 1,19,084.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,12,910, followed by Mysuru 1,72,235 and Tumakuru 1,17,297. Cumulatively a total of 4,26,45,456 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,87,187 were done on Thursday alone. 

News Network
August 16,2021

explosives.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 17: A 50-year-old man has been arrested and 1,725 kg of explosive materials that were illegally stocked in a building at Bunder in the city were seized, police sources said on Tuesday.

The arrested has been identified as Anand Gatti, a resident of Mudipu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The seized explosives, include 400 kg of sulphur powder, 350 kg potassium nitrate, 50 kg barium nitrate, 395 kg potassium chlorate, 260 kg alumninium powder, 30 kg lead balls and 240 kg charcoal among other things. The value of the explosives has been estimated at Rs 1.11 lakh.

The seizure was made in a raid after getting a tip-off, the sources said. Deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Hariram Shanker inspected the spot. The accused was running a gun shop in Bunder.

He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for ten days. Investigation is on to find out whether others are involved the in the illegal act, they said.

News Network
August 26,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 26: Four people from Kerala were arrested at the Talapady borders for producing fake RT-PCR negative report to enter Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday.

Police said the arrested persons have been identified as Hanin, Adil, Ismail and Abdul Tamim.

All the four had tried to enter Mangaluru after showing an edited RT-PCR report in their mobile phone. Police personnel on scrutinising the document found it was fake. They were later arrested and produced before the court.

As many people who are arriving from Kerala are testing positive for Covid, the administration here has decided to verify the RT-PCR negative reports which they produce.

News Network
August 20,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that he would hold talks with the Centre on setting up a branch of the National Investigation Agency in the coastal city of Mangaluru.

"The MLAs from the coastal belt have also demanded the setting up of an NIA branch in Mangaluru in the wake of recent NIA raids in Ullal and Bhatkal over alleged terror links. The government is considering the demand positively,” he said.  

The police has already taken several measures to prevent terror activities in the region. We are also discussing adopting stringent measures. The police have also been asked to remain alert," he told media persons.

"Terror link to the coastal region is not new. Even in the past, there were issues related to the terror links that had cropped up. The police will be vigil," he said.

