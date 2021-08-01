  1. Home
Karnataka logs 1,875 fresh covid cases including 410 from Dakshina Kannada

News Network
August 1, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 1: Karnataka reported 1,875 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of infections in the state to 29,06,999 on Sunday.

According to official sources, as many as 1,502 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely cured of the disease, and there are still 24,144 active cases across the state.

The sources said that in the last 24-hours as many as 25 persons had succumbed to the covid-19 disease taking the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic disease so far in the state to 36,587.

In the same time frame, as many as 1,55,048 persons had undergone the Covid-19 tests and the positivity and fatality rate for the day stood at 1.20 per cent and 1.33 per cent, respectively, the sources added.

Dakshina Kannada alone reported 410 fresh cases and 6 deaths. Udupi reported 162 cases and 1 death. 

News Network
July 19,2021

Mangaluru, July 19: A purported audio clip of Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel talking of a new Karnataka chief minister and big changes in Cabinet has stirred the state's political cauldron.

The audio, which went viral on Sunday, has been dubbed as "fake" by Kateel.

In the clip, Kateel, speaking in his native Tulu language, is heard saying that the BJP central leadership had shortlisted three candidates for the chief minister's post.

The audio comes amid thick speculation that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is on his way out.

"There are three candidates shortlisted. There are chances that anyone can become CM... No one from here will become CM. High command will appoint (someone) from Delhi," according to the clip.

Further, the voice on the audio clip is heard talking about big changes in the Cabinet: "Eshwarappa, Shettar and team will be out. A team team will be formed."

KS Eshwarappa is currently the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister whereas Jagadish Shettar, a former chief minister, is the Industries Minister.

Soon after the clip went viral, Kateel issued a statement calling it "fake" and urged Yediyurappa to investigate. "This has been done to cause damage to the party," he said.

Yediyurappa, 78, was in New Delhi last Friday and Saturday where the BJP top brass is said to have asked him to step down. Yediyurappa has convened the BJP legislature party meeting on July 26, when he completes two years in office. 

News Network
July 27,2021

Mangaluru, July 27: The condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes is said to be stable after he underwent surgery late night on Monday, hospital officials said on Tuesday.

Mr Fernades who is undergoing treatment at the Yenepoya Hospital also underwent dialysis. Doctors said on Tuesday that his condition is now stable. It is said that the blood clot in his brain has now been removed after the surgery and his family and friends hope he will recover soon.

On Monday Fr Mathew Vas, Spiritual Director of Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh along with Bondel Church Priest Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Catholic Sabha Central Committee President Stany Lobo, Corporator Naveen D’Souza and others visited the hospital and spoke to Oscar’s wife Blossom Fernandes and other family members.

Doctors are keeping a close watch on the condition of the senior Congress leader who had to be hospitalised after he fell down while doing Yoga in his home.

News Network
July 28,2021

Managluru, July 28: A policeman attached to Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction has been arrested under POCSO Act following a complaint from Child Welfare Committee (CWC). 

The head constable rank police is facing the charge of behaving indecently by sending lewd messages to the mobile phone number of a minor girl, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar to mediapersons in Mangaluru.

The victim along with her parents had been to a police station to file a complaint pertaining to a case recently.

The head constable, who had collected the phone number of the minor girl, started sending lewd messages to the victim and was behaving indecently. Based on the available evidence, the police staff has been booked and arrested, said the Commissioner.

