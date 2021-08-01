Karnataka logs 1,875 fresh covid cases including 410 from Dakshina Kannada

Bengaluru, Aug 1: Karnataka reported 1,875 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of infections in the state to 29,06,999 on Sunday.

According to official sources, as many as 1,502 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely cured of the disease, and there are still 24,144 active cases across the state.

The sources said that in the last 24-hours as many as 25 persons had succumbed to the covid-19 disease taking the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic disease so far in the state to 36,587.

In the same time frame, as many as 1,55,048 persons had undergone the Covid-19 tests and the positivity and fatality rate for the day stood at 1.20 per cent and 1.33 per cent, respectively, the sources added.

Dakshina Kannada alone reported 410 fresh cases and 6 deaths. Udupi reported 162 cases and 1 death.