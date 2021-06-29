  1. Home
  2. Karnataka logs 3,222 new covid-19 cases, 93 deaths; active cases 85,997

Karnataka logs 3,222 new covid-19 cases, 93 deaths; active cases 85,997

News Network
June 29, 2021

Bengaluru, June 29: Karnataka has reported 3,222 new Covid-19 cases and 93 related deaths taking the total number of infections to 28,40,428 and toll to 34,929 respectively, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 14,724 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,19,479.

Out of 3,222 new cases reported on Tuesday, 753 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,722 discharges and 16 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 85,997.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.54 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.88 per cent.

Of the 93 deaths reported on Tuesday, 16 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (15), Mysuru (10), Ballari and Haveri (8 each) among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 753, Mysuru (415), Dakshina Kannada (385), Hassan (242), Shivamogga (225), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,12,746, followed by Mysuru 1,66,207 and Tumakuru 1,14,818.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,44,685, followed by Mysuru 1,59,759 and Tumakuru 1,12,188.

Cumulatively a total of 3,40,98,615 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,26,670 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday cleared Rs 193 crore in funding support to the greenfield domestic passenger airport project at Hassan, about 200 km from Bengaluru.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who had represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for long, had been pursuing the project, but there had not been much progress.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, accepted the request from the people's representatives of Hassan, and agreed to implement it from the state government.
The Cabinet cleared the funding for infrastructure such as the runway, passenger terminal, and technical structure, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media, after the Cabinet meeting.

Hassan has a good highway and rail network, and is also close to a major seaport. Airport was the only infrastructure the district was lacking.

TDR CERTIFICATE

The Cabinet decided to amend the law and other regulations to speed up issuing of transferable development rights (TDR) certificates to landowners who have surrendered their plots for state's public projects like metro or ring road. Under the present system, the agency implementing the project after acquiring the plot and deciding on the TDR share, would forward the same to the BDA. The planning authorities at BDA would do a survey again before issuing the TDR.

"This led to a lot of delay and harassment to people who have surrendered their plot. On occasions, interested people would also approach BDA officials for a favourable share. Sticking to just one survey report would end a lot of confusion as well as trouble to people," Bommai said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 22,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 22: In another step towards unlocking, district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary today announced that all shops in Dakahina Kannada can remain open till afternoon 2 pm from Wednesday June 23.

He said that the decision was taken following the direction of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to relax the lockdown guidelines after all MLAs in the district urged the same. 

“I met chief minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. He asked us to reduce the Covid-19 positivity rate in the district. He has also asked the chief secretary to allow all the shops from morning to afternoon 2 pm from tomorrow,” the minister said.

Admitting that the district administration is facing touch challenges, he said that people should stop unnecessarily wandering. “We should not violate the Covid-19 guidelines. All should take the vaccine,” he added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 18: India Meteorological Department issued a red warning for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka on Friday.

According to the weather bulletin dated June 18, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, the bulletin mentioned. 

Meanwhile, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts were issued an orange warning. Bengaluru will likely receive rainfall, and the surface winds will likely be strong and gusty at times, the bulletin said. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively in Bengaluru.

According to IMD, except for one place in south interior Karnataka, the rest of the areas have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 17 and June 18, 8.30 am. Bhagamandala in Kodagu district recorded 21 cms of rainfall. Following Bhagamandala, several towns in Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts recorded very heavy to heavy rainfall ranging between 7-18 cm rainfall.

IMD’s regional branch in Bengaluru advised the fishermen to not venture into the sea on June 18 and June 19. 

It also issued a high-wave warning, forecasting high waves in the range of 3.5-4.8 meters till 11 pm until June 19 along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar. The IMD had earlier announced that parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, especially the coastal regions in the former two states, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. IMD had issued an orange warning for coastal Karnataka, with heavy rainfall expected to occur from June 14-18 over the region.

A report in a local publication said that the heavy rainfall in Malanadu and the coastal region had disrupted life. Rivers were flooded while roads and bridges in many places were cracked, read the report. The communication in the region was disrupted due to the heavy rainfall.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.