  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports 1,189 new covid cases, 22 deaths; DK remains number one hotspot

Karnataka reports 1,189 new covid cases, 22 deaths; DK remains number one hotspot

News Network
August 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Karnataka registered 1,189 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities due to the disease to 29.38 lakh and 37,145 respectively, the health department said on Sunday.

There were 20,556 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,456 patients took the total recoveries to 28,80,889.

Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the number one COVID-19 hotspot with 286 infections and four fatalities which was the highest among all the districts on Sunday.

Bengaluru urban district was the second major COVID hotspot with 267 cases and two deaths.

The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,35,036 infections and 15,959 deaths. There were 7,762 active cases.

Other districts too reported COVID-19 cases including 132 Udupi, 79 in Mysuru, 75 in Hassan, 55 in Kodagu and 50 in Chikkamagaluru.

According to the media bulletin, there were deaths in 14 districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Udupi, Mandya and Dharwad.

Kalaburagi district recorded zero infections and zero fatalities. There were zero fatalities in 17 districts in Karnataka.

The department said in its bulletin that 1,25,158 COVID tests were conducted on Sunday including 92,842 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

With this, Karnataka has so far performed 4.19 crore COVID-19 tests in the state, the department said.

There were 1,50,127 inoculations done on Sunday taking the total vaccination to 3.69 crore.

The positivity rate today was 0.94 per cent while the case fatality rate was 1.85 per cent, it said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2021

thangal.jpg

Kasaragod, Aug 11: Ending a nine-month-long escape from the law, the Fashion Gold Jewellery cheating case accused Pookoya Thangal has surrendered before the Magistrate court in Hosdurg near here on Wednesday.

Thangal is the Managing Director of the group and religious leader of Kasaragod.

Earlier, the crime branch police which is investigating the case had arrested the Indian Union Muslum League (IUML) leader and Manjeswaran MLA, M C Kamarudheen, on November 7 last year, in connection with the case.

The MLA is the chairman of Fashion Gold Jewellery Group which is alleged to have cheated hundreds of investors of the group amounting to over 100 crores.

Partners of the group include Muslim scholar Pookoya Thangal.

More than 100 cheating cases have been registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cheating and dishonesty, in many police stations in Kasaragod and Kannur districts.

It was the trust people had in the league leader and religious scholar that people including league supporters had invested in the group.

Police sources said the group had sold properties and reinvested elsewhere.

Pookoya Thangal has been remanded to judicial custody.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2021

BJPMLAprotest.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Ruling BJP MLA from Mudigere M P Kumaraswamy on Thursday staged a protest accusing his own party's government in Karnataka of neglecting his constituency that has been ravaged by torrential rains, floods and landslides over the past few years. 

He staged a protest alone, with a placard, in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here. "In 2019 we had heavy rains and about six people were washed away along with their houses and it took fifteen days to search for their bodies, several houses and coffee plantations were destroyed due to landslides, we asked for compensation, we were completely neglected, we remained quite," Kumaraswamy said. 

Noting that the situation continued last year and this year too, he said, "I did not want to question why other constituencies are being considered and we were not, but one name I will take- Shivamogga city- was considered for relief under NDRF norms, but Mudigere which is a hilly area that comes amid western Ghats and receives heavy rains, was left out." 

Pointing out that in 2018 when H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) was the Chief Minister, he had given grants and had promised to help in other ways, following his appeal on the social media not to neglect Mudigere constituency, the MLA said, but now despite our own party being in power we are neglected every year. "My constituency is facing a tough situation, we are facing floods every year, we have requested it to be declared as rain and flood prone area. 

There are seven to eight panchayats here that come under Western Ghats region, but the government is not declaring it rain and flood prone. They are completely neglecting us," he added. The protest by MLA against his own party government is being seen as an example for simmering discontent within the ruling BJP, after the recent cabinet formation exercise by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. M P Kumaraswamy was also a Ministerial aspirant and had openly expressed his desire to be part of the cabinet.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: Claiming that the BJP is not against minorities, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the BJP government was working for the welfare of all sections without distinguishing between Hindus and Muslims.

He was speaking at the state executive meeting of Minority Morcha. Opposition parties are pitting communities against each other for political gain, whereas the BJP has initiated several programmes for their welfare, he said.

National president of Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui said that while the Congress and the JD(S) were involved in family politics, BJP was leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of minorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.