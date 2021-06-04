  1. Home
  Karnataka reports 16,068 new covid infections, 364 deaths in a day



News Network
June 4, 2021

Bengaluru, June 4: Karnataka on Friday reported 16,068 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 364 deaths, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 26,69,514 and 30,895 respectively, the Health Department said.

The State has 2,80,186 active cases whereas the total number of patients discharged stood at 23,58,412 with the recovery of 22,316.

The infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest in the State with 3,221 infections and 206 fatalities.

The city has so far reported 11,77,496 infections and 14,482 deaths.

There were 1,31,179 active cases.

Mysuru district emerged as the second major COVID hot spot with 1,265 and 18 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, there were 974 infections in Hassan, 857 in Tumakuru, 806 in Dakshina Kannada, 792 in Belagavi, 702 in Chitradurga, 636 in Shivamogga and 620 Davangere.

Infections were reported in other districts including Dharwad, Ballari, Chikamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya, and Uttara Kannada. Udupi reported three deaths and 561 one new cases.

The department said 10 deaths occurred in Kolar, nine each in Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Uttara Kannada, eight each in Shivamogga, Davangere and Ballari.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.

There were 1,50,610 tests done today including 1,11,002 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far, 2.03 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.
As on Friday, 1.46 crore inoculations were done in the State comprising first and second dose of vaccine.
The positivity rate for the day was 10.66 per cent and case fatality rate was 2.26 per cent, the department said.

News Network
May 28,2021

Mangaluru, May 28: City Crime Branch (CCB) officers and Moodbidri police have arrested 11 men and successfully cracked kidnapping and supari cases.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told media persons on Friday that one Rehman Sheikh from Mumbai had contacted Waqar Younus from Moodbidri and had directed him to hand over a parcel containing 440 grams of gold to one Hyder Ali from Bengaluru in the first week of May. One Mohammed Mahaz also received information that his friend Younus would be delivering 440 gms of gold to one Ali in Bengaluru.

Mahaz with help of accomplice Adil from Uppala abducted Younus at Pucchemogaru and forcefully took him to Uppala in Kasaragod. Mahaz, after snatching the gold, had released Younus. When there was no information on the parcel’s whereabouts, both Hyder Ali and Sheikh had contacted Younus, only to be informed about the kidnapping incident. Sheikh contacted a rowdy sheeter Pattodi Salam to mount pressure and collect gold from Younus.

Salam issued threats to Younus over phone and even visited his house. Unable to bear the pressure, Younus filed a complaint with Moodbidri police on May 21. In the complaint, Younus stated that Mahaz and others had taken away 440 grams of gold after kidnapping him.

Following the complaint, the Moodbidri police and CCB sleuths swung into act and arrested Mohammed Mahaz (20) and Mohammed Adil (25), members of the notorious Kalia Suhail gang of Uppala.

The police even recovered 300 grams of gold worth Rs 13,86,600 from a jewellery shop in Kanhangad in Kerala. Meanwhile, Sheikh had given a supari of Rs 5 lakh to Pattodi Salam to recover gold from Younus and Mahaz. Sheikh had even ordered Salam to murder the duo if they failed to recover gold from them.

Accordingly, Pattodi Salam, along with his brother Abdul Sheikh and four rowdy sheeters (all from Mumbai), Hyder Ali from Bengaluru and others drew a plan to kidnap Mahaz and Younus.

The men waiting near the house of Mahaz at Beluvau were arrested by the police. Two cars, five talwars and 10 mobile phones used in the crime were seized by the police.

The nine arrested are Abdul Salam alias Pattodi Salam (34), Mohammed Sharukh (26) from Jokatte, Sayyed Hyderali (29), Asif Ali (28) from Bengaluru, Abdulla Sheikh (22), Shabas Hussain (49), Mushahid Ansari (38), Sheikh Sajid Hussain (49) and Mushtaq Qureshi (42) from Maharashtra.

News Network
June 3,2021

Bengaluru, June 3: As the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka is not under “complete control”, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday extended existing lockdown till 6 am on June 14.

"This is based on experts' advice," he said.

Yediyurappa also announced a second Covid-19 relief package worth Rs 500 crore.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had held a meeting with ministers and senior officials, discussing the measures to be taken in the coming days. 

Earlier, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended that the lockdown be continued in Karnataka even after June 7. 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28,2021

Mangaluru, May 28: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra barred non-banking financial companies, co-operative societies and microfinance companies from demanding repayment of loans during the present Covid pandemic.

The Deputy Commissioner has appointed District Lead Bank Manager Praveen as the nodal officer for receiving grievances and complaints from the aggrieved borrowers, with regard to NBFCs.

Meanwhile, for any issue relating to co-operative societies, people can contact nodal officer Praveen B Nayak who is the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies. The two nodal officers would respond and resolve the issues of borrowers, he said in a press communique.

