  2. Karnataka reports 4,436 new covid-19 cases, 123 deaths; active cases 1,16,450

June 23, 2021

Bengaluru, June 23: Karnataka reported 4,436 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 28.19 lakh and the toll to 34,287.

The day also saw 6,455 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,68,705.

Out of 4,436 new cases reported on Wednesday, 1,008 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,071 discharges and 24 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,16,450.

While the positivity rate stood at 2.59 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.77 per cent.

Out of 123 deaths reported on Wednesday, 24 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (18), Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,008, Dakshina Kannada 538, Mysuru 499, Hassan 301, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases with a total of 12,08,104, followed by Mysuru 1,63,614 and Tumakuru 1,14,137.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,23,323, followed by Mysuru 1,55,385 and Tumakuru 1,10,278.

Cumulatively a total of 3,31,89,023 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,70,654 were done on Wednesday alone.

Meanwhile, Udupi reported 135 cases and four deaths. 

June 17,2021

Bengaluru, June 17: As many as 30 legislators met BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, on Thursday. He gathered views from across the board on the administration and disgruntlement. 

Talks of Cabinet reshuffle surfaced following these meetings as several MLAs are said to have petitioned Singh to ensure “social justice” in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet. 

After his meeting with Singh, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said he was confident that the party will take “the right decision at the right time” on making him deputy chief minister. This was in response to MLA Somashekhar Reddy’s demand that Sriramulu should be made deputy CM. 

Singh is learnt to have denied an appointment to disgruntled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. He was asked to meet Singh in Delhi, sources said. 

Meanwhile, another disgruntled leader AH Vishwanath, an MLC, met Singh and demanded Yediyurappa’s ouster. Vishwanath recommended appointing someone from the Panchamasali Lingayat community as CM. Vishwanath, who is sulking that he was not made a minister, also claimed that he submitted documents of alleged corruption by Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who is also BJP vice-president.

Legislators from North Karnataka such as AS Patil Nadahalli are learnt to have urged Singh to provide representation for their region in the Cabinet. 

The party’s national general secretary CT Ravi told reporters that all these issues will be discussed in the BJP core committee meeting scheduled on Friday. 

Disgruntled Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwar also met Singh. Other leaders who met Singh include ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, Shashikala Jolle, Umesh Katti, and MLAs Muniratna, Roopali Nayak, Kumar Bangarappa, Harish Poonja and Masale Jayaram among others.

June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Heavy rains are likely to lash the coastal districts of Karnataka for one week starting from Thursday, the Indian meteorological department (IMD) said.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Thursday and Friday. In addition, orange and red alerts are announced for Saturday and Sunday when the region is expected to receive copious amounts of rain.

The new alert is issued in the wake of the low pressure that has developed in Bay of Bengal. Scattered rains are also pouring over old Mysuru districts including the capital city Bengaluru.

Cloudy weather is seen most of the day in these areas, the IMD forecast said.
 

June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has fined two Kannada news channels and censured English television news channel Times Now for extremely biased, hate-filled and misleading coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020. The authority fined News18 Kannada Rs 1 lakh and Suvarna News Rs 50,000.

The NBSA’s action was based on a complaint filed in 2020 by Bengaluru organisation Campaign Against Hate Speech, reported The News Minute. The news channels have to pay the penalty within seven days of receiving the order, which was issued on Wednesday.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi was blamed for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, 2020. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech.

The NBSA pointed to two programmes aired on News18 Kannada, and said those had highly objectionable content that was based on conjecture. The programmes singled out by the NBSA were “Do you know how is Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz which has spread Coronavirus to the nation” and “How many have gone to Delhi’s Jamaat Congregation from Karnataka”. Both were aired on April 1, 2020.

“The tone, tenor and language [of the programmes] was crass, prejudiced and disrespectful,” the NBSA said in its order. “The programmes were prejudiced, inflammatory, and crossed all boundaries of good taste without concerns for feelings of a religious group. It was aimed at promoting and inciting hatred between communities.”

The NBSA has also asked News18 Kannada to telecast an apology on June 23 before the 9 pm news.

