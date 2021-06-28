  1. Home
  2. Karnataka sees below 3,000 covid cases first time since start of second wave

June 28, 2021

Bengaluru, June 28: Karnataka reported less than 3,000 single-day Covid-19 cases for the first time since the beginning of the second wave.

Active cases stood at 97,592, dipping below one lakh after four months. The positivity rate for the day was 1.92 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 3.61 per cent, a health department bulletin said. The decline in daily infection was by 1,000 compared to Sunday.

During the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, the active cases had gone up to over six lakh and Bengaluru had reported the highest active cases in the country among the metropolitan cities.

As many as 5,933 patients recovered in the state taking the total recoveries to 27,04,755,the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district logged 563 new cases and 18 deaths, the highest among the districts of the state.

The city has so far reported 12,11,993 cases and 15,599 deaths.

There were 62,430 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 282 fresh casesi were reported in Mysuru, 263 in Dakshina Kannada, 194 in Shivamogga, 150 in Kodagu and 138 in Hassan.

New cases were reported in other districts as well including Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kolar, Udupi and Bengaluru Rural.

The department said there were 14 deaths in Dakshina Kannada, nine in Ballari, eight in Mysuru, five each in Hassan and Dharwad and four each in Belagavi and Davangere.

Fatalities were reported in 15 other districts as well.

There were zero fatalities in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

The state conducted 1,33,917 Covid tests including 1,07,050 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.40 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

As many as 2.21 crore inoculations have been conducted in the state, comprising first and second dose of vaccines including 3,33,325 on Monday.

June 16,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 16: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday jointly inaugurated three centres of excellence (CoE) established in Karnataka under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project.

After the virtual inauguration, Tomar said, "These centres will help the farming community of Karnataka to get access to the latest innovative Israeli technologies and adopt them to increase production and productivity that will help in increasing the farmers'' income."

These CoEs have the capacity of 50,000 grafts production and 25 lakh vegetables seedlings production annually. About 20,000 farmers have visited these CoEs to gain knowledge about the modern cultivation practices in horticulture, an official statement quoted him as saying during the event.

Under a bilateral cooperation, India and Israel have about 29 operational CoEs that have been set up across India in 12 states, implementing advanced Israeli Agro-Technology tailored to local conditions.

Out of these 29 fully functional CoEs, three are from Karnataka located in Kolar for mango, Bagalkot for pomegranate, and Dharwad for vegetables. These CoEs generate knowledge, demonstrate best practices and train officers and farmers.

The Karnataka chief minister thanked the Union government and Israel for providing financial and technical assistance for establishment of CoEs under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project (IIAP) in Karnataka.

State Horticulture and Sericulture Minister R Shankar said there is a lot of scope for adoption of new technologies in crop production and post-harvest management, to increase the production and productivity of the horticulture produce in Karnataka.

And, Karnataka farmers are progressive to adopt innovative technologies developed by these centres, he added.

Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka said, "This is a milestone in the development of the state''s agriculture sector, and will give local farmers a competitive edge in the national and international market."

This will also enable them to double their income, aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and senior officers of Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Karnataka government were present in the event.

June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: Bengaluru on Friday became the latest city where petrol prices crossed Rs 100 after fuel prices were increased.

In the month of June alone, petrol rose over Rs 2 in Bengaluru. The price of the commodity has almost doubled since 2016.

In the last ten years, petrol saw its lowest in March 2016 at Rs 58.99. At this time, crude was $37.34 per barrel.

In just six months, the price of petrol in the IT-hub has increased from Rs 86.47 to Rs 100.

However, Rs 100 is not the actual price of the commodity per litre. Central and state-level taxes and commissions that are levied on fuels are one of the key factors that push up prices.

The base price of petrol is close to Rs 36 per litre. The dealer commission on it is close to Rs 4 per litre and the government levies an excise duty of Rs 32.90 a litre. Over and above this, the state also levies a sales tax on petrol. Karnataka imposes a 35 per cent sales tax on petrol.

So far as the gross refining margins for oil making companies is concerned, it is around $2.5 per barrel.

Crude petroleum was around $66.4 per barrel in May 2021. 

Experts say that with increasing petrol prices across the country, it is time the government brings it under the GST regime.

S P Singh from the Indian Foundation of Transport Research says, "Petrol prices will go up even further. The only solution is to bring petrol and diesel under GST." 

A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 92.97 per litre in Bengaluru.

In several other cities in Karnataka, petrol has either crossed or is just shy of the Rs 100-per-litre mark.

Meanwhile in Delhi petrol now costs Rs 96.93/litre while diesel is Rs 87.69 a litre. Petrol is Rs 104.53 and diesel 95.75 a litre each in Bhopal.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.08 and diesel at 95.14.  

June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

This kind of heinous crime only the Honourable High Courts and the Supreme Court of India can put an end to safeguard the future of the children of India. To maintain a law-abiding Nation the Honourable Justices must give a hard look for such crime.

