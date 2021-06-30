MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JULY 1

Mangaluru, June 22: Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has clarified that all shops in Dakshina Kannada district would be allowed to open between 7am and 2pm from Wednesday, June 23.

Karnataka principal secretary (revenue department), N Manjunatha Prasad, had stated in an order on Tuesday that all shops, except those with air-conditioning, will be allowed to function in Dakshina Kannada district between 6am and 1pm until July 5.

However, the DC said, “The government has given permission to make necessary local changes in the guidelines after consulting with the district in-charge minister. Hence, we have made changes allowing shops to open between 7am and 2pm.”

"While night curfew will be in force between 7pm and 7am, weekend curfew will be imposed from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will be allowed to ply on weekdays from Monday to Friday with 50% seat occupancy between 7am and 1pm. Parks will be opened only for walking and jogging purposes between 5m and 10am. Marriages will be allowed with the participation of 25 relatives with the permission of respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats. No temples are allowed to open for devotees," he added.

Further, children below 18 years of age are restricted from entering the shops.

Earlier, district minister Kota, Shrinivas Poojari, had held a meeting with chief minister, B S Yediyurappa seeking nod to relax the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada.

“People in Dakshina Kannada have faced a lot of inconvenience due to the lockdown. Textile shops, xerox shops and owners of various categories of businesses have expressed their grievances that they have been facing difficulties as their shops are closed. Meanwhile, all MLAs and MP of our district have also requested that the lockdown should be relaxed. Hence, I held a discussion with chief minister B S Yediyurappa and he has agreed to relax the lockdown,” Poojari said.