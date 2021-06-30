  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JULY 1

coastaldigest.com news network
June 30, 2021

>> Covishield 2nd dose vaccines will be administered to those eligible (+84 days between doses) at Wenlock Hospital on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. Covaxin 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Thursday, July 1st . 

>> Vaccination drive of college students and staff will continue across the district on Thursday, July 1st. 

>> Vaccination at PHCs and community health centres will recommence only on Saturday, July 3rd. 

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at prices ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app. 

June 22,2021

Mangaluru, June 22: Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has clarified that all shops in Dakshina Kannada district would be allowed to open between 7am and 2pm from Wednesday, June 23.

Karnataka principal secretary (revenue department), N Manjunatha Prasad, had stated in an order on Tuesday that all shops, except those with air-conditioning, will be allowed to function in Dakshina Kannada district between 6am and 1pm until July 5.

However, the DC said, “The government has given permission to make necessary local changes in the guidelines after consulting with the district in-charge minister. Hence, we have made changes allowing shops to open between 7am and 2pm.”

"While night curfew will be in force between 7pm and 7am, weekend curfew will be imposed from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will be allowed to ply on weekdays from Monday to Friday with 50% seat occupancy between 7am and 1pm. Parks will be opened only for walking and jogging purposes between 5m and 10am. Marriages will be allowed with the participation of 25 relatives with the permission of respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats. No temples are allowed to open for devotees," he added.

Further, children below 18 years of age are restricted from entering the shops.

Earlier, district minister Kota, Shrinivas Poojari, had held a meeting with chief minister, B S Yediyurappa seeking nod to relax the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada.

“People in Dakshina Kannada have faced a lot of inconvenience due to the lockdown. Textile shops, xerox shops and owners of various categories of businesses have expressed their grievances that they have been facing difficulties as their shops are closed. Meanwhile, all MLAs and MP of our district have also requested that the lockdown should be relaxed. Hence, I held a discussion with chief minister B S Yediyurappa and he has agreed to relax the lockdown,” Poojari said.

June 27,2021

Bengaluru, June 27: In a first in Karnataka, a rare Covid-19 complication affecting the brain has been detected in a 13-year-old child, the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre here said on Sunday. Called acute necrotising encephalopathy of childhood (ANEC), the complication was found in the child belonging to Hoovinahadagali.

The child had been infected with Covid-19 and had recovered but later developed ANEC, Dr N K Kalappanavar, the director of the institute, said.

"Till now, we have been thinking that multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was the only post- Covid complication. Hereafter, we have to watch out for ANEC," he said. According to him, this is the first instance of ANEC as post-Covid complication has come to his notice in the State.

The 13-year-old had very high antigen, which indicates that the child had infections.

The director of the hospital said the child is recovering now. He said ANEC could prove fatal if not detected and treated in time.

He added that the treatment is expensive as one injection costs between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said narcotic substances worth over Rs 50 crore seized by the police are being destroyed in all the districts.

"Today, we are destroying narcotic substances worth more than Rs 50 crore as per court orders. This is only 60 per cent, the remaining 40 per cent are at various stages like the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report has to come, court permission has to be taken in some cases. We will destroy the remaining 40 per cent at the earliest," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here after attending an event as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he said the war against drugs would continue and would be intensified.

"On getting to know about activities such as transportation of narcotic substances and storing, among others, using the Covid situation, our drive against drugs has been intensified, and it is notable that large amounts of seizures were done during the pandemic," he said.

The Home Minister said those involved in international crime do not bother about global pandemics or Covid and continue with their activities, so the officials concerned have decided to track them and bring them to justice.

There is NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against such activities, which is a central Act that cannot be amended by the State, but rules for its implementation can be changed as required and that process is on, he said.

"We are getting a study done by the National Law School as to what all the changes have to be made, how to go about it within the ambit of the Act. Following which necessary action will be taken," he said.

Bommai further said that by breaking through the dark web, officials have been able to gather new information based on which several raids have been conducted and international players involved in these activities have been arrested.

According to officials, the drugs were being destroyed today as per prescribed procedure, and they were seized during the last 12 months. During 2020, a record 4,066 cases were booked under the NDPS Act which led to massive seizures and arrest of 5,291 people, they said.

The drugs destroyed include ganja, poppy, brown sugar, opium, heroin, hashish, charas, cocaine, MDMA powder, MDMA tablets, Amphetamine and LSD strips.

The Home Minister lauded the swift action of the Bengaluru police in nabbing the five accused involved in the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh. 

Mangaluru/Udupi

Seized drugs worth Rs 1.38 crore was destroyed by Mangaluru and Udupi police today. Drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakh was destroyed in Mangaluru while the same worth Rs Rs 1,00,28,600 was disposed in Udupi.

Under Mangaluru police commissionerate and district police disposed drugs which included ganja, cocaine, MDMA, LSD and charas here at bio medical waste treatment unit at Kolnaad Mulky. As much as 130 kg of ganja, 68 grams MDMA, 41 strips LSD, 18 ml cocaine and 18 gram brown sugar was destroyed worth approximately Rs 10 lakh which was seized in 50 cases under different police station limits.

