MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 10

News Network
June 9, 2021

>>Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock and Taluk hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia) on Thursday, June 10th. All those due for 2nd dose of Covaxin can walk right in. 

>>Note - Vaccinations will NOT be given at PHCs on Thursday, June 10th. It is routine immunization day.

>>A few priority frontline worker groups will however be vaccinated at designated spots in the district on June 10th. 

>>Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by Private hospitals at prices ranging from ₹ 750 - 1410. Register on the Cowin app.

News Network
June 8,2021

Udupi, June 8: The principal district and sessions court in Udupi today held the three accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case guilty and awarded them life sentence.

The court awarded life sentence to Rajeshwari Shetty, wife of Bhaskar Shetty, Navaneet Shetty, son, and priest/astrologer Niranjan Bhat.

The NRI businessman and hotelier Bhaskar Shetty, 52, a resident of Indrali in Udupi, was murdered brutally by his wife Rajeshwari along with their son Navaneet, priest/ astrologer Niranjan Bhat, his father Srinivas, who died when the trial was in progress, and Raghavendra, a driver, on July 28, 2016.

The court convicted Shetty’s wife, son and the astrologer in the morning and later awarded life sentence to them in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Raghavendra has been acquitted.

While Rajeshwari had obtained bail, son Navaneet and astrologer Bhat are in jail.

The prosecution commenced the final arguments in the sensational murder case through senior counsel and Special Public Prosecutor M Shantharam Shetty.

Sessions judge Subramanya J N pronounced the final verdict.

It may be recalled that on July 29, 2016, Gulabi Shetty, mother of Shetty, tried to get in touch with her son over the phone and when there was no response she complained to Manipal Police that her son was missing.

The convicts had brutally murdered Bhaskar Shetty and burnt his body in a Homa Kunda at the residence of an astrologer.

Shetty’s bones were recovered from a river in Nandalike on August 10, 20216.

News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today announced that the Karnataka will start its ‘unlock’ process by lifting restrictions only in those districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5 per cent.

He was responding to a question on whether Karnataka will follow the footsteps of its neighbour Maharashtra that has announced a five-step unlock process. 

“In districts where the positivity rate drops below 5 per cent, I will discuss with officials and Cabinet colleagues on how we can provide concessions. We will decide this in 4-5 days closer to the end of the lockdown,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

Karnataka’s positivity rate currently stands at 10.66 per cent, and this is gradually dropping. But according to the latest data from the State Covid-19 War Room, the positivity rate is above 10 per cent in 23 districts with Mysuru clocking the highest at 30.23 per cent, followed by Chikmagalur (24.20 per cent), Chitradurga (19.71 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (19.16 per cent). In Bengaluru Urban, it is 6.23 per cent. The rate remains below 5 per cent in two districts - Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

On conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams, Yediyurappa said it would depend on the Covid-19 situation. “The plan is to hold the (SSLC) exams in July. Let’s see what the Covid-19 situation will be like then. Everything depends on that,” he said. Acknowledging the criticism on the decision to scrap the Class 12 (PUC) exam and conducting the SSLC exam, Yediyurappa said the government would make sure no one is inconvenienced. 

Yediyurappa was speaking after symbolically launching the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the Covid-19 relief payment of Rs 10 crore to four lakh construction workers. “In all, 25 lakh workers registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive Rs 749.55 crore at Rs 3,000 per head,” he said. 

He also launched the Seva Sindhu online facility for barbers, tailors, mechanics, rag pickers, potters, and others from the unorganised sector to apply for Rs 2,000 assistance under the government’s Covid-19 relief package. 

News Network
May 27,2021

Udupi, May 27: Some miscreants have created a fake Facebook account of Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh using his photo as the profile picture.

The miscreants who have opened the account have also sought donations from contacts in all probability to tarnish the image of the Deputy Commissioner.

A case has been registered under Section 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act.

