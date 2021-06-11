  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 12

News Network
June 11, 2021

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock and Taluk hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia) on Saturday, June 12th. All those due for 2nd dose of Covaxin can walk right in. 

>> Covishield 1st dose will be given at rural PHCs (Bantwal, Bethangady and Sullia) on Saturday, June 12th to +45 on walk in basis. In Puttur, only priority groups are being given vaccinations on June 12th.

>> Vaccinations to general public will NOT be given at Urban PHCs on Saturday, June 12th.

>> Priority frontline workers will be given Covishield 1st dose at designated spots in the city and district on June 12th.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by Private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app. 

News Network
June 7,2021

Bengaluru, June 7: Covid-19 patient discharges are outstripping new cases being found daily, with officials describing the development as a sign of the state’s recovery from the second wave.

On Sunday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted the highlights of the Covid-19 bulletin, which reported 25,659 discharges, double the cases (12,209) found on the day.

The trend first began on May 22 in Bengaluru Urban, where the number of discharges has generally been exceeding new cases by a factor of between three and five.

Dr Sudhakar said the state conducted 1.58 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, with Karnataka’s test positivity rate (TPR) falling by two points in a day to 7.71 per cent.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said even though graded unlocking may happen over the course of the next two months, it did not mean, for example, that a person could go to a pub for a drink anytime soon.

“There may be a reduced sense of fear of Covid-19 now, but the public will have to stay vigilant. It took a significant amount of effort, including large-scale collaborations by officers, officials, medical staff and the public to bring the surge under control,” he said.

He added that testing would also be maintained at high levels. “The thumb rule is about 10,000 tests per 1,000 cases. To be on the safer side, we would increase the number of tests to 20,000 tests per 1,000 cases. So, if we had 2,000 cases daily, we would be conducting about 40,000 tests,” he said.

Despite the pandemic’s downward trend, an analysis by the independent Jeevan Raksha analysis think-tank found that Bengaluru Urban continues to have the highest death moving growth rate among major cities in India.

 “This indicates a shorter doubling period and increase in average daily number of deaths. On the contrary, the average daily caseload has decreased by over 80%. This pattern is possible due to inadequate and timely testing,” a Jeevan Raksha report released on Sunday stated.

Furthermore, the city’s actual active caseload continues to be slightly higher than normal as per projections carried out internally by the BBMP War Room and by independent data modelers.

As per a mathematical model developed at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the decline of the active caseload has not been adequate enough to show effective containment.  
 

News Network
June 3,2021

Mangaluru, June 3: Mangaluru East police arrested four men on charge of sharing derogatory posts against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and women members of Durgavahini on social media.

The arrested youth were identified as Bhavani Shankar (32) from Sullia, Naushad (27) from Bajal, Ravi alias Tikki Ravi (38) from Kavoor and Jayakumar (33) from Dharegudde. 

The four arrested had reportedly circulated derogatory posts on Sharan Pumpwell and women members on WhatsApp groups.

During the interrogation, they said that they had forwarded the messages received by them. The police will look into the origin of the messages, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar added.

News Network
May 31,2021

Bengaluru, May 31: Recording a steady decline, Karnataka logged less than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, and 411 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 26.04 lakh and the toll to 29,090. The day also saw 44,473 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases which stood at 16,604.

Out of the 16,604 new cases reported on Monday, 3,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 20,332 discharges and 242 deaths, a health department bulletin said. Cumulatively 26,04,431 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,090 deaths and 22,61,590 discharges, the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases is now 3,13,730. While the positivity rate stood at 13.57 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.47 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of deaths (242), Belagavi reported 15, Mysuru and Shivamogga (13 each), Hassan (12), Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada (10), followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,992, Mysuru 1,171, Hassan 1,162, Belagavi 910, Tumakuru 806, Mandya 753, Chitradurga 731, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,63,229, followed by Mysuru 1,42,815 and Tumakuru 1,03,365. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,03,839 ,followed by Mysuru 1,26,106 and Tumakuru 90,505. A total of over 2,97,36,960 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,22,329 were done on Monday alone. 

