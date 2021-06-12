MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 13

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock and Taluk hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia) on Sunday, June 13th. All those due for 2nd dose of Covaxin can walk right in.

>> Priority frontline workers will be given Covishield 1st dose at designated spots in the city and district on June 13th.

>> Vaccinations to general public will not be given at urban PHCs on Sunday June 13th.

>> Covishield 1st dose will be given at urban and rural PHCs on Monday, June 14th to +45.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by Private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.