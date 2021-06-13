MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 14

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock and the 4 Taluk hospitals on Monday, June 14th. All those due for 2nd dose of Covaxin can walk right in.

>> Covishield 1st dose will also be given at the taluk hospitals on Monday, June 14th to +45 age group. Please register with Cowin app. (Except Sullia, where walk ins are allowed)

>> Covishield 1st dose will be given at urban PHCs on Monday, June 14th to +45 age group. Please register with Cowin app. However those aged 60+ can walk in.

>> Covishield 1st dose will be given at rural PHCs and some village sub centres on Monday, June 14th to +45 age group. You can walk in.

>> The disabled will continue to be given Covishield 1st dose at designated spots in the city and district on June 14th.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by Private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.