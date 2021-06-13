  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 14

News Network
June 13, 2021

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock and the 4 Taluk hospitals on Monday, June 14th. All those due for 2nd dose of Covaxin can walk right in. 

>> Covishield 1st dose will also be given at the taluk hospitals on Monday, June 14th to +45 age group. Please register with Cowin app. (Except Sullia, where walk ins are allowed)

>> Covishield 1st dose will be given at urban PHCs on Monday, June 14th to +45 age group. Please register with Cowin app. However those aged 60+ can walk in.

>> Covishield 1st dose will be given at rural PHCs and some village sub centres on Monday, June 14th to +45 age group. You can walk in.

>> The disabled will continue to be given Covishield 1st dose at designated spots in the city and district on June 14th.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by Private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.

News Network
June 6,2021

Bengaluru, June 6: Karnataka posted 12,209 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of infections in the state so far to 26.95 lakh while the toll surged to 31,580 with 320 more deaths. The day also saw 25,659 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. 

Out of 12,209 new cases reported on Sunday, 2,944 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,224 discharges and 187 deaths.

As of June 6 evening, cumulatively 26,95,523 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 31,580 deaths and 24,09,417 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin on Sunday.

Total number of active cases in the state was 2,54,505. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.71 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.62 per cent.

Out of 320 deaths reported on Sunday, 187 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 19, Belagavi 15, Dharwad 9, Hassan 8, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Haveri, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada 6 each, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,944, Mysuru 1,237, Tumakuru 698, Hassan 655, Dakshina Kannada 609 (5 deaths) , Mandya 571, Udupi 494 (2 deaths) followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,83,126, followed by Mysuru 1,50,885 and Tumakuru 1,08,245.

Cumulatively a total of 3.06 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,58,274 were tested on Sunday alone.

News Network
June 12,2021

Bengaluru, June 12: Active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka fell below two lakh, as the state on Saturday reported 9,785 new infections and 144 fatalities, taking the caseload to 27.57 lakh and toll to 32,788.

The day also saw 21,614 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 9,785 new cases reported on Saturday, 2,454 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,398 discharges and 21 deaths.

Cumulatively 27,57,324 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,788 deaths and 25,32,719 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 1,91,796. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.47 per cent.

Out of 144 deaths reported on Saturday, 21 were from Bengaluru Urban, Msyuru (20), Belagavi and Dharwad (10), Ballari (9), Bengaluru Rural and Hassan (8), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,454, Shivamogga 715, Hassan 624, Dakshina Kannada 618, Belagavi 443, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,95,340, followed by Mysuru 1,56,545 and Tumakuru 1,11,503. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,91,260, followed by Mysuru 1,41,300 and Tumakuru 1,02,585.

Cumulatively a total of 3,15,11,642 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,027 were done on Saturday alone.

News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Karnataka needs 75,063 Liposomal Amphotericin B vials for 1,493 patients suffering from mucormycosis ('black fungus'), while Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda has allocated only 22,460 vials to the state so far, including 9,750 vials on Friday.

There is a shortfall of 52,603 vials as of June 4.

Notwithstanding this allocation, the actual number of vials received so far by the state is also far less with the last supply of 2,000 vials received on June 1. Additionally, 7,960 vials from Stelis Biopharma (part of Strides Pharma) have reached Bengaluru and are available for distribution in the state. This is not a part of the central allotment of vials.

As of June 4, the state’s private hospitals have raised an indent of 38,788 vials for 956 of its patients, and the government hospitals have sought 36,275 vials for 537 of its patients.

Senior IAS officer Avinash Menon, who is the nodal officer appointed by the state for distributing the vials to the hospitals, refused to divulge the number of vials received by Karnataka, so far, from the Centre. However, the acute shortage was evident in both government and district hospitals, as endless indenting day after day with the state government is not resulting in the supply of this drug.

Dr Susheen Dutt, consultant, ENT, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “We indent 90 vials every day and get 30 once in three days. So far, we have operated upon 98 mucormycosis patients. Many of them did not get the medicine so they went back on an oral drug Posaconazole.

Yesterday (June 3), for eleven of our patients we badly needed 90 vials and there was no response. Today too, there was no response. So now, we’re giving it to most needy patients only and others are given tablets.”

At the state-run Minto Eye Hospital, there are 81 patients under treatment for mucormycosis while 40 patients have already succumbed to the fungal infection. The hospital gets vials every alternate day.

Dr Suhel Hasan, senior consultant, ENT, Narayana Health, said, “We have 15 patients and ideally all of them should be given Liposomal Amphotericin B. But we’re relying on Posaconazole which is not the first choice. It is not a first line drug and only given to discharged patients. Regular Amphotericin is toxic for the kidney so can’t be given in high doses. If we indent 100 vials, we get 20, and we need four vials for one patient every day.”

