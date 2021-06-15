  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 16

MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 16

News Network
June 15, 2021

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday, June 16th. Those eligible please walk right in.

>> Covishield 1st dose will be available at the Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia), Urban PHCs and rural PHCs/village sub centres on Wednesday, June 16th for +45 age group. 

>> For urban PHCs, please register on the cowin app for slots. However, those +60 and disabled persons can walk in for vaccination. 

>> At rural PHCs and village sub centres, no booking of appointment online needed. 

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 7,2021

MAkhan.jpg

Bengaluru, June 7: Professor-turned-politician Mumtaz Ali Khan, who was once the Muslim face of BJP in Karnataka, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru today. 

The 94-year-old was suffering from age related multiple ailments for past few years. He is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Khan was a cabinet minister under B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in Karnataka over a decade ago. He was Minister for Haj, Waqf and Minority welfare. He was also a writer and columnist. 

However, in 2013, he quit the BJP in protest against saffron party’s decision to project Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013. 

He was a professor of Sociology in Bengaluru’s Krishi University for several years. Despite taking voluntary retirement he continued his service in the field of education. 

He was running an unaided Primary and High School named after his late son Noor Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru’s R. T. Nagar for last three decades. He was providing the poor children with free education along with mid-day meals, books and uniforms.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 4,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 4: Three drug peddlers were arrested with 170 gram MDMA crystals worth about Rs 10 lakh from Uppala in the district in a joint operation by the Konaje Police and City Crime branch police on Friday.

Police also seized a car and four mobile phones from the arrested trio.

The arrested have been identified as Ahamed Masooq, Mohammad Muzambil and Mohammad Munaf. Of the three, Masooq works in a hotel at JP Nagar, Bengaluru while Muzambil works in a sports shop in Nelamangala, Bengaluru. Munaf is a BBA graduate.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the accused had reportedly purchased the drugs from an African national in Bengaluru and intended to sell it in Mangaluru, Kasargod, Uppala, Bengaluru and other places.

They were arrested in Konaje. The total value of the goods seized from the accused has been estimated at Rs 17,37,000.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 2,2021

Mangaluru, June 2: A non-resident Indian, who had returned from Australia just before covid-19 lockdown, died within a few hours of his father's death while taking part in the final rites at Bailuguthu Koppala in Punacha of Vittal on the outskirts of the city.

Bhujanga Shetty (85), a retired lecturer in KPT, had succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Tuesday night. Seva Bharathi volunteers had conducted the final rites of Shetty on Wednesday.

Shetty's younger son Shailesh Shetty (44) who took part in the final rites collapsed all of a sudden. Though he was shifted to a hospital in Puttur, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Shailesh was working in Australia and had returned to his native two months ago. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.