MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 16

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday, June 16th. Those eligible please walk right in.

>> Covishield 1st dose will be available at the Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia), Urban PHCs and rural PHCs/village sub centres on Wednesday, June 16th for +45 age group.

>> For urban PHCs, please register on the cowin app for slots. However, those +60 and disabled persons can walk in for vaccination.

>> At rural PHCs and village sub centres, no booking of appointment online needed.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.