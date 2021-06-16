  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 17

MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 17

News Network
June 16, 2021

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock Hospital and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Thursday, June 17th. Those eligible, please walk right in.

>> Priority workers will be given Covishield first dose by a few Taluk hospitals on Thursday June 17th.

>> No Covid vaccines will be given at PHCs to general public on Thursday June 16th as it is Immunization Day.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2021

Bengaluru, June 4: Ending widespread speculations over II PUC (Class 12) exams in Karnataka, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that there will be no exams for the II PUC students in Karnataka. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Suresh Kumar said, 

"The state government has decided not to hold the examination for II PUC. However, we are going ahead with the examination for the SSLC (Class 12) students affiliated to the state board."

Explaining in detail, the Education minister said, "Students registered for the II PUC exams will be promoted using the grading system based on their performance in the previous year (I PUC) examination. Instead of the usual marks system, students will be promoted with grades." 

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to hold the examination for the SSLC (Class 10) students possibly in the third week of July after assessing the Covid-19 pandemic situation and in consultation with the experts. SSLC students will be examined for their performance in a different format. 

"The examination will be conducted in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the duration will also be reduced. There will just be two papers with each having 120 MCQs. While the first question paper will cover all the core subjects--Mathematics, Science, Social Science, the second question paper will cover all the languages," the minister explained. He also clarified that, unlike II PUC, it is difficult to provide SSLC students with a grade.

"The SSLC students have not written the 9th standard exams last year due to Covid pandemic and it is difficult to assess their performance in the absence of any examination. Hence it is inevitable to hold exams for the 10th standard students," Suresh Kumar explained.

One-Day exam for unhappy students

The state government has offered to hold a 'One Day' exam for the II PUC students who are not satisfied with the grading provided to them. The PU Board will hold a separate physical examination for such candidates once the Covid pandemic situation improves across Karnataka, according to the minister. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 7,2021

MAkhan.jpg

Bengaluru, June 7: Professor-turned-politician Mumtaz Ali Khan, who was once the Muslim face of BJP in Karnataka, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru today. 

The 94-year-old was suffering from age related multiple ailments for past few years. He is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Khan was a cabinet minister under B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in Karnataka over a decade ago. He was Minister for Haj, Waqf and Minority welfare. He was also a writer and columnist. 

However, in 2013, he quit the BJP in protest against saffron party’s decision to project Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013. 

He was a professor of Sociology in Bengaluru’s Krishi University for several years. Despite taking voluntary retirement he continued his service in the field of education. 

He was running an unaided Primary and High School named after his late son Noor Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru’s R. T. Nagar for last three decades. He was providing the poor children with free education along with mid-day meals, books and uniforms.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2021

Mangaluru, June 12: The district administration is likely to impose a total lockdown in 40 villages as well as in Ullal, Someshwar, Kotekar and Belthangady where Covid positivity rate is high.

A meeting in this regard was held at Deputy Commissioner office chaired by district incharge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

He said the positivity rate in the district is not reduced and it is important to implement strict measures to bring down the positivity rate of covid, also covid testing must be increased.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said, people are not taking covid-19 seriously, despite lockdown , many are roaming unnecessarily, to bring down the positivity rate, people must follow covid guidelines.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Rajendra Kumar said lockdown rules cannot be relaxed now as it will be difficult for us to bring down the positivity rate, also, necessary action has been initiated to supply equipment, lab technicians and vehicles to primary health care centers.

As the lockdown has been extended till June 21, banks are allowed to function from 8 am to 12 noon while shops selling essentials, spectacles shops, garages and vehicle service shops can function from 6 am to 12 noon.

The district administration also warned people of unnecessary movement and asked them to stay home during the lockdown.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.