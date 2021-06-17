MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 18

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock Hospital and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Friday, June 18th. Those eligible, please walk right in.

>> Priority frontline workers in the 18-44 and +45 age groups will be vaccinated at designated spots in the city on Friday June 18th.

>> No Covid vaccines will be given at PHCs to general public on Friday June 18th. Vaccination will recommence early next week.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.

