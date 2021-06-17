  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 18

News Network
June 17, 2021

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock Hospital and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Friday, June 18th. Those eligible, please walk right in.

>> Priority frontline workers in the 18-44 and +45 age groups will be vaccinated at designated spots in the city on Friday June 18th.

>> No Covid vaccines will be given at PHCs to general public on Friday June 18th. Vaccination will recommence early next week. 

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.
 

News Network
June 14,2021

Mangaluru, June 14: Two persons including an Oman national have been arrested by the Mangaluru City North police for possessing ganja and MDMA.

The arrested are identified as Ahammed Mohammed Muzafa Al Mahamani (34) from Oman and Ram (22) from Himachal Pradesh.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the Oman national was also charged for overstaying in India after the expiry of his visa. He had visited Goa on a tourist visa six months ago.

Due to health issues, he was undergoing physiotherapy treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

He was staying at a hotel in Mangaluru where he met Ram.

About 51 grams of ganja and two grams of MDMA were seized. A case under NDPS Act has been filed against the duo.

News Network
June 16,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 16: Karnataka reported 7,545 fresh cases of COVID-19, lowest since two months, on Wednesday, taking the total number of people infected to 27,84,355.

According to official sources, while as many as 148 fresh deaths due to the COVID-19 disease were reported in the last 24-hours, as many as 17,913 COVID-19 patients had recovered across the state.

The total number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state had surged to 33,296.

The sources said that the Bengaluru Urban district had reported 1611 fresh cases in the last 24-hours followed by 841 in Mysuru, 347 from Tumakuru, 239 from Uttara Kannada, 531 from Hassana, 790 from Dakshina Kannada, 262 from Shivamogga and 275 from Bengaluru Urban districts.

While as many as 1,68,712 people had undergone for the COVID-19 tests, the case positivity rate stood at 4.35 per cent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.01 per cent.

While Dakshina Kannada recorded 790 cases and 10 deaths, Udupi recorded 159 cases and 2 deaths.

News Network
June 7,2021

blastbengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, June 7: An explosion in a molten plastic paint machine near the underpass of the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport caused injury to six workers early Monday, the police said.

According to the airport police, two of the six workers, Ajay Kumar and Siraj are critical after suffering over 40 per cent burns.

The others were identified as Avinash, Goutam, Prashanth, Nagesh -- all have been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

The police said that the workers were using thermoplastic road marking machine to paint the zebra crossing and signages on the roads leading upto the airport terminal.

The exact cause of fire is still not known but prima facie investigations have revealed that a "substantial amount" of paint vapour and mist could have been released causing the accident.

"Perhaps storage of paint material, overspray could have drift into surrounding areas, mixing with the air and accumulating in enclosed or unventilated areas leading to a blast," the police explained.

The blaze spread to the underpass in no time. "Security guards rushed to the spot after hearing the workers' cries and took them to hospital. Fire-fighters soon arrived at the scene but it wasn't before two hours that they doused the flames," the police said.

This is the first fire accident to have happened during the construction of the airport's second terminal, which has been going on for the past few years.

The police said that they have registered a complaint against the company under contract for negligence and failure to take precautions for the safety of workers.

The Kempegowda International Airport, the third-biggest airport in India, began constructing a garden terminal called T2 to accommodate the increasing passenger traffic in 2019 but due to prolonged lockdown and outbreak of pandemic in March 2020, the project is likely to be completed in 2022 second quarter instead of March this year.

The terminal will feature trees, small gardens and ponds with local species of plants. It is expected to serve approximately 25 million passengers a year.

The terminal's design is inspired from Bengaluru's ubiquitous tag as a 'Garden City'.

Passageways throughout the terminal will connect the passengers with nature. The ceiling at the entrance, check-in and security area will feature hanging bells.

