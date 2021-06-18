  1. Home
  MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 19

MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 19

News Network
June 18, 2021

>> Covaxin 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock Hospital and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Saturday, June 19th. Those eligible, please walk right in.

>> No Covid vaccines will be given at PHCs to the general public on Saturday, June 19th. Vaccination will recommence on Monday, June 21st.

>> Priority frontline workers including auto and bus drivers in the 18-44 and +45 age groups will be vaccinated at designated spots in the district on Saturday, June 19th. 

>> Door to door vaccinations will be given next week onwards for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as elderly citizens, sick or specially abled. Please register at dk.nic.in website to make an appointment.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app. 

News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled an unlock plan that will kick in from June 14 in 19 districts where some relaxations have been given, but 11 districts with a high Covid-19 positivity rate will remain under lockdown sans concessions.

The government has brought back night curfews everyday and during weekends to keep a check on the spread of the infection.

The daily curfews will be in place from 7 pm till 5 am, whereas on weekends, it will start at 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday. The curfews will be applicable in all the districts.

Keeping in mind livelihoods and the economy, the government has allowed auto rickshaws and cabs to ply till 7 pm whereas, all industries have been allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent staff.

Citizens can shop for essentials and alcohol from 6 am till 2 pm and this includes street vendors.

There are no restrictions on inter-district travel, Yediyurappa specified. 

Construction activities and related shops - cement and steel - will be permitted to function. Government offices will continue to function with a strength of 50 per cent, Yediyurappa added. 

"This has been done based on the recommendations of the technical advisory committee," Yediyurappa said. "We will be able to provide more relaxation if the pandemic situation comes under more control."

According to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, this unlock plan was designed to help auto/cab drivers and provide relief to industries. "This is a mini-lockdown," he said.

However, 11 districts including Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarjanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Mandya and Belagavi will remain under a lockdown until June 21 with no relaxations. "The deputy commissioners and ministers in charge will have the liberty to take additional measures in these districts," Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the government said it will unlock only those districts where the positivity rate is below 5 per cent. However, this was not the sole criterion because districts that will unlock continue to have a positivity rate above 5 per cent. "We took an average of many factors - positivity rate, active cases, recoveries, the situation in the neighbouring districts and local factors," Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the Covid-19 Task Force chairperson, said.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa reviewed eight districts with a high positivity rate. In Chikmagalur, for example, Yediyurappa found the rate to be 25 per cent with an average of only 6.1 contacts of an infected person traced.

Yediyurappa also expressed concern over higher caseload in rural areas than in urban centres of seven of the eight districts, with Mysuru being an exception.

Highlights

* Essential shops and liquor shops open from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Parks to be open from 5 am to 10 am.

* Autos, taxis permitted with maximum 2 passengers till 7 pm. No buses.

* Curfew between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays.

* Weekend curfew to start 7 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday.

* No prohibition on inter-district travel.

* Industries will function with 50% strength, garment factories at 30%.

* Construction activities can resume.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 12,2021

srilanka.jpg

Mangaluru, June 12: The City Crime Branch police on Friday arrested 38 Sri Lankan nationals who have illegally migrated to India. The arrests were made during raids at multiple locations in and around Mangaluru. Six local people, who had sheltered these illegal immigrants have also been arrested.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told reporters that the operation was launched following a tip-off from Tamil Nadu police. 

He said that the illegal immigrants were trafficked to India with the promise of jobs in Canada. They were staying at two lodgings and two houses for past 45 days claiming to be daily wage workers and fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

According to Commissioner, they had left Sri Lanka on March 17 by paying Rs 6 to Rs 10 lakh in Sri Lankan rupees to an agent. They reached Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi by boats. 

The agents, fearing intense scrutiny of foreign nationals due to Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, shifted the Sri Lankan nationals in buses first to Bengaluru and later to Mangaluru. The commissioner added that an organised illegal trafficking racket was operating in Tamil Nadu.

News Network
June 9,2021

VHPimams.jpg

Mangaluru, June 9: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has come out against the Karnataka governments move to pay allowances to Imams of 41 Mosques and Madrasas in Dakshina Kannada district as Covid lockdown compensation from the funds of Hindu religious endowment department.

In a memorandum submitted to state Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the VHP said the money received from Hindu temples and 'daivsthanas' should be utilised for the temples and the welfare of Hindu community.

"We condemn the decision of the state BJP government to use it for mosques and madrasas," it said.

The VHP, however, welcomed the decision of the government to provide compensation to the priests of temples who are affected by the Covid lockdown.

The minister, who received the memorandum, assured VHP leaders that the decision will be withdrawn, a VHP statement claimed.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivananda Mendon were among those who presented the memorandum to the minister.
 

