MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 20

>> Covaxin & Covishield 2nd dose vaccinations will continue at Wenlock Hospital. The 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) also have Covaxin 2nd dose vaccines for Sunday June 20th. Those eligible, please walk right in.

>> No Covid vaccines will be given at PHCs to the general public on Sunday, June 20th.

Mega Vaccination Drive will be carried out with Covishield & Covaxin doses across Mangalore city and DK district on Monday, June 21st.

>> Door to door vaccinations are being worked out for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as elderly citizens, the bedridden or specially abled. Please register at dk.nic.in website to avail of this.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.