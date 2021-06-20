  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 21

MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 21

News Network
June 20, 2021

>> Mega Vaccination Drive will be carried out across Mangalore city and DK district on Monday, June 21st, at all urban PHCs, for the +45 age group. Register on the Cowin app and book your appointments. +60 age group can walk in. 

>> At Rural PHCs and sub centers, the +45 can walk in for vaccination.  

>> 2nd dose of Covishield is given only to those who have crossed 84 days from their 1st dose. 

>> Covishield 1st dose vaccinations will be given at Wenlock Hospital, and at the four Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) for +45 age group on Monday June 21st. Covishield 2nd dose for those who've completed the gap of 84 days is also available. Those eligible, please walk right in.

>> Priority frontline workers will continue to be given Covid vaccinations at pre designated spots across the district on June 21st. 

>> Please register at dk.nic.in website or this form -  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfP4quw1SVg0aMMk1x-QZucOTLC5hX…
in order to avail of the door to door mobile vaccination facility for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as elderly citizens, the bedridden or specially abled. 

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hos

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2021

Bengaluru, June 13: More than 1.5 lakh employees in shopping malls across Karnataka have become jobless due to lockdowns and restrictions over the past year and owners have incurred losses in crores of rupees. Mall owners have urged the government to allow them to reopen by June 21 to help them stem the tide.

Mukesh Kumar, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) & CEO, Infiniti Malls, said for every person directly employed with malls, on an average, three others are indirectly employed, providing logistics and support.

“In such a scenario, at least 1.5 lakh people have lost their jobs in the state,” Kumar said during a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. “Though around 50,000 of them were reemployed after malls reopened for a brief time, many were laid off during the second lockdown,” he said. He said over 50% of malls, a majority of them standalone ventures, will close down if no support is provided.

Sunil Munshi, AVP operations, Orion Malls, said almost 80% of employees working in malls, shops, restaurants and service sectors come from economically weaker sections.

Kumar said a moratorium extended by RBI last year ended in March and they now have nothing to fall back on. “There has hardly been any revenue for a retailer or the mall. The past few months have been so stressful that we don’t know how to cope,” he said.

He said on average, revenue from retail in malls in the state is Rs 2,000 crore per month. They pay Rs 350 crore GST. Due to lockdowns, retails have incurred losses of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore and governments have suffered GST loss of Rs 3,000 crore. “Malls have lost 15% of the revenue generated by retailers,” Kumar said.

Kumar said pre-Covid estimates show that across India, 1,000 malls generate monthly revenue of Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 crore. The whole ecosystem has suffered almost Rs 1 lakh crore losses.

Najeeb Kunil, CEO, PPZ Mall Development & Management Services Co said they have urged the state government to provide waivers around rental / lease, electricity charges, upcoming renewals of existing permits / licenses / NOCs among others. They have also sought waiver of property taxes payment till January 2022 and support around minimum wages rates and guard-board payments until FY 2021-22.

He also feared a downstream effect hitting smallscale industries and small businesses which have no income with shopping malls shut. “The sooner they take a call and heed our requests, the better it will be for everyone in the ecosystem, not just the developers,” he said.

SCAI members said that the solution lies in reopening the shopping malls as soon as possible. Kunil said vaccination is a major solution. “We hope to be back to 90% of footfall by October,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of eight districts and expressed concern over Covid-19 cases not decreasing as expected.

Pointing out the poor show in containing the pandemic in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, Yediyurappa asked the officials to continue the lockdown restrictions.

With just four days left to ease the curbs, which are in effect since April 27, he told them that a decision regarding these districts will soon be taken.

"The cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during lockdown but they are not decreasing in these eight districts as expected. The chief minister expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas," a statement issued by the chief minister's Office said.

Of the total cases in the State, 65,000 active cases come from these eight districts and the rate of decrease in the cases are least in these districts, the statement read.

The chief minister instructed the officers to bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent, the CMO said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic. He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement said.

Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify Covid-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 20,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 20: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the investigation into the alleged phone tapping incident was going on and police have collected all the related information from the BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

Addressing newpersons here on Sunday, Mr Bommai said top police cops were probing the incident and collecting all related matter.

Mr Bommai also said police recorded the statement of Mr Bellad in connection with the incident and gave reasons for suspecting phone tapping.

"Arvind Bellad had written a letter to DG and Speaker (of Karnataka assembly)....it has been referred to the Police Commissioner..the Commissioner has said that he will get it investigated... the investigation has begun," Bommai said.

In response to a question, Mr Bommai rejected opposition Congress's demand for a probe into BJP MLC A H Vishwanath's allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the Upper Bhadra project worth Rs 20,000 crore.

"The procedures (for tender) followed by the previous government with regards to irrigation projects, as per provisions of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTTP) Act and decisions taken by the boards, have been followed here too. Everything is open in this, there is nothing in it," Bommai said.

He said making allegations is the duty of the opposition party, but the truth has been clarified by the Water Resources Department Secretary , he clarified .

While Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah demanded a probe by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB), citing Vishwanath's allegations, party's state President D K Shivakumar has demanded a joint house committee probe.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.