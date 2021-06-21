  1. Home
  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 22

MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 22

News Network
June 21, 2021

>> Covishield 2nd dose vaccinations for NRIs will be conducted at Wenlock Hospital  on Tuesday, June 22nd. 

>> Covaxin 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock on June 22nd. The 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) will administer Covaxin 2nd dose. Those eligible, please walk right in.

>> PHCs will not have vaccine doses available for the general public on Tuesday, June 22nd.

>> Priority frontline workers such as cable operators and others will be vaccinated at pre designated spots in Mangalore city on June 22nd.

>> Please register at dk.nic.in website or this form -  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfP4quw1SVg0aMMk1x-QZucOTLC5hX…
in order to avail of the door to door mobile vaccination facility for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as elderly citizens, the bedridden or specially abled. 

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.

News Network
June 20,2021

Mangaluru, June 20: Lockdown relaxation in Dakshina Kannada will be two hours lesser than the time frame stipulated in the state government’s regulations. 

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder will be allowed to function in the district from 7am and 1pm from June 21 to July 5 as per the revised guidelines issued by deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra, who is also the chairman of Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority.

As per a government order dated June 19, those shops were allowed to function between 6am and 2pm in districts having a case positivity rate greater than 5%. The DC said that considering the present situation in Dakshina Kannada and given public health, a revised order has been issued allowing shops selling essential items to function between 7am and 1pm.

Similarly, footpath vendors, fair price shops under the public distribution system and parcel service in liquor shops will also be allowed from 7am to 1 pm. To control the movement of people outside, home delivery of all essential items will be allowed 24x7. 

Night curfew will be in force in the district from 7pm to 7am. The weekend curfew will be in force from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will not be allowed to operate, and parks will remain closed, the DC stated in the order.

While the manufacturing sector and industries will be allowed to function with 50% workforce, only 30% of workers will be allowed in garment units by strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. Shops selling construction materials, construction sector, taxis, auto rickshaws (with two passengers only) and the agriculture sector will be allowed to continue adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, the DC said.

News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled an unlock plan that will kick in from June 14 in 19 districts where some relaxations have been given, but 11 districts with a high Covid-19 positivity rate will remain under lockdown sans concessions.

The government has brought back night curfews everyday and during weekends to keep a check on the spread of the infection.

The daily curfews will be in place from 7 pm till 5 am, whereas on weekends, it will start at 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday. The curfews will be applicable in all the districts.

Keeping in mind livelihoods and the economy, the government has allowed auto rickshaws and cabs to ply till 7 pm whereas, all industries have been allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent staff.

Citizens can shop for essentials and alcohol from 6 am till 2 pm and this includes street vendors.

There are no restrictions on inter-district travel, Yediyurappa specified. 

Construction activities and related shops - cement and steel - will be permitted to function. Government offices will continue to function with a strength of 50 per cent, Yediyurappa added. 

"This has been done based on the recommendations of the technical advisory committee," Yediyurappa said. "We will be able to provide more relaxation if the pandemic situation comes under more control."

According to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, this unlock plan was designed to help auto/cab drivers and provide relief to industries. "This is a mini-lockdown," he said.

However, 11 districts including Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarjanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu, Mandya and Belagavi will remain under a lockdown until June 21 with no relaxations. "The deputy commissioners and ministers in charge will have the liberty to take additional measures in these districts," Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the government said it will unlock only those districts where the positivity rate is below 5 per cent. However, this was not the sole criterion because districts that will unlock continue to have a positivity rate above 5 per cent. "We took an average of many factors - positivity rate, active cases, recoveries, the situation in the neighbouring districts and local factors," Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the Covid-19 Task Force chairperson, said.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa reviewed eight districts with a high positivity rate. In Chikmagalur, for example, Yediyurappa found the rate to be 25 per cent with an average of only 6.1 contacts of an infected person traced.

Yediyurappa also expressed concern over higher caseload in rural areas than in urban centres of seven of the eight districts, with Mysuru being an exception.

Highlights

* Essential shops and liquor shops open from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Parks to be open from 5 am to 10 am.

* Autos, taxis permitted with maximum 2 passengers till 7 pm. No buses.

* Curfew between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays.

* Weekend curfew to start 7 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday.

* No prohibition on inter-district travel.

* Industries will function with 50% strength, garment factories at 30%.

* Construction activities can resume.

