MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 22

>> Covishield 2nd dose vaccinations for NRIs will be conducted at Wenlock Hospital on Tuesday, June 22nd.

>> Covaxin 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock on June 22nd. The 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) will administer Covaxin 2nd dose. Those eligible, please walk right in.

>> PHCs will not have vaccine doses available for the general public on Tuesday, June 22nd.

>> Priority frontline workers such as cable operators and others will be vaccinated at pre designated spots in Mangalore city on June 22nd.

>> Please register at dk.nic.in website or this form

in order to avail of the door to door mobile vaccination facility for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as elderly citizens, the bedridden or specially abled.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.