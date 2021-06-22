MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 23

>> Covaxin and Covishield 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Wednesday, June 23rd.

>> Urban and Rural PHCs will have Covishield for the +45 age group on Wednesday, June 23rd. You can walk in for your shot

>> Priority frontline workers will be vaccinated at pre designated spots in the district on June 23rd.

>> Please register at dk.nic.in website or this form - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfP4quw1SVg0aMMk1x-QZucOTLC5hX…

in order to avail of the door to door mobile vaccination facility for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as the bedridden.

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.