  2. MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 23

MANGALURU COVID VACCINATION UPDATE – FOR JUNE 23

News Network
June 22, 2021

>> Covaxin and Covishield 1st & 2nd dose will be available at Wenlock and the 4 Taluk Hospitals (Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia) on Wednesday, June 23rd. 

>> Urban and Rural PHCs will have Covishield for the +45 age group on Wednesday, June 23rd. You can walk in for your shot

>> Priority frontline workers will be vaccinated at pre designated spots in the district on June 23rd.

>> Please register at dk.nic.in website or this form -  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfP4quw1SVg0aMMk1x-QZucOTLC5hX…
in order to avail of the door to door mobile vaccination facility for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated, such as the bedridden. 

>> Vaccination will continue at spots arranged by several private hospitals at a price ranging from ₹ 750 - ₹1410. Register on the Cowin app.

News Network
June 15,2021

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, June 15: A Hubballi-bound Indigo plane suffered a tyre burst while landing here, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

However, all the passengers and crew members were safe.

In an official statement, Indigo Airlines said, "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubballi."

According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to crosswind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm.

"Probably due to hard landing and crosswind, the tyre burst," the official said.

All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday.

"The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident," the official added. 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 8,2021

CMU.jpg

Bengaluru, June 8: Six-time legislator and former Minister C.M. Udasi (85) passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital here due to age related illness.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and son Shivakumar Udasi, a BJP Member of Parliament representing Haveri.

A former Minister for Public Works in the B.S. Yediyurappa cabinet in 2008, the veteran leader represented Hangal assembly constituency in Haveri district. He was popular in the constituency due to his easy access to people.

Identified with socialist movement, Mr. Udasi was first elected as an independent legislator from Hangal in 1983. In 1985, he retained the seat contesting on the Janata Party symbol.

When the Janata Dal split into JD (Secular) and JD (United) in 1999, he was with JD (U). While he joined BJP in 2004, he quit the saffron party and followed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who launched the Karnataka Janata Party in 2013.

As the KJP nominee, he lost to Congress candidate Manohar Tahasildar. He returned to the BJP fold along with Mr. Yediyurappa and wrested the seat back in 2018.

Initially, he was a follower of former Chief Minister late J.H. Patil, in later years Mr. Udasi was associated with the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Condoling the death, Mr. Yediyurappa said that Mr. Udasi was a gentleman and dynamic politician committed to solving people's problems. He noted that his work as a PWD minister was noteworthy.
 

News Network
June 9,2021

VHPimams.jpg

Mangaluru, June 9: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has come out against the Karnataka governments move to pay allowances to Imams of 41 Mosques and Madrasas in Dakshina Kannada district as Covid lockdown compensation from the funds of Hindu religious endowment department.

In a memorandum submitted to state Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the VHP said the money received from Hindu temples and 'daivsthanas' should be utilised for the temples and the welfare of Hindu community.

"We condemn the decision of the state BJP government to use it for mosques and madrasas," it said.

The VHP, however, welcomed the decision of the government to provide compensation to the priests of temples who are affected by the Covid lockdown.

The minister, who received the memorandum, assured VHP leaders that the decision will be withdrawn, a VHP statement claimed.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivananda Mendon were among those who presented the memorandum to the minister.
 

